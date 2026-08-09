80 Years of Documentary Photography Reveal the Darker Side of Britain and Ireland

Features
Pesala Bandara
People in formal attire gather and converse in a garden outside a two-story house, with greenery and flowers present. The scene is viewed through branches in the foreground on a bright, partly cloudy day.
Conservative Party fundraiser, England, 1988. © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos

A new exhibition examines how more than 80 years of documentary photography has captured the darker, more unsettling side of life in Britain and Ireland.

Dark Tales: Britain and Ireland Through a Gothic Lens at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, England will be on display from September 17 through December 20. The exhibition examines the relationship between documentary photography and the Gothic – a tradition associated with darkness, mystery, psychological tension, and the idea that ordinary places and experiences can become unsettling.

A woman pushes a baby stroller across a muddy industrial landscape with smoke billowing from factory chimneys in the background. The scene is dark and gritty, evoking a sense of hardship.
Woman with pram, Consett, 1974. © Don McCullin. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth
People gathered at a cemetery, some in black coats and hats, some appearing emotional, standing near gravestones with flowers in the foreground.
Kensal Rise, 1988. © Charlie Phillips
A group of people wearing coats climb and search through a rocky hillside under a cloudy sky, appearing to look for something among the stones.
‘Sunderland, North East of England 1962’. Coal scavengers working on a mound. Part of the grafters collection. © Colin Jones / TopFoto

Drawing primarily from more than 5,000 prints in the Martin Parr Foundation collection, curator Isaac Blease selected a mix of well-known and lesser-known photographs in the archive.

“From its inception, photography has been a medium used to record the troubled, political, moral and social issues that have unsettled the modern world: a certain darkness creeps throughout its histories,” Blease says in a statement. “As Gothic authors of the 18th and 19th centuries conveyed anxieties through the mode of fiction, photographers have reflected the darkness of their times through images of the real world; creating artworks that invoke within us a similar sense of terror and wonder at the tangible and psychological realities depicted.”

A person in a uniform lies asleep on a patterned sofa, hands crossed over the chest. A magazine and ashtray sit on a marble coffee table in the foreground. The scene is dimly lit.
Jordi the Lounge Lizzard – The Howard Hotel, London 1999/2000. © Chris Shaw
A street scene with burning debris and thick smoke. A person stands near a shopfront, taking cover. Damaged buildings and scattered wreckage line the street. The scene appears tense and chaotic.
Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland, at around 4 PM on August 12, 1969. © estate of Akihiko Okamura
Black and white photo of an empty, dimly lit room with a vintage "Boots" sign on the wall, wooden crates, and some industrial piping.
Boots, 2008. From the series ‘Incident’. © Sarah Pickering

The exhibition features photographs made from the post-war period to the present day, depicting subjects including declining industry, confined domestic life, and nighttime scenes. It includes work by Bill Brandt, Martin Parr, Don McCullin, Lee Miller, and other photographers.

Blease says the exhibition also reflects on the role of documentary photography at a time when the medium faces growing public skepticism particularly with the emergence of AI.

Molten metal pours into a large industrial vat, creating sparks. A worker stands in the background near railings in a dark, gritty factory setting filled with heavy machinery and pipes.
Molten Iron, Shelton Bar Iron Works, Stoke-on-Trent, 1978. © Janine Wiedel
A person wearing protective gear and goggles stands near a large, bright furnace or molten material in a dark industrial setting.
‘Shelter from the Heat’, Shelton Bar Steelworks, Stoke-on-Trent, 1978. © Janine Wiedel

“Interest in the Gothic resurfaces during times of uncertainty, and documentary photography itself is in a dark moment, with its purpose and role in question, public distrust of ‘photographers’, and the existential threat posed by Artificial Intelligence,” the exhibition’s curator explains. “This moment of turmoil presents intriguing conditions to explore the Gothic imagination as a relevant lens through which to re-examine the medium, while also reveling in the ambiguity of images and the multitude of meanings they evoke.”

Dark Tales: British Documentary Photography and the Gothic, is on display at Martin Parr Foundation from September 17 through December 20.

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