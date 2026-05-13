Sony a7R VI Has a Stacked 66.8MP Sensor and Captures 30 FPS Bursts

Sony has unveiled the a7R VI, the company’s latest high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera. However, this time it’s not only about resolution but also about speed.

Fully Stacked 66.8-Megapixel Sensor and 30 Frames per Second Bursts

The Sony a7R VI has been a long time coming and offers the R series’ first brand-new image sensor since 2019’s a7R IV. The Sony a7R VI features an all-new, fully-stacked 66.8-megapixel Exmor RS image sensor. This sensor not only increases the megapixel count from 61 to nearly 67, but also moves from a standard backside-illuminated chip to a fully stacked one, ushering in significant performance gains.

The combination of speed and resolution has long been the domain of Sony’s a1 series, including the flagship a1 II released in late 2024. The Sony a7R series, on the other hand, has prioritized resolution over speed and performance. With the Sony a7R VI, Sony has changed the game, and the new 66.8-megapixel camera can capture full-resolution 14-bit RAW files at up to 30 frames per second, three times faster than its predecessor and with approximately 5.6 times less rolling shutter.

The a7R VI also shoots at 30 frames per second, completely blackout-free, and offers Pre-Capture shooting to help photographers capture unpredictable action.

While the a7R VI is not competing directly against the a1 II, which has nearly no rolling shutter and still has a 50-megapixel sensor, Sony’s new camera offers a significant performance improvement over its predecessor. The new performance is not only due to the new stacked sensor, but also to the more powerful Bionz XR2 processor Sony debuted in the a7 V late last year.

In many cases, fully stacked image sensors come with an image quality penalty. However, Sony promises that the imaging performance the R series is known for is not only fully intact with the a7R VI but notably improved. The camera, which maintains the same base ISO of 100, promises 16 stops of dynamic range, up from the 15 stops of the a7R V. It remains to be seen whether Sony will utilize a form of Dual Gain Output (DGO) like it did with the 33-megapixel stacked sensor in last year’s a7 V to deliver outstanding dynamic range.

Upgraded AI-Powered Autofocus

The a7R VI features an upgraded 759-point Real-time Recognition AF+ autofocus system. While the number of points is unchanged, the a7R VI promises enhanced subject tracking, especially when photographing partially obscured, distant, or very small subjects. The camera features AI subject detection for humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes, and also features an automatic subject selection mode.

Improved Composite RAW Modes

Although they require Sony’s Imaging Edge Desktop software, the a7R VI also includes composite RAW modes for Pixel Shift Multi, HDR, and Noise Reduction shooting. The software also supports extended RAW processing for Hi-Res and NR. Thanks to the higher-resolution sensor, the Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode supports up to 265.8-megapixel composites built from four or 16 RAW images, each slightly shifted using the camera’s in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system.

Better IBIS, a New EVF, and Illuminated Buttons

Speaking of IBIS, this has been improved as well, although only slightly. The a7R VI promises up to eight and a half stops of shake correction in the center of the frame and seven in the periphery. This is up from eight stops in its predecessor.

There are other hardware improvements on offer. The a7R VI has a slightly different front grip, likely necessitated by the new battery design. Gone is Sony’s venerable Z battery, replaced by a more cube-like SA series battery. It has a bit more juice, higher voltage, and it supports battery health monitoring.

The EVF is also new. While the resolution is unchanged at 9.44 million dots, there’s a new, brighter panel. The EVF is three times brighter and displays the entire DCI P3 color space. The EVF has 0.9x magnification, a 120p refresh rate, and is fully HDR-compatible.

The Sony a7R VI is also the first Sony Alpha camera to feature illuminated buttons, which will prove useful for nightscape and astrophotographers. The C3, Menu, C1, AF-ON, AE-L, Fn, Playback, and Delete buttons all glow white after pressing the illumination trigger button on the camera’s top deck.

The MR3 position on the mode dial is gone, replaced by a new “*” position. This position lets users select from 10 memory recall modes for stills, video, and S&Q, allowing them to create 30 different memory recalls for this single mode position.

8Kp30, 4Kp120, and 32-bit Float Recording

On the video side, the a7R VI aims to make significant gains thanks to its new, faster sensor and improved processor. The camera records 8Kp30 video, like the a7R V, but promises significantly less rolling shutter.

8K recording still incurs a slight crop, about 1.2 times, but 4K recording is available using the full width of the image sensor with 5K oversampling. There is also now a 4Kp120 mode, although this includes a minor crop.

Sony has added a new Dual Gain readout mode to the a7R VI, which is available up to 4Kp30 recording and promises increased dynamic range and overall image quality.

On the video workflow side of things, Sony’s new high-res camera supports 32-bit float recording when using the XLR-A4 handle. The camera also has dual USB-C ports for power and external recording simultaneously, and it now has a tally lamp on the front too.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony a7R VI will be available in early June for $4,499 in the United States and $5,999 in Canada. A new battery grip will also be released at the same time, although it’s price has not yet been confirmed.

Image credits: Photos by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel