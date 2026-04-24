Save Big on a New Camera With These 20 Great Deals

Spring is a time of new beginnings, including for photographers. Whether that means stepping into a first interchangeable lens camera or upgrading an existing kit, it’s a good time to upgrade. With a wide range of discounts on mirrorless systems right now, it’s a good time to reassess which gear fits your workflow.

This week’s deals focus primarily on mirrorless cameras, with options spanning beginner-friendly kits, versatile mid-range bodies, and high-end professional systems. A few DSLRs remain in the mix for those who prefer an optical viewfinder or are invested in legacy lenses.

Entry-Level Cameras

Sony a6100 Mirrorless Camera

The a6100 remains one of the most accessible entry points into Sony’s E-mount system, promising reliable autofocus and solid everyday performance in a compact body. It is well-suited for beginners who want a camera that can grow with them over time without an overwhelming price jump. Its lightweight design also makes it a practical travel companion. Currently priced at $698, it reflects a meaningful reduction from its earlier $848 listing.

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens

Canon’s R100 is designed as a straightforward entry into the RF system, promising a simple interface that feels approachable for users transitioning from smartphones. The included kit lens provides a useful everyday focal range for casual shooting. It prioritizes ease of use over complexity, making it a strong first camera option. Now available for $579, it’s $100 off right now.

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera (Body)

The R50 builds on Canon’s entry lineup with improved autofocus and stronger subject tracking, promising better performance for both photography and video. It remains compact and beginner-friendly while introducing more advanced creative control. This makes it a natural step-up body within Canon’s APS-C ecosystem. At $679, it’s another Canon EOS R camera with a $100 discount.

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-150mm Lens

The R10 sits slightly higher in Canon’s APS-C lineup, promising faster burst shooting and improved autofocus performance for action and travel photography. The included 18-150mm lens adds flexibility across a wide shooting range. It is a versatile option for users who want an all-in-one kit without constantly switching lenses. It is discounted by $100, bringing its price down to $1,449.

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera (Body Only)

The D7500 remains a strong DSLR option for photographers who prefer optical viewing or already own F-mount lenses. It promises dependable performance and solid image quality with familiar Nikon ergonomics. While not mirrorless, it still holds value for those invested in traditional systems. At $697, it’s significantly discounted from its $997 list price.

Mid-Range Mirrorless Cameras

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

The a7 III remains a widely recommended full-frame camera, offering strong low-light performance, reliable autofocus, and excellent battery life. It remains a popular choice for photographers moving into full-frame systems. Its balanced feature set keeps it relevant even alongside newer models. Currently priced at $1,698, it reflects a drop from $1,998.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera

The Z6 III builds on Nikon’s hybrid lineup, promising improved speed, processing power, and responsiveness for both stills and video. It is designed for photographers who regularly switch between disciplines. Its updated performance profile makes it a strong all-around option in the Z system. At $1,997, the Z6 III is currently way cheaper than its $2,697 list price.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera

The R8 delivers full-frame performance in a lightweight body, promising fast autofocus and strong subject detection. It is aimed at photographers who want advanced capabilities without the bulk of higher-tier models. This makes it especially appealing for travel and hybrid creators. It’s $100 off right now, bringing its price down to $1,549.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II Mirrorless Camera

The S5 II is a hybrid-focused camera, promising improved autofocus and strong video capabilities alongside dependable stills performance. It suits creators who split their work between photography and filmmaking. The body design balances portability with a professional feel. After a $200 instant savings, the S5 II is now available for $1,798.

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera

The R7 uses an APS-C sensor that promises extended reach for wildlife and sports photography. It offers fast continuous shooting and strong autofocus tracking for moving subjects. This makes it especially appealing for action-focused shooters. Like the previous Canon cameras on this list, the R7 is also $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,549.

Mid-Range and Advanced Cameras

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera

The a7 IV sits at the core of Sony’s lineup, promising a strong balance of resolution, speed, and video capability. It is designed as a dependable all-rounder for a wide range of photography styles. Its autofocus system adds versatility across different shooting scenarios. Currently priced at $1,998, it reflects a $500 reduction from $2,498.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The R6 Mark II is built for speed, promising strong autofocus performance and fast burst shooting for action-heavy environments. It is widely used for events, wildlife, and sports photography. Its feature set balances performance with everyday usability. At $2,099, it sits below its previous $2,299 price point.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The OM-1 Mark II focuses on computational photography and speed, promising advanced shooting modes and strong stabilization in a compact system. It is particularly well-suited for wildlife and outdoor photography. The Micro Four Thirds system also keeps lenses relatively lightweight. It’s $400 off, bringing its price down to $2,000.

High-End and Professional Cameras

Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera

The a7R V is centered around high-resolution output, promising extremely detailed images suited for landscape, studio, and commercial work. It also introduces advanced subject recognition features for improved autofocus precision. This makes it a strong choice for detail-focused professionals. With a $900 instant savings, the a7R V’s price has rarely been better. It’s typically $4,198, but photographers can grab it now for $3,298.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

The Z8 brings flagship-level performance into a more compact body, promising speed, resolution, and advanced video features. It is designed for professionals who need versatility across multiple types of assignments. Its performance closely mirrors Nikon’s top-tier systems. Currently priced at $3,496.95, it comes down from $4,296.95.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera

The R5 remains a high-resolution hybrid camera, promising strong stills and video performance across demanding workflows. It is widely used in commercial and studio environments. Its feature set supports high-end creative production. The R5 is $300 off, now priced at $2,999.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The R5 Mark II builds on Canon’s flagship line with improved processing and enhanced performance for both photo and video work. It is aimed at professionals who need consistent, high-level output. Its refinements position it as a forward-looking upgrade. At $3,999, it’s $400 off.

Sony a9 III Mirrorless Camera

The a9 III introduces a global shutter design, promising extremely fast readout speeds and reduced distortion in high-speed shooting. It is geared toward sports and action photography where timing is critical. This makes it one of Sony’s most specialized professional tools. Currently priced at $6,398, down $400.

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera

Nikon’s flagship Z9 is designed for professional use across sports, wildlife, and commercial photography. It promises top-tier performance, advanced autofocus, and a durable build for demanding environments. It represents Nikon’s most complete pro-level system. At $4,997, it comes down from $5,897.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Sony, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, OM System. Images created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.