Fujifilm’s Upcoming X Series Camera Blends ‘Innovation With Nostalgia’

Following a grueling three-week wait for Fujifilm enthusiasts, the company has finally released another teaser for its next X Series camera.

The new teaser video — shot on the Fujifilm GFX100 II — heavily features the same “Half the Size, Twice the Story” tagline, but spices things up with a bunch of interesting scenes. There is still the same heavily obscured look at the camera body, so not much has changed there, but Fujifilm has now shared a reveal date: May 22 at 5 AM GMT (1 AM EDT / 10 PM PDT on May 21).

There is also something interesting in the video description on YouTube. There, Fujifilm says the following: “The concept behind our upcoming X Series camera blends innovation with nostalgia, offering a truly unique experience.”

A split image: on the left, a person holds up a newspaper with arms raised against a blue sky; on the right, the person stands on stone blocks by the water. Text reads, "Half the Size, Twice the Story.
One of more than a dozen distinct diptychs featured in Fujifilm’s new X Series camera teaser video.

Then there is the way the teaser video is presented — almost entirely in diptychs, which is when two photographs are presented as a thematic pair, rather than as two altogether separate images. Fujifilm’s new teaser video features well over a dozen distinct diptychs in less than 30 seconds, and there, in this writer’s opinion, a near-zero chance that this is purely an artistic choice. It’s far too distinct a way to present visuals for it not to be related in some way to the new camera’s functionality and features.

A person with short dark hair and a light shirt stands in sunlight on the left, while white flowers on a leafy branch against a blue sky appear on the right.

A split-screen image shows a bird-shaped sculpture in silhouette on the left, and a close-up of a dark, textured fossil or rock formation on the right, both set against neutral backgrounds.

While PetaPixel already speculated the new camera was in the X Series family based on its apparent size, including the relative size of its strap lugs, it is good to receive confirmation.

Here’s what’s known at this point about the new Fujifilm camera. It is an X Series model, it has a viewfinder in the top left corner (from the back), has at least one control dial on top, has some sort of a display related directly to Fujifilm’s famed Film Simulations, promises to blend “innovation with nostalgia,” and it will be fully revealed on May 22 (May 21 for photographers on the west coast).

A dark image of a camera with a “PROVIA” label, illuminated by light from above. The top text reads, “Half the Size, Twice the Story” in large white letters.

PetaPixel will have all the details on Fujifilm’s new “Half the Size, Twice the Story” X Series camera as soon as they are available.

Image credits: Fujifilm

