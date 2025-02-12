Adobe’s AI Video Model Launches, Available Through New Premium Firefly Video/Audio Plans

The Adobe Firefly Video Model is now available in public beta. Firefly is the only IP-friendly and commercially safe generative AI model available right now.

Update 2/12: Additional information concerning Adobe plans and generative credits has been added near the end of this article.

Adobe unveiled the Firefly Video Model last fall and provided some users with early access, demonstrating that Firefly can generate a wide range of styles of video content.

The Firefly Video Model also offers distinct controls over the AI “camera” and “lens,” enabling users to adjust zoom and camera angle. While this may not matter much for generating standalone video clips, it can make it easier for creators to generate content that can fit into existing video projects, including adding a few seconds of new “footage” or adding b-roll. Users can generate video from still images, text prompts, and 3D sketches — a new addition to the Firefly Video Model beta.

As for the quality, Firefly supports up to 1080p resolution video for now at 24fps, although a 4K model is in development and “coming soon.” The clip length is short, five seconds for now. For certain Firefly-powered features in standalone apps, such as the impressive Generative Extend in Premiere Pro, the restrictions are even tighter — just two seconds.

Although still in beta, the Adobe Firefly Video Model has found some high-end use in the creative industry. Adobe notes that Firefly at large has generated 18 billion assets for users so far. Dentsu, Gatorade, and Stagwell are already using Firefly Video Model as part of their creative workflows.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in production,” says David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business.

“We’ve been thrilled to hear from beta customers who’ve found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”

Firefly Video is now available via a new version of the Firefly web application, which integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud applications like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Express, and more.

Beyond adding Generate Video to the Firefly web app, Adobe is also adding Scene to Image (beta) and Translate Audio and Video. Scene to Image enables users to create high-quality images from 3D sketches and reference shapes. Meanwhile, Translate Audio and Video, as its name suggests, offers creators tools to translate audio and video files quickly. The translation currently supports over 20 languages.

All these new Adobe Firefly AI features are available today.

New Firefly Plans

Alongside its new Firefly features, Adobe is offering new dedicated Adobe Firefly plans: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. Current Creative Cloud subscribers will not be able to generate video and will instead need one of these new plans to do so.

Adobe says these plans “give creators unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features as well as tiered capacity for new video and audio features.” More specifically, users with these plans don’t require credits for Firefly’s still image and vector tasks (like Generate Image and various Lightroom and Photoshop AI tools) and instead only consume credits for audio and video Firefly features.

The Standard plan has 2,000 video/audio credits per month, which is only up to 20 five-second 1080p video generators or translating six minutes of audio. This is $9.99 per month.

Firefly Pro, $29.99 monthly, has 7,000 video/audio credits, enough for up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations or 23 minutes of translation.

A new Firefly Premium plan for professionals seeking to generate video more regularly will be coming soon, presumably at an even higher price. In the meantime, those who run out with Firefly Standard are advised to upgrade to Pro, while those who run out with Pro should “buy multiple Firefly Pro plans.”

It is worth noting that Adobe calls the prices above “early access pricing.” Prices will increase monthly very soon, on March 15.

For users with single app or Creative Cloud plans, accessing video and audio features “like Generate Video, Translate Audio, and more” is a bit more complicated. Adobe’s plan page says these users have “Limited generations to try video and audio features.” It’s not clear if this is “limited” by the relatively fewer generative credits these users have compared to Firefly plan users, or if certain functionality is entirely locked. PetaPixel has reached out for clarification.

Update 2/12: Adobe tells PetaPixel the following: “Users with an Adobe ID or an Adobe Express, Firefly or Creative Cloud free membership may be provided with a limited trial of the new video and audio features at no additional cost. Once their limited trial is exhausted, users can subscribe to a new paid Firefly plan (Firefly Standard or Firefly Pro) for access to the video/audio features and to continue creating advanced generative AI outputs.” Additional information is available on Adobe’s generative credits FAQ page.

While Adobe may be offering the only guaranteed commercially safe generative AI video platform, it is also doing so at a relatively high cost to consumers. It is a safe bet that generative audio and video features incur a significant cost in both development and operation. AI is resource-intensive, after all.

