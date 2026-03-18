Viltrox Unveils the Vintage Z2, an Ultra-Compact $37 Folding Flash

Kate Garibaldi

Two black camera flash units with buttons and indicator lights float against a yellow background with the word "Fold" in large, cursive text.

Viltrox has announced the Vintage Z2 TTL on-camera flash, expanding its retro-inspired accessory lineup with a compact, foldable design aimed at portability and ease of use. Positioned as the third entry in the series, joining the Z1 and Z3 released last year, the Z2 builds on the concept of simple, lightweight lighting tools while introducing a more flexible physical design.

Buy the Viltrox Vintage Z2 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox Vintage Z2 used on KEH.com

Weighing just 52 grams (1.8 oz), the Viltrox Vintage Z2 is designed to remain unobtrusive on-camera. Its foldable construction allows the flash head to sit higher above the camera body when in use, helping to reduce unwanted shadows, while collapsing down for easier storage when not needed. Despite its small footprint, the unit incorporates a built-in rechargeable battery, charged via USB-C.

“With the Viltrox Vintage Z2, capture cinematic portraits in a single flash, clean subject separation, rich light layering, and effortless atmosphere, even at night. Barely There. Boldly Lit,” Viltrox says.

A person holds a light meter in front of a seated man in a brown jacket, measuring the lighting for a photo or video shoot in a warmly lit indoor setting.

A person’s hand adjusts the viewfinder of a silver digital camera on a wooden table, with two people sitting in the background, slightly out of focus.

Compact Design with TTL and Manual Control

The Vintage Z2 supports both TTL (through-the-lens) automatic exposure and manual operation. It is being released in dedicated versions for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Canon systems, with each variant compatible with its respective brand’s TTL metering.

Manual control is handled via two top-mounted buttons, offering five power levels ranging from 1/16 to full output (1/1). At maximum output, the flash delivers 10Ws of power, positioning it as a modest but usable option for close-range subjects and casual lighting scenarios.

A simple interface, including local buttons and an indicator on the trigger, reinforces the Z2’s focus on accessibility rather than deep customization.

A person holds a black device labeled “NANLITE” next to a white earbud case on a wooden table; close-up shows the device’s control buttons and settings display.

Battery Life and Performance

The Z2 is powered by a 420mAh internal battery, which Viltrox rates for up to 700 full-power flashes on a single charge. Recharging is handled through a USB-C interface, with a full charge taking approximately 70 minutes.

Recycle time is listed at around two seconds at full power. While not intended for high-speed continuous shooting, this performance aligns with the flash’s positioning as an entry-level or supplemental lighting tool.

The unit also ships with a snap-on diffuser designed to soften output for more flattering light in close-range photography.

A grid of six images and text highlights features of a camera flash: lightweight (52g), 65° foldable design, intuitive TTL control, 5-stop power adjustment, 2s recycle time, and 700 full-power flashes.

Left: A woman with curly hair and dark lipstick stands in front of a shiny, crumpled metallic background. Right: Six people lie in a circle on the floor, heads together, looking up at the camera and making playful faces.

Positioned for Portability and Casual Use

With a guide number of six feet and relatively low power output, the Vintage Z2 is not aimed at demanding professional lighting setups. Instead, it targets photographers looking for a compact, easy-to-carry flash for everyday use, travel, or experimentation with on-camera lighting.

Its combination of TTL support, manual adjustment, and a minimal learning curve may appeal to newer photographers or those seeking a lightweight alternative to larger speedlights.

A hand holding a Sony mirrorless camera with a large lens and an external flash attached, isolated on a white background.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Vintage Z2 flash is available for $37, making it one of the more affordable TTL-capable on-camera flash options currently on the market. Availability may vary by region, with some orders, particularly in the EU, expected to ship toward the end of March.

Buy the Viltrox Vintage Z2 new on B&HBuy the Viltrox Vintage Z2 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

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