The Samyang Schneider 14-24mm f/2.8 Finally Arrives on L-Mount on April 30

Samyang, which distributes under the Rokinon brand in some regions, has announced that it will finally bring the 14-24mm f/2.8 Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration lens to Leica L-mount on April 30. It was previously only available for Sony E-mount.

When the lens was originally announced last April (and teased the previous February at the CP+ show in Japan), it was only available for Sony E-mount. However, earlier this year, Samyang announced that it would be bringing its 60-180mm f/2.8 lens — also a collaboration with Schneider-Kreuznach — to both E-mount and L-mount, along with the promise of porting the other two Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration optics to L-mount “soon.”

The initial launch ignoring L-mount and the subsequent delay in porting them over is peculiar, especially considering that LK Samyang joined the L-mount Alliance back in 2023. Despite this, it has been very slow to move any lenses over to the mount. The only Samyang lens that had previously made the jump L-mount was the AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8.

Samyang does appear to be trying to change that now, however. Today, Rokinon announced that the the 14-24mm f/2.8 Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration lens would become available for Leica L-mount on April 30. It is the first of the three new Schneider-Kreuznach lenses to make it to the mount.

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“Beyond the Horizon — the legendary ultra-wide zoom arrives on L-Mount. Legacy meets innovation. Perfect for expanding your vision. L-Mount users, your new perspective starts here,” Rokinon says.

Last July, PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls reviewed the 14-24mm f/2.8 on Sony E-mount and found that, with some caveats, it was a strong performer — especially for the price.

“This lens demands a bit of care to really maximize your results. You’ve got to watch the ghosting, take care with filter use, and use tighter apertures at the tight end of the lens. However, there is no denying that the results are generally sharp, and that you get a versatile lens without breaking the bank,” he wrote.

In February, Samyang did promise that the entire three-lens series of Schneider-Kreuznach lenses would be coming to L-mount, including the newly-teased 60-180mm f/2.8, which hasn’t seen an official release announcement yet.

Image credits: Header photo by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel