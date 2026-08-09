80 Years of Documentary Photography Reveal the Darker Side of Britain and Ireland

A new exhibition examines how more than 80 years of documentary photography has captured the darker, more unsettling side of life in Britain and Ireland.

Dark Tales: Britain and Ireland Through a Gothic Lens at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, England will be on display from September 17 through December 20. The exhibition examines the relationship between documentary photography and the Gothic – a tradition associated with darkness, mystery, psychological tension, and the idea that ordinary places and experiences can become unsettling.

Drawing primarily from more than 5,000 prints in the Martin Parr Foundation collection, curator Isaac Blease selected a mix of well-known and lesser-known photographs in the archive.

“From its inception, photography has been a medium used to record the troubled, political, moral and social issues that have unsettled the modern world: a certain darkness creeps throughout its histories,” Blease says in a statement. “As Gothic authors of the 18th and 19th centuries conveyed anxieties through the mode of fiction, photographers have reflected the darkness of their times through images of the real world; creating artworks that invoke within us a similar sense of terror and wonder at the tangible and psychological realities depicted.”

The exhibition features photographs made from the post-war period to the present day, depicting subjects including declining industry, confined domestic life, and nighttime scenes. It includes work by Bill Brandt, Martin Parr, Don McCullin, Lee Miller, and other photographers.

Blease says the exhibition also reflects on the role of documentary photography at a time when the medium faces growing public skepticism particularly with the emergence of AI.

“Interest in the Gothic resurfaces during times of uncertainty, and documentary photography itself is in a dark moment, with its purpose and role in question, public distrust of ‘photographers’, and the existential threat posed by Artificial Intelligence,” the exhibition’s curator explains. “This moment of turmoil presents intriguing conditions to explore the Gothic imagination as a relevant lens through which to re-examine the medium, while also reveling in the ambiguity of images and the multitude of meanings they evoke.”

Dark Tales: British Documentary Photography and the Gothic, is on display at Martin Parr Foundation from September 17 through December 20.