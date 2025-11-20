Fujifilm Teams-Up With Japanese Artist for Limited-Edition GFX100RF

Jeremy Gray

A sleek, black digital camera with a lens and various control dials is displayed on a dark background, showcasing its modern and minimalist design.

Fujifilm has unveiled a beautiful new limited-edition GFX100RF Fragment Edition medium-format camera. It combines the GFX100RF’s exceptional features and performance with a custom look by Fragment Design, a Japanese fashion label helmed by fashion designer, musician, and artist Hiroshi Fujiwara.

While the camera’s specs are unchanged — it still pairs Fujifilm’s exceptional 102-megapixel medium-format sensor with an absurdly sharp built-in 35mm f/4 lens (28mm equivalent) — the “compact” medium-format camera has a new finish and grip.

With Fragment Design’s collaboration, the camera now features a mirror-like polished black finish, much glossier than the standard black GFX100RF, which also comes in a silver finish. The body is hand-polished, anodized aluminum that Fujifilm promises delivers a “glossy luster that stands out.”

A black digital camera with several control dials and a textured lens is shown on a glossy, reflective surface, with "Fujifilm X-Pro3 Fragment Edition" labeled on the top.

A black digital camera with a square lens hood and detailed control dials is displayed on a dark surface, facing forward.

Close-up of a sleek, black electronic device featuring a circular surface and a raised logo with two slashes inside a circle, captured in dramatic lighting with metallic highlights.

The camera’s grip, which covers the vast majority of the polished black body, is made from an all-new material unlike anything Fujifilm has used on its other GFX or X Series cameras. The smoother, matte texture promises to feel more delicate and svelte. Compared to the standard GFX100RF’s grip, the texture is considerably finer.

Five Fujifilm camera lens accessories, including caps, filters, and a lens hood, are displayed in a row on a dark surface with dramatic lighting, highlighting their metallic and matte finishes.

A black Fujifilm digital camera sits on a dark surface with a coiled black leather camera strap, labeled "Front Fujifilm," placed in the foreground. The camera and strap are lit by soft, dramatic lighting.

The GFX100RF Fragment Edition ships with special accessories, including a glossy black lens hood, lens cap, adapter ring, and hot shoe cover, ensuring a unified finish and design for the entire kit. It also ships with a special leather strap made from a single, long piece of black leather. All the accessories, plus the camera itself, feature Fragment’s trademark lightning bolt logo.

A black digital camera is shown from above on a dark background, displaying its screen menu with various film simulation options in Japanese and English. The camera buttons and dials are clearly visible.

Alongside the GFX100RF Fragment Edition camera, Hiroshi Fujiwara designed a custom recipe based on Fujifilm’s Acros Film Simulation. The unique FS recipe, FRGMT BW, has stronger grain, tweaked highlight and shadow tone curves, reduced sharpness, less noise reduction, more clarity, and a bit of positive exposure compensation. Sample images shot with the FRGMT BW FS recipe are featured below.

Sample Images

A container filled with many rolls of 35mm film sits on a counter in a store. A partially visible FUJIFILM F-FOTO sign is in the foreground. The image is in black and white.
Photo by Manabu Nakanishi
A black and white cat is lying on top of a row of garbage bins in an alleyway, appearing relaxed or asleep. The background shows patterned doors and windows.
Photo by Manabu Nakanishi
Black and white photo taken from above shows a person standing next to parked scooters on the side of a road, with a car passing by and large structures casting shadows overhead.
Photo by Manabu Nakanishi
Black and white photo of a covered outdoor patio with tables and chairs. Two people sit and talk in the background, framed by pillars, with plants and city buildings visible beyond.
Photo by Manabu Nakanishi
Three pigeons perch on the edge of a rectangular structure against a plain, light-colored background. The image is in black and white, with strong contrast and minimal details.
Photo by Manabu Nakanishi

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition will be extremely limited and sold only in Japan via lottery through Fujifilm Mall beginning December 20, 2025. The camera will sell for 998,000 yen, which is over $6,300 at current exchange rates. This is a significant premium over the standard GFX100RF, which is 830,500 yen ($5,272).

Fujifilm has confirmed to PetaPixel that the GFX100RF Fragment Edition is a Japan-exclusive release.

Image credits: Fujifilm

