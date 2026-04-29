Win a Limited Edition Canon G7X III! Plus: WideluxX & I’m Back APS-C | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, we’re giving away a new Canon G7X Mark III 30th Anniversary Limited Edition camera thanks to our friends at B&H Photo! And since we have our minds on compact point and shoots, we got to thinking… what cameras like the G7X would we like to see make a comeback?

Also: Jeff Bridges’ WideluxX camera finally has a price and a delivery date, the I’m Back Roll raised $850K on Kickstarter (but we have questions), and both Chris and Jordan take credit for some excellent changes being made to products they’ve reviewed. All that and more!

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

WIN A CANON G7X MARK III 30th ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION CAMERA

RULES:

Entrants must post a comment on YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, or the PetaPixel comments section below. The comment must have two parts:

Comment must include a link to your portfolio (Instagram, YouTube, website, etc). If, for example, your comment is on Instagram and your portfolio is Instagram, just make that clear in your comments. The same goes for YouTube Comment must include a sentence about what you want to photograph with the Canon G7X Mark III.

The winner will be chosen at random. The winner will be contacted directly by PetaPixel through the platform on which they entered and will be given three days to respond. If no response is received, PetaPixel will move on to another winner.

NOTES:

Beware of scammers impersonating PetaPixel or its employees and never provide any payment information to anyone. PetaPixel will never ask any winner to pay for anything. Shipping and all other fees will be handled by PetaPixel and B&H Photo.



RESTRICTIONS:

Giveaway entries will be accepted until May 5 @ 9 AM Pacific Time.

Due to shipping restrictions, the contest is only open to those living in the United States (sorry!).

You may enter up to four times by commenting on each platform.

Check out PetaPixel’s limited-edition merch drop with Harper Finch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: