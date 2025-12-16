Adobe Wants to Make Editing AI Videos More Like Editing Real Videos

Adobe launched Firefly Video back in February to criticism. In the months since, the company has continued to update its platform and today unveiled new AI video editing features and partner AI models inside Firefly.

When Firefly Video arrived, creators could only generate AI video clips using prompts. Once the videos were created, they either took them as they were or had to start over from scratch. At the recent Adobe MAX, Adobe showcased new editing tools in Firefly that let users edit their video creations without starting over. These tools are now available to everyone via a public beta.

With the new “Prompt to Edit” controls, Firefly users can edit generated video clips using text prompts, including ones that simulate virtual camera control. This feature, powered by Runway’s Aleph model, enables people to remove or add specific objects to their scene, replace backgrounds, change the lighting and conditions, and adjust “focal length.”

“Firefly makes those changes directly in the existing clip. You’re no longer at the mercy of the next random generation. You’re directing the scene. And you can continue to refine by adding sound effects or music tracks, and edit further within Firefly video editor or Premiere desktop — all built to give creators full control from idea to execution,” Adobe explains.

The browser-based Firefly video editor lets users combine generated clips with their own real footage to create a final edited video. The multi-track timeline looks like a slightly simplified version of Premiere Pro. Beyond timeline editing, users can also edit content like talking-head segments or interview clips by editing text in a video’s transcript.

Speaking of third-party models like Runway Aleph, Adobe also today brought AI technology from Topaz Labs into Firefly. As Adobe notes, “generative AI isn’t only about generating content — it’s also about the tools that make it adaptable, integrated, and actionable across workflows.”

Topaz Astra is now available in Firefly Boards, letting users upscale footage, whether AI-generated or captured by real cameras. Low-resolution footage can be upscaled in Firefly to Full HD or 4K, ensuring it is usable across a broader range of platforms. Topaz Astra can also be used to restore “older or low-quality footage” inside Firefly.

Another third-party model, Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.2, is also now available in Firefly. This is an AI image model that promises photorealistic images, advanced text rendering, and support for up to four reference images. FLUX.2 is now available in Firefly’s Text to Image Module, Prompt to Edit, and Firefly Boards, plus as a model choice for Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature. FLUX.2 will be added to Adobe Express next month.

From now until January 15, 2026, customers with Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, 7,000, and 50,000-credit plans get unlimited image and video generations inside Firefly. Firefly Pro starts at $19.99 per month.

