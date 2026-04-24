How to Buy the Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Canon PowerShot G7X III

The limited edition Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition camera has begun arriving in select markets, including the United Kingdom, where it’s in stock right now, and Australia, where photographers have already begun scalping the special camera on eBay. Photographers in the United States can get their hands on the camera beginning on April 28 (in most cases), and here’s how.

The Canon PowerShot G7X III 30th Anniversary Edition camera is functionally identical to the standard G7X III released in July 2019, but it has unique aesthetic differences that set it apart. The limited-edition 20-megapixel compact camera has a distinct graphite gray finish, between the standard silver and black versions. It also has an exclusive 30th Anniversary PowerShot logo on top to mark the PowerShot’s birthday. The camera ships in a special anniversary edition box and, for photographers in the U.S., Canon U.S.A. is including a limited-edition Peak Design Wrist Strap and 32GB SD card in the kit.

As Canon U.S.A. explains in a newsletter email it sent to subscribers today, the PowerShot G7X III Graphite Kit — 30th Anniversary Limited Edition has “incredibly high demand and limited quantities.”

It is worth pointing out that Canon isn’t actually saying just how limited the camera is, in contrast to how Fujifilm handled the X100VI Limited Edition that was limited explicitly to 1,934 units worldwide. Even now, no one knows exactly how many limited edition G7X III cameras will be made, except for some people at Canon who aren’t talking. Even so, Canon and its authorized retailers are preparing for demand to significantly outpace supply.

Canon U.S.A.’s official online shop will open up preorders beginning April 28 at 11 AM EST. The online shop will utilize what Canon calls a “randomized waiting room system,” which it says “ensures the fairest experience for all fans looking to secure this limited-edition kit.”

The company recommends fans visit the product page up to 30 minutes before sales open to enter the pre-sale waiting room. Once 11 AM EST arrives, everyone in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a place in the queue. For those lucky enough to get the chance to buy the camera, Canon says they should complete their checkout quickly.

Canon itself and the retailers below are all selling the limited edition camera for $1,299. Some online stores claim to have the camera in stock now but are listing it for much higher, including one store selling it for $1,999.

Major photo retailer Adorama is taking a different approach to its allotment of the G7X III 30th Anniversary Limited Edition camera. Adorama says it will only sell the camera in-person at its New York City store. A customer service representative at Adorama’s retail store told PetaPixel the camera is in stock now.

B&H is opting for a “waiting list only” system for the G7X III 30th Anniversary Edition. This means that prospective buyers must join the waiting list by signing up for a notification from the product page. At an undisclosed time, order access will be allocated to those on the waitlist, as allocation supply permits.

Midwest Photo, a major American photo retailer, is using a lottery system. People can sign up on a dedicated page with their name, phone number, and email, and then a limited number of lucky winners will be selected to have the chance to buy a G7X III 30th Anniversary Edition camera. Winners will have a 48-hour claim window to complete their purchase, “no exceptions or extensions.” Midwest Photo limits the entries to one per household. Entries close at 11:59 PM EST on April 27. The drawing will begin on April 28 at 10 AM EST.

Crutchfield has a simple notification system in place for online orders. A safe bet is that it may be available on April 28, but there is no additional information on the product page.

Numerous other retailers, including Ritz Camera, Hunt’s Photo and Video, Pictureline, and Abe’s of Maine, do not appear to be selling the 30th-anniversary edition G7X Mark III camera, or at least do not have dedicated product pages.

Image credits: Canon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.