The Fujifilm X half Is a Compact Digital Camera Inspired by Half Frame Film

Fujifilm has announced the X half, a premium digital compact camera that packs an 18-megapixel Type 1 sensor into a tiny camera body designed as a love letter to half-frame film photography.

The company says that the X half blends modern functions with half-frame film “DNA” to bring what it describes as a new and innovative approach to content creation. The X half is, first and foremost, designed to be fun, and much of the enjoyment of this camera comes from its design and function, not its specifications. On that note, it’s probably best to start there.

“X half is special because it rekindles our love for the compact camera and blends it with the modern sensibilities that make it easy to make a part of our everyday lives,” Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation, says. “This aligns perfectly with the growing trend of users, especially among Gen Z, who want dedicated devices to use alongside their smart devices as they try to find the balance between minimizing distractions, while documenting and sharing their lives online.”

The X half blends the style and form of the X-series digital cameras that Fujifilm is known for and that already draw heavily from vintage designs, and takes that a step further with the inclusion of a tactile analog reel advance lever that is used to mimic the style of shooting with film. While the camera can function in much the same manner as any other compact digital camera, it has the option to enter “Film Camera Mode,” which lets users experience using a film camera but does so in a way that makes sense in the digital age.

“After selecting a Film Simulation to use and the a roll size of 36, 54, or 72 exposures, users will experience an analog-like experience with X half, complete with the need to wind the camera’s Frame Advance Lever after making each image, perfectly replicating the classic analog photography experience,” Fujifilm explains.

Those photos are then “developed” in the companion app for the X half, and the app will also generate a “contact sheet” that mimics a film experience. Of note, if the user chooses to reset the camera or if the SD card is pulled at any point through one of these Film Camera Mode experiences, nothing is lost: the photos are still saved to the memory card normally.

To go along with this experience, the rear of the camera is very different from what most are probably expecting. The X half uses a duo of LCD screens, both of which are touch-sensitive. The right side display typically shows which film simulation is currently selected, and it is also used to display navigation controls when browsing the menu or setting functions. The other 2.4-inch (0.92 million dot) LCD is vertically oriented and matches the vertical orientation of the X half’s optical viewfinder, which encourages photographers to shoot in vertical composition first, which is exactly the way a half-frame film camera operates.

Because of this orientation, the camera has what Fujifilm calls the “2-in-1” feature, which allows users to combine vertical stills and movies by winding the aforementioned Frame Advance Lever. Users can also create 2-in-1 images with selected still image combinations through the dedicated X half smartphone app. The app also allows for editing of images, including changing the dividing line color and style or swapping the left and right images.

The X half only shoots JPEGs — it cannot shoot RAW. The concept behind the camera is to treat it like film, so the lack of editing color beyond the film simulation aligns with the analog experience. The X half is equipped with 13 Film Simulations (such as Provia, Velvia, Acros, and Reala Ace) but it also packs three creative filters that Fujifilm says are inspired by film: Light Leak, which creates a slightly exposed look to the image; Halation, a halo effect that appears around light sources; and Expired Film, which mimics the grainy look of older analog film. In addition to these filters, X half also includes an additional eight filters from the Instax instant camera series.

The camera also has a “Grain Effect” option that adds film-like texture to images as well as a “Date Stamp” function that embeds the date on the bottom right of photos and videos, much like was commonplace decades ago.

Hardware-wise, the X half features an 18-megapixel, Type 1 backside illuminated sensor behind a 10.8mm f/2.8 lens, which has a 35mm full-frame equivalent field of view of 32mm. That lens has a range of f/2.8 through f/11 via a three-bladed diaphragm and can be controlled manually via a dial on the lens. The lens has a manual focus ring, but the lens has autofocus, which supports single or continuous modes driven by a contrast detection system.

The X half does shoot video, albeit in an unusual 1440 by 1080 resolution.

It weighs about 240 grams (0.53 pounds including battery and card) and measures 105.8mm by 64.3mm by 30mm; practically speaking, it’s about two-thirds the size of an X100VI. It takes an SD card and also connects via Bluetooth, WiFi, and USB-C; it can connect directly with an Instax printer. It has a shoe on the top of the body, but it is a cold shoe that offers no connectivity. The front-facing flash is an LED, but it is substantially brighter than those found on smartphones.

The Fujifilm X half will be available in three colors (silver, gray, and black) and is expected to be available in late June 2025 for $849.99 ($998.99 CAD).

Image credits: Fujifilm