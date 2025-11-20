Fujifilm Teams-Up With Japanese Artist for Limited-Edition GFX100RF

Fujifilm has unveiled a beautiful new limited-edition GFX100RF Fragment Edition medium-format camera. It combines the GFX100RF’s exceptional features and performance with a custom look by Fragment Design, a Japanese fashion label helmed by fashion designer, musician, and artist Hiroshi Fujiwara.

While the camera’s specs are unchanged — it still pairs Fujifilm’s exceptional 102-megapixel medium-format sensor with an absurdly sharp built-in 35mm f/4 lens (28mm equivalent) — the “compact” medium-format camera has a new finish and grip.

With Fragment Design’s collaboration, the camera now features a mirror-like polished black finish, much glossier than the standard black GFX100RF, which also comes in a silver finish. The body is hand-polished, anodized aluminum that Fujifilm promises delivers a “glossy luster that stands out.”

The camera’s grip, which covers the vast majority of the polished black body, is made from an all-new material unlike anything Fujifilm has used on its other GFX or X Series cameras. The smoother, matte texture promises to feel more delicate and svelte. Compared to the standard GFX100RF’s grip, the texture is considerably finer.

The GFX100RF Fragment Edition ships with special accessories, including a glossy black lens hood, lens cap, adapter ring, and hot shoe cover, ensuring a unified finish and design for the entire kit. It also ships with a special leather strap made from a single, long piece of black leather. All the accessories, plus the camera itself, feature Fragment’s trademark lightning bolt logo.

Alongside the GFX100RF Fragment Edition camera, Hiroshi Fujiwara designed a custom recipe based on Fujifilm’s Acros Film Simulation. The unique FS recipe, FRGMT BW, has stronger grain, tweaked highlight and shadow tone curves, reduced sharpness, less noise reduction, more clarity, and a bit of positive exposure compensation. Sample images shot with the FRGMT BW FS recipe are featured below.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm GFX100RF Fragment Edition will be extremely limited and sold only in Japan via lottery through Fujifilm Mall beginning December 20, 2025. The camera will sell for 998,000 yen, which is over $6,300 at current exchange rates. This is a significant premium over the standard GFX100RF, which is 830,500 yen ($5,272).

Fujifilm has confirmed to PetaPixel that the GFX100RF Fragment Edition is a Japan-exclusive release.

Image credits: Fujifilm