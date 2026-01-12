An All-White Fujifilm X half Will Launch Exclusively in China

Last week, it was reported that an all-white version of the Fujifilm X half would be available “overseas” — a rather ambiguous description. Very little information is available about this camera, but PetaPixel has confirmed that it is a China-exclusive launch.

The first images of the all-white Fujifilm X half were first published by Fuji Rumors, and the website did not share any information on their provenance or provide any details on where the camera would be available. While there are some oddities in the images that look like strange edits or changes to the files using AI, PetaPixel has confirmed that the camera does exist but is being released as a China-exclusive.

Region-exclusive launches are not a new thing for Fujifilm. Last year, it launched the GFX100RF Fragment edition, which was only available in limited quantities in Japan.

No information on the timing of its availability or its pricing was provided.

The photos of the special edition compact camera show a two-tone white coloration to the X half, with the main body and cap of the camera being a pure white, while the textured grip is a subtle light gray. The lens remains black.

The Fujifilm X half has been a huge success outside of Europe and North America, specifically in Japan, which is probably why China was selected for the all-white X half — Fujifilm may be trying to capitalize on the compact camera’s popularity in Asia. Here in the United States, sales of the “digital half-frame” camera have slowed, despite a recent price reduction. Last week, Adorama was even giving the X half away for free as part of an X-T5 kit bundle, which only lends credence to the idea that the compact camera is just sitting on store shelves.

While not for everyone, it’s hard to deny that the color shift is striking. Fujifilm does not often stray far from its dark grays, blacks, charcoals, and silvers, and if there is one thing that the all-white X half shows, it’s that branching out can pay off. Leica has been known to make similar limited edition colors, ranging from bright white to varying greens, so Fujifilm is obviously toying with the idea of doing something similar. Unfortunately, being China-only, it’s unlikely most people will see this camera, let alone have the opportunity to purchase one.

Image credits: Fujifilm