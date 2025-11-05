We Drafted Our Dream Camera Teams | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by photographer David Imel and PetaPixel’s Jeremy Gray for a unique challenge: who can draft the best fantasy camera team? Based loosely on fantasy football rules, all five must create a dream team based on eight categories.

The rules for this draft are based heavily on conventional fantasy football rules, except instead of player positions, drafters will need to fill the following categories:

Mirrorless

SLR/DSLR

Rangefinder

Medium Format

Fixed Prime Lens (enthusiast+)

Point and Shoot (zoom lens)

Bridge Camera

Bench/Wild Card

Cameras can be from any era, film or digital, and drafted cameras are entire lines, not individuals. For example, if someone drafts the Leica M11, they are drafting the entire Leica M series cameras. The same goes for the Nikon D5, as they would get all of Nikon’s high-end DSLRs starting with the D1. There are cameras that are standalone, of course, like the Nikon Z9.

There are some cameras that could be considered for multiple categories, such as the Mamiya 7 which is both medium format and a rangefinder. When drafted, a camera like that can be slotted into any of the appropriate positions that it would fall into by the drafter. For a fantasy football comparison, that would be like a Taysom Hill who is both a Tight End and a Quarterback.

During the draft, a drafter can fill any position they want in any order from the list of available cameras that has not yet been drafted. Once a camera has been drafted, it cannot be picked again by any other drafter. The Bench/Wild Card slot is any camera from any category and will just serve as a bench player, or bonus camera, for a team. In fantasy, bench positions are held usually as a backup for either a bye week or an injury, but for the purposes of this draft, they will just be for fun.

The draft order was randomly drawn and was determined to be David Imel, Chris Niccolls, Jaron Schneider, Jordan Drake, and then Jeremy Gray. The draft is snake-style.

The Results

We encourage you to watch the whole draft, but below are the results.

David Imel’s Team

Mirrorless – Fujifilm X-Pro Series

SLR/DSLR – Nikon F Series

Rangefinder – Hasselblad X-Pan/ Fujifilm TX-1

Medium Format – Mamiya 7

Fixed Prime Lens – Ricoh GR series

Point and Shoot – Canon G7x

Bridge Camera – Nikon P900

Bench/Wild Card – Pentax 67 Series

Chris Niccolls’ Team

Mirrorless – Fujifilm X-T Mainline Series

SLR/DSLR – Nikon D800

Rangefinder – Nikon S Series

Medium Format – Fujifilm GFX 100 Series

Fixed Prime Lens – Contax T Series

Point and Shoot – Panasonic LX10 Series

Bridge Camera – Sony RX10 Series

Bench/Wild Card – Nikon FE/M

Jaron Schneider’s Team

Mirrorless – Canon R5 Series

SLR/DSLR – Canon 1D Series

Rangefinder – Leica M Series

Medium Format – Leica S Series

Fixed Prime Lens- Nikon Ti series

Point and Shoot- Olympus/OM TG Tough

Bridge Camera – Nikon P1000

Bench/Wild Card – Ricoh GXR

Jordan Drake’s Team

Mirrorless – Nikon Z8

SLR/DSLR – Canon 5D Series

Rangefinder – Epson RD1

Medium Format – Hasselblad 500 series

Fixed Prime Lens – Leica Q Series

Point and Shoot – Sony RX100 series

Bridge Camera – Fujifilm XS-1

Bench/Wild Card – Panasonic GH Series

Jeremy Gray’s Team

Mirrorless – Sony a7R Series

SLR/DSLR – Nikon D1-6 series

Rangefinder – Olympus 35 RC

Medium Format – Fujifilm GW690 Series

Fixed Prime Lens – Fujifilm X100

Point and Shoot – Panasonic ZS Series

Bridge Camera – Fujifilm Finepix S9000

Bench/Wild Card – iPhone Series

