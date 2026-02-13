HP FilmScan 7″ Brings Old Negatives and Slides Back to Life

HP has introduced the HP FilmScan 7″ Touch Screen Film Scanner, a user-friendly digitizer designed to convert old negatives and slides into high-resolution digital files without requiring a computer during scanning. Featuring a large touchscreen interface, built-in editing tools, and HDMI output, the FilmScan aims to make preserving film archives simple and accessible.

Easy Digital Archiving

At the center of the HP FilmScan 7″ Touch Screen Film Scanner is a 7-inch adjustable LCD touchscreen designed for quick previews and intuitive navigation. The big brother of the previous iteration, a 5″ scanner, this device is upgraded with a tilt-adjustable display that allows users to view images at comfortable angles while scanning, reviewing, and editing. Wide viewing angles and precision touch controls aim to streamline the digitizing process, particularly for users converting large batches of film.

Unlike smaller, button-driven film scanners, the HP FilmScan emphasizes direct, on-screen control. Users can preview each image before capture and make adjustments such as brightness, contrast, and color correction. The system also features automatic cropping with an option to override.

The FilmScan supports multiple common consumer film formats, including 135 (35mm), 110, and 126 film strips, as well as mounted 35mm slides in standard 50mm frames. A quick-feed loading tray is designed to simplify the insertion and continuous scanning of film strips and slides.

Captured images are saved as 22-megapixel JPEG files, providing sufficient resolution for digital archiving, sharing, and moderate reprints. Files can be saved directly to an SD card or transferred to a computer via USB for long-term storage and backup.

Built-In Editing and Display Options

In addition to digitizing, the HP FilmScan includes integrated editing tools that allow users to adjust image size, brightness, and color without external software. Film type selection is handled directly on the touchscreen, minimizing complex setup steps.

The device also doubles as a display unit. Scanned images can be used in a slideshow or a digital picture frame experience. A mini HDMI output enables screen mirroring to a television, allowing users to review scans on a larger display while continuing to control the scanner from its touchscreen interface.

Designed as an all-in-one solution for individuals looking to digitize family archives without investing in professional lab services or a more complex flatbed scanner, HP includes a slide holder, film adapters for supported formats, a cleaning brush, and a USB cable in the box.

With interest in preserving family photo collections continuing to grow, the HP FilmScan targets users who want a relatively simple, self-contained way to convert analog film into digital files. Its combination of a large touchscreen interface, format compatibility, and HDMI output positions it as a user-friendly option for home archiving projects.

Pricing and Availability

The HP FilmScan 7″ Touch Screen Film Scanner is available now for $260 through Amazon and directly from HPDevices.com.

Image credits: HP