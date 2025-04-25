Viltrox’s Retro-Inspired $50 Z1 Flash Promises Big Light in a Pocket Size

Chinese camera equipment manufacturer Viltrox has just released its new Vintage Z1 on-camera flash.

Debuting the Z1 retro styled flash, Viltrox promises studio-grade lighting in a portable four-ounce (116-gram) pocketable form factor. The Z1’s design is intended for creators who desire vintage aesthetics yet prefer modern functionality bridging the gap of vintage and new. The features a retro style mechanical dial design with a matte silver metal finish and classic pebbled leather accents.

Not just for looks, Viltrox’s Vintage Z1 features a seven level adjustable brightness from 1/1 through to 1/64 with 0.2 to 3.5 seconds recycle time and 1/5000s ~ 1/50000s flash duration. With its 23W/s 1/1 light output and 6,500±200K color temperature range, the Z1 flash is suitable for photographers from enthusiasts to professionals. It also boasts a 28 mm wide-angle coverage for even lighting in a variety of situations from indoor portraits to expansive street documentary scenes.

Viltrox says the Z1 provides ample light even for common tricky low light scenarios such as night photography.

“Vintage Z1 packs the powerful flash performance of a professional studio flash. Even in the darkest of environments, it delivers stunning results. In settings like city neon lights, hallways, tunnels, and other low-light scenes, the Vintage Z1 effortlessly creates the perfect ambiance with a single flash, delivering high-quality portraiture and instantly creating cinematic shots. The darker it gets, the better the shots,” Viltrox explains.

For extra creativity and lighting control, the Z1 also comes with a custom white diffuser attachment which Viltrox says “instantly softens light, infusing your photos with a smooth, natural, and ethereal glow that enhances their clarity and translucency.”

With its adaptable industry standard single-contact hot shoe communication, the Viltrox Vintage Z1 is compatible with cameras from many brands and body types from DSLR, to mirrorless, and even film.

The Z1 flash features wireless sync and two modes. S1 mode utilizes the flash body’s built in optical sensor to enable wireless off-camera triggering even for multi-light setups requiring flexible positioning. Whereas S2 mode bypasses pre-flash interference in multi -light setups for seamless, stable photo shoots that avoid common mistakes from pre-flash-firing.

For power, the Z1 utilizes an internal 3.7V/1,100mAh battery with USB-C fast charging, offering up to 10,000 flashes on a full charge, with 50-minute charge time, and a helpful 15 minute auto-sleep mode for efficiency during extended use.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Vintage Z1 on-camera flash with included diffuser is available now for $50.

Image credits: Viltrox