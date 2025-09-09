HP’s New FilmScan Is a Simple Way to Digitize Film Slides and Negatives

The new HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Scanner promises a simple, all-in-one solution for preserving analog photos digitally.

C+A Global, an authorized licensee of HP, has introduced the HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner, a device designed to help users convert slides and negatives into digital files. The scanner supports both color and black-and-white film in 135 (35mm), 110, and 126 formats, offering a tool for preserving analog photographs as digital copies. The launch reflects growing interest in solutions that bridge the gap between traditional and digital photography.

Touchscreen Interface for Preview and Editing

The HP FilmScan includes a 5” color LCD touchscreen that allows users to view scanned negatives and slides directly on the device. The screen displays images in a gallery format and supports simple slideshow viewing. Users can adjust brightness, contrast, and color, while the scanner also provides automatic cropping, with manual adjustments available for those seeking additional control. The interface is designed to make the scanning process straightforward while allowing users to make basic edits before saving or transferring images.

Compatibility and Workflow

The scanner uses a quick-feed tray that accommodates continuous scanning of both film strips and mounted slides via a 13-megapixel sensor at 4032 x 2272 image resolution. It supports 35mm negatives, 110 film strips, and 126 slides, making it versatile for different types of collections. The package includes a slide holder, film size adapters, a cleaning brush, and a USB cable, providing all the necessary components to start scanning immediately. The device’s compact size and lightweight design make it accessible to both casual users and photography enthusiasts with larger archival projects.

Preserving Analog Memories

Film photography often represents both artistic expression and personal history, but physical negatives and slides can be difficult to store or are at risk of deterioration. The HP FilmScan provides a method for converting these analog images into digital files that can be more easily organized, shared, and preserved.

C+A Global CEO Chaim Piekarski emphasized the relevance of the scanner in today’s market. The device is part of HP’s broader lineup of photo products that aim to support users in managing and preserving images.

“The mission of C+A Global’s HP line has always been to give consumers meaningful ways to customize, print or preserve their favorite photos,” says Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. “In an era where instant and digital photography dominate, itʼs important to us to be able to provide a way to preserve older memories captured on film negatives and slides, which might otherwise be difficult or expensive to save,” Piekarski says.

“With this new product, we’re thrilled to offer a solution that ensures these treasured moments can be kept digitally for generations to come. This addition is yet another way weʼre helping customers celebrate and safeguard their most meaningful memories.”

Availability and Pricing

The HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner is available now on Amazon and HPDevices.com for $230.

Image credits: C+A Global, HP