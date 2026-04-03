Fujifilm’s Next Fujikina Events Are in Denmark and Poland

Fujifilm has two Fujikina events coming up in Europe, including one in May in Copenhagen, Denmark, and another in June in Warsaw, Poland. These events are designed to give photographers, regardless of the gear they use, a chance to gather, learn, and celebrate the art of photography.

The first event in Copenhagen is scheduled for May 9 and 10 at The Lab. It will feature artist talks from renowned photographers, including Trine Søndergaard, Elizaveta Porodina, Søren Solkær, Evgenia Arbugaeva, Raku Inoue, and more. As part of Fujifilm’s collaboration with Magnum Photos, Norwegian photojournalist Jonas Bendiksen will also be giving talks at Fujikina Copenhagen.

The complete schedule includes “master classes” from talented professional photographers, live shooting workshops, photo walks, hands-on gear testing, and free check and clean services for Fujifilm X and GFX Series cameras.

While parts of Fujikina Copenhagen is free to attend, some classes, workshops, and the photo walks require separate tickets, which are available on Fujifilm Denmark’s website.

On June 12 and 13, Fujikina shifts to Warsaw, Poland. At the Jabłkowski Brothers Department Store, photographers can attend lectures, go on photo walks, and have portfolio reviews. Attending photographers include Dorota Kaszuba, Michał Warda, Thomas Lazar, and many more.

There will be 10 separate photo walks spread across both event days, plus nearly as many photographic master classes. As in Copenhagen, there will also be Fujifilm gear touch-and-try stations and free check-and-clean services for Fujifilm cameras. But again, Fujikina events, while obviously featuring Fujifilm photographers and gear, are open to all photographers. Fujifilm invites all photography enthusiasts to participate. Tickets are required for certain presentations and events.

While Fujikina events occasionally overlap with X Summits, where Fujifilm unveils new gear, neither of the upcoming Fujikina events has a corresponding X Summit. This is fairly typical. For example, Fujifilm held Fujikina events last year in London and Cologne, and there were no associated X Summit product reveals. While PetaPixel could be wrong, it does not expect Fujifilm to unveil new equipment at either Fujikina in Denmark or Poland. Nonetheless, Fujikina events are a great way for photographers to meet like-minded individuals, see great photos, learn new skills, and celebrate photographic culture.

Image credits: Fujifilm