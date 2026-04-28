Claude AI Can Orchestrate Creative Workflows Across Adobe Apps

Adobe has introduced a major expansion of its AI-powered creative ecosystem, integrating the Adobe for creativity connector for Anthropic’s Claude alongside a public beta of Firefly AI Assistant. The updates mark a broader push toward agentic workflows, in which creative tools are orchestrated via natural-language prompts across multiple applications.

Rather than working inside individual apps, users can now describe creative goals in Claude or Firefly, with Adobe’s systems automatically coordinating tools across Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, InDesign, Express, and Firefly. Adobe says both tools are part of its long-term vision for agentic creativity, in which users define intent and AI systems handle execution across interconnected creative workflows.

Adobe for Creativity Connector Arrives in Claude

The new Adobe for creativity connector brings Adobe’s creative suite directly into Claude, allowing users to initiate multi-step creative workflows without switching applications.

Once installed, users can describe a desired outcome in natural language, and the system determines which Adobe tools are needed and in what sequence. Adobe says the connector can access more than 50 pro-grade tools across its ecosystem, including image editing, vector design, video formatting, and asset creation.

The company positions the tool as a way to reduce workflow complexity, especially for users who may not be familiar with specific software tools or editing sequences.

Automated Creative Workflows Across Adobe Apps

Adobe highlights several use cases for the connector, including portrait retouching, social media asset creation, and video resizing.For portrait editing, users can upload headshots and request adjustments such as lighting correction, background blur, and cropping. The system applies multiple Adobe tools in sequence to produce a finished, production-ready image. For social content, users can describe a campaign idea and generate assets using Adobe Express templates surfaced directly within Claude. These can then be edited, animated, and refined through additional prompts.

Video workflows are also supported, with automatic resizing and reframing for platforms such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, allowing horizontal footage to be adapted for vertical formats.

Integration Between Adobe Apps and Claude

Adobe emphasizes that the connector is designed to work alongside Creative Cloud rather than replace it. Users can continue editing assets in Photoshop or Premiere after generating them in Claude, or transfer work into Firefly Boards or Express for further refinement.

This hybrid approach allows users to move between conversational AI and traditional creative environments as the project progresses.

To begin using the connector, users install it within Claude, enable Adobe Skills through Adobe’s developer platform, and sign in with an Adobe account to unlock extended usage limits and cross-session saving.

Firefly AI Assistant Enters Public Beta

Alongside the Claude integration, Adobe has launched the public beta of Firefly AI Assistant, available inside the Firefly web app.

The assistant functions as a conversational creative agent capable of handling multi-step workflows across Adobe applications. Users describe what they want to create, and the system executes tasks such as generating social media assets, refining images, or building mood boards.

Adobe says Firefly AI Assistant is designed to manage both simple and complex creative pipelines, while keeping users in control of direction and edits throughout the process.

Availability

The Adobe for creativity connector is available globally for Claude users with an Adobe account, while Firefly AI Assistant is rolling out in public beta to Creative Cloud Pro and eligible Firefly subscribers.

Image credits: Adobe