The World’s First Modular Pinhole Camera System Is Now Available

The extremely clever and customizable Mania MFZ pinhole camera system PetaPixel reported on in late 2024 has entered full series production following a Kickstarter campaign and is available to all photographers. Each camera is hand-built in Germany.

German photographer Ralph Man has been taking photos for nearly 30 years and has combined his passion for photography with his extensive carpentry experience to build the Mania MFZ, which stands for Multiformat Zoom. The camera features movable components to support a wide range of negative film formats, including 6×6, 6×12, 6×17 cm, and 4×5 inch.

As Man explains, beyond this wide negative film support, the pinhole distance in the camera is continuously adjustable, so photographers can flexibly control image angle and perspective.

“This combination of formats, modular parts, and variable focal lengths is unique on the market and opens new creative possibilities for photographers,” Man says.

The Mania MFZ features interchangeable magnetic front panels, horizontal and vertical shifting to avoid converging lines in architectural photography, and supports twin-shot panoramas for “nearly seamless” multiple exposures and super-wide images. Since the modules are magnetic, they not only stay securely in place during use but can also be quickly swapped by photographers in the field.

Now that all backers have received their cameras, Man shifted his attention toward full, regular production. This winter, Man has been building a series of Mania MFZ cameras and components by hand in his small workshop in Germany, and the first series is available now via his online shop. For the full retail release, Man is selling the Mania MFZ in various new kits, starting at €269, or about $230. Individual components for different formats are also available separately. There is also a limited edition Mania MFZ kit made of zebrano wood, although it is currently only available for preorder.

