Viltrox’s New 28mm f/4.5 Lens for Nikon Z Is Barely Bigger Than a Camera Body Cap

Close-up of a hand holding a Nikon AF 26/4.5 Z lens on the left, and another hand holding a Nikon Z f camera with the same lens attached on the right, against a yellow background.

Viltrox has announced the AF 28mm f/4.5 Chip lens for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. The ultra-compact full-frame lens is the thinnest and lightest lens Viltrox has ever made.

The pancake, or “chip” lens as Viltrox calls it, is just 16.8 millimeters (0.66 inches) thick and weighs a paltry 80 grams (2.8 ounces). In PetaPixel‘s preferred parlance, the Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 Z is 1/25th of a Noct. Viltrox’s new lens is so thin that it’s basically a camera body cap except it can be used to take photos.

A close-up photo of a Viltrox AF 28mm f/1.4 camera lens, shown at an angle on a plain white background. The lens details and branding are clearly visible on the black barrel.
Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 Z

Achieving such a compact and thin design understandably comes at the cost of the lens’s aperture. An f/4.5 aperture is not exceptionally fast, although it will suffice in many daytime shooting scenarios, such as travel or street photography. The aperture is fixed at f/4.5, by the way.

A black Nikon Z f mirrorless camera with a textured grip, retro-style dials, and a NIKKOR lens, displayed on a plain white background.

However, the lens doesn’t sacrifice usability. Despite its diminutive stature, the lens includes autofocus. Viltrox says the focusing is “efficient and precise.”

The lens somehow manages to include six elements, some of which are extremely thin. These half-dozen elements are arranged across as many groups. The lens also features a pair of ED lenses and two aspherical elements. Viltrox promises “impressive image quality.”

A black Nikon Z f mirrorless digital camera with a textured grip and attached lens is displayed on a dark background.

Close-up view of a black Nikon Z f camera, showing the lens with markings, textured grip, and control dials with shutter speed numbers.

The 28mm focal length is a popular choice for many street and landscape photographers, as it provides a wide enough field of view to capture a significant portion of the scene without excessive distortion. Viltrox calls 28mm a “sweet spot for street photography,” although the lens should be useful beyond that situation.

A person in a brown shirt and blue jeans holds a camera lens close to their hip in an outdoor, grassy area with trees in the background.

A hand holding a compact camera lens labeled "AF 28/4.5 Z" outdoors, with a blurred, green park and trees in the background.

Leaning heavily into the body cap-turned-lens theme, the AF 28mm f/4.5 lacks a traditional lens cap. Instead, a sliding mechanism on the barrel enables users to open a front aperture that protects the lens when it is not in use.

“Slip it on, shoot anywhere, no burden,” Viltrox says of its tiny lens.

Pricing and Availability

The new Nikon Z-mount version joins the existing Sony E-mount version released last year. And like the E-mount version, the new Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 “Chip” for Nikon Z is still just $99. The AF 28mm f/4.5 Z is available to purchase now from Viltrox and authorized retailers.

Image credits: Viltrox

