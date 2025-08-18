Fujifilm X half Is Yet Again the Best-Selling Camera in Japan (By a Lot)

The Fujifilm X half compact camera remains the best-selling camera in Japan for a second consecutive month.

Anyone who thought the Fujifilm X half’s initial popularity in Japan was destined to be a short-lived flash in the pan, a bunch of launch week hype, will be surprised to find that the X half not only remains the best-selling camera at Map Camera in Japan, but is “overwhelmingly ahead” of the second best-selling camera, the Sony a7C II, as spotted by Digicame Info.

Map Camera notes that of the three models of the X half, the charcoal gray version is by far the most popular. The Japanese retailer received more preorders for the charcoal model than the black and silver versions combined. The company still cannot fulfill its orders for the charcoal X half, so some photographers have switched to the black and silver versions, which are more readily available.

Map Camera’s list of the top 10 best-selling new cameras for July 2025 is impressively diverse. Fujifilm has the most cameras on the list again, with the X-M5, X-S20, and X-T5 cracking the list in fifth, sixth, and in a tie for 10th position. However, six different companies made the list: Fujifilm, of course, Sony, Nikon, Ricoh, OM System, and Canon.

The Ricoh GR IIIx in fourth place is quite interesting. Ricoh announced in May that the GR IV will arrive this fall, which could explain a dip in demand for the standard GR III but consistent interest in the GR IIIx with its longer built-in lens. Ricoh has not yet commented on the possibility of a GR IVx, although it has said that a GR IV HDF is in the works.

OM System making the list in seventh place with the OM-5 Mark II is notable. OM System has struggled in terms of mainstream appeal, but the company hopes the OM-5 II’s stylish, compact design will appeal to modern photographers. So far, so good.

The complete list of best-selling cameras is available on Map Camera’s website. Where will the Fujifilm X half land in the August rankings? It’s tough to bet against the camera right now.

Sony and Nikon are the heavy hitters in the latest used camera sales rankings. In July, the Nikon Zf was Map Camera’s best-selling used camera, followed by the Ricoh GR IIIx, the Sony a7 III, the Fujifilm X-T5, the Ricoh GR III, the Nikon Z50 II, the Sony a7C II, the Nikon Zfc, the Sony a7 IV, and, for all the DSLR holdouts, the Nikon D750. This is the second month in a row that the Nikon Zf has been Map Camera’s most popular used camera model. However, Map Camera notes that Nikon has a cash back campaign in August for the Zf, which should make the new version of the camera relatively more popular and steer photographers away from used ones, at least for now.