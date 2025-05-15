Fujifilm’s Upcoming X Series Camera Blends ‘Innovation With Nostalgia’

Following a grueling three-week wait for Fujifilm enthusiasts, the company has finally released another teaser for its next X Series camera.

The new teaser video — shot on the Fujifilm GFX100 II — heavily features the same “Half the Size, Twice the Story” tagline, but spices things up with a bunch of interesting scenes. There is still the same heavily obscured look at the camera body, so not much has changed there, but Fujifilm has now shared a reveal date: May 22 at 5 AM GMT (1 AM EDT / 10 PM PDT on May 21).

There is also something interesting in the video description on YouTube. There, Fujifilm says the following: “The concept behind our upcoming X Series camera blends innovation with nostalgia, offering a truly unique experience.”

Then there is the way the teaser video is presented — almost entirely in diptychs, which is when two photographs are presented as a thematic pair, rather than as two altogether separate images. Fujifilm’s new teaser video features well over a dozen distinct diptychs in less than 30 seconds, and there, in this writer’s opinion, a near-zero chance that this is purely an artistic choice. It’s far too distinct a way to present visuals for it not to be related in some way to the new camera’s functionality and features.

While PetaPixel already speculated the new camera was in the X Series family based on its apparent size, including the relative size of its strap lugs, it is good to receive confirmation.

Here’s what’s known at this point about the new Fujifilm camera. It is an X Series model, it has a viewfinder in the top left corner (from the back), has at least one control dial on top, has some sort of a display related directly to Fujifilm’s famed Film Simulations, promises to blend “innovation with nostalgia,” and it will be fully revealed on May 22 (May 21 for photographers on the west coast).

PetaPixel will have all the details on Fujifilm’s new “Half the Size, Twice the Story” X Series camera as soon as they are available.

