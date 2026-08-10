Fleeting Moments and Unusual Perspectives: Pure Street Photography Awards 2026 Winners

The winners of the Pure Street Photography Awards 2026 have been announced — a competition created to celebrate photographs defined by honesty, observation, and humanity.

Selected from 1,582 photographs submitted by photographers from 50 countries, the internationally judged awards celebrate eight winning photographers and 158 finalists whose work will be presented at India’s largest dedicated exhibition of contemporary street photography, to be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK), Jaipur, from November 20 to 22, 2026.

There were two categories: Open and Black and White. The Open Category was judged by Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at The Guardian, while the Black & White Category was judged by internationally acclaimed street photographer Rui Palha.

All judging was conducted through a completely blind process, with each photograph reviewed by the respective category judge without access to the photographer’s name, nationality, gender, biography, or any other identifying information.

Pure Street Photography Awards is part of the wider Pure Photography Awards (PPA) platform, which celebrates photography by humans, for humans, through thoughtfully curated awards and exhibitions. It includes Pure Portrait Photography Awards, Pure Dog & Cat Photography Awards, Pure Minimalist Photography Awards, Pure Comedy Photography Awards and Pure Street Photography Awards.