The Samyang Schneider 14-24mm f/2.8 Finally Arrives on L-Mount on April 30

Jaron Schneider

A Rokinon FE 14-24mm F2.8 camera lens is placed on a grid-patterned surface, with its lens cap lying beside it. The background appears out of focus, emphasizing the lens.

Samyang, which distributes under the Rokinon brand in some regions, has announced that it will finally bring the 14-24mm f/2.8 Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration lens to Leica L-mount on April 30. It was previously only available for Sony E-mount.

When the lens was originally announced last April (and teased the previous February at the CP+ show in Japan), it was only available for Sony E-mount. However, earlier this year, Samyang announced that it would be bringing its 60-180mm f/2.8 lens — also a collaboration with Schneider-Kreuznach — to both E-mount and L-mount, along with the promise of porting the other two Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration optics to L-mount “soon.”

Black and white photo of a river with smooth flowing water, surrounded by tall pine trees and a forested mountain in the background under a cloudy sky.
Captured with the Rokinon 14-24mm f/2.8 AF | Photo by Chris Niccolls

The initial launch ignoring L-mount and the subsequent delay in porting them over is peculiar, especially considering that LK Samyang joined the L-mount Alliance back in 2023. Despite this, it has been very slow to move any lenses over to the mount. The only Samyang lens that had previously made the jump L-mount was the AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8.

Samyang does appear to be trying to change that now, however. Today, Rokinon announced that the the 14-24mm f/2.8 Schneider-Kreuznach collaboration lens would become available for Leica L-mount on April 30. It is the first of the three new Schneider-Kreuznach lenses to make it to the mount.

View on Threads

“Beyond the Horizon — the legendary ultra-wide zoom arrives on L-Mount. Legacy meets innovation. Perfect for expanding your vision. L-Mount users, your new perspective starts here,” Rokinon says.

Last July, PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls reviewed the 14-24mm f/2.8 on Sony E-mount and found that, with some caveats, it was a strong performer — especially for the price.

“This lens demands a bit of care to really maximize your results. You’ve got to watch the ghosting, take care with filter use, and use tighter apertures at the tight end of the lens. However, there is no denying that the results are generally sharp, and that you get a versatile lens without breaking the bank,” he wrote.

In February, Samyang did promise that the entire three-lens series of Schneider-Kreuznach lenses would be coming to L-mount, including the newly-teased 60-180mm f/2.8, which hasn’t seen an official release announcement yet.

Image credits: Header photo by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Close-up of a camera with a Samyang lens held by a hand. The lens has textured grips and markings, and the camera body appears black. Green foliage is slightly visible in the background. Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach Announce Samyang 14-24mm f/2.8 FE
A black Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang camera lens is displayed on a clear stand next to a sign announcing the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE lens, developed with Schneider-Kreuznach, and coming in 2025. Samyang’s New 14-24mm f/2.8 is a Collab with Schneider-Kreuznach
Split image: Left, close-up of a Schneider-Kreuznach 80-180mm f/2.8 camera lens. Right, hands holding a black camera lens labeled “AF 80-130 F2.8 FE,” with a camera in the background. First Look at the Schneider-Kreuznach x Samyang 60-180mm f/2.8 Lens
A Sony camera with a large lens rests on a wooden table next to a glass of iced coffee. Green leaves are visible in the background, and the scene has natural lighting. Samyang’s AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE Is Its Second Collab with Schneider-Kreuznach
Discussion