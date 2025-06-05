Fujifilm X half Companion App: What It Does and Why You Need It

While the Fujifilm X half camera is not expected to arrive for 10 or so days, its companion app has arrived on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Now is as good a time as any to break down what the companion is, what it does, and why all X half owners should absolutely use it. The app is a vital part of the overall X half experience.

As PetaPixel explained in its X half Review, the X half is a fun, interesting compact camera with a lot of novel features and a compelling user experience. However, as we also noted, the camera itself is only part, but more than half, of the X half’s overall appeal. The other sizable chunk revolves around the companion smartphone app that Fujifilm built from the ground up specifically for the X half.

One of the X half’s key shooting modes, its Film Camera Mode, relies heavily upon the app. In this mode, users select one specific Film Simulation setting, the number of shots in their “roll” of “film,” and then the resulting images, which cannot be viewed on the camera itself, must be digitally “developed” in the companion X half app (or a computer). In this mode, users must advance their digital film with the camera’s film advancer. Within the app, not only do X half photographers develop their shots, they can also view their roll in a contact sheet style.

“The ‘X half’ app is an application that can be used in conjunction with Fujifilm’s X half digital cameras to maximize your experience of X half world,” Fujifilm explains. “By pairing the camera with the app via Bluetooth, you can transfer captured images and videos to your smartphone or tablet, and view the transferred images in Gallery and Album. Photos taken in Film Camera Mode can be developed with this app for viewing.”

The Fujifilm X half app is available now for iOS, iPadOS, and Android. It is compatible with iOS/iPadOS 14 and later, as well as Android 11 and later.

