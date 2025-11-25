Thypoch’s Striking Eureka 28mm f/2.8 Lens Is Inspired By the 1950s Ilford Advocate Camera

A close-up view of a black and silver camera lens labeled "EUREKA" against a dark gradient background. The lens features detailed engravings and a metallic finish.

Thypoch is launching another new lens that blends modern imaging performance with old-school inspiration. The Thypoch Eureka 28mm f/2.8 ASPH. is extraordinarily compact and pays tribute to the gorgeous Ilford Advocate camera’s built-in Dallmeyer Anastigmat 35mm f/3.5 prime lens.

As is often wise when discussing Thypoch lenses, it is worth starting with the inspiration for the new lens. In this case, the inspiration is not a standalone lens but rather the lens built into the Ilford Advocate analog camera. The 35mm camera was introduced in 1949 and later updated in 1952 to include the Dallmeyer Anastigmat 35mm f/3.5 lens, which inspired Thypoch.

The Ilford Advocate sported a die-cast aluminum alloy body with a striking white enamel coating. Kennedy Instruments built the camera in the United Kingdom, a subsidiary of Ilford, which today is best known for its photographic film, paper, and chemicals.

The built-in lens, which was initially a 35mm f/4.5 and then later a larger 35mm f/3.5, barely extends from the surface of the camera, a design feature that Thypoch embraces with its new, ultra-thin lens.

The new Thypoch Eureka 28mm f/2.8, which will deliver a 42.5mm equivalent focal length on APS-C ranges from just 19.5 to 21.9 millimeters (0.77 to 0.86 inches) depending on the mount. The lens weighs a mere 137 grams (4.8 ounces).

A close-up, top-down view of a black camera lens labeled "EUREKA" with aperture markings, metallic screws, and text including "Thypoch LIMITED" and "Epoch Coating 1:2/28 ASPH Ø37.

The new lens has a brass barrel and a narrow front lens element, like the Ilford Advocate’s built-in Anastigmat lens. The lens has one aspherical element and three high-refractive elements. Thypoch says the lens delivers “modern” resolving performance and sharpness while promising minimal ghosting and flare. Thypoch says there is “naturally restrained vignetting.”

The lens has distinctive octagonal starburst effects and promises pleasing bokeh. Further, the manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet).

A close-up view of a camera lens mount, showing the metallic and black components, glass elements, and screws against a dark gradient background.

For the next two months, the Thypoch Eureka 28mm f/2.8 ASPH. is available to preorder (https://thypoch.com/en/products/eureka/eureka28mm) with a 10% discount, bringing the price down from $459 to $413. The lens will be available in two distinct finishes, Matte Black and Pearl White. The Matte Black version features a lacquer-like finish that will age with use, revealing the brass beneath. Meanwhile, the Pearl White version promises a pearlescent sheen under sunlight.

A close-up of a vintage-style camera lens labeled "EUREKA" with aperture markings, "Epoch Coating-M," and "Thypoch LIMITED" on its white circular metal body.

The Thypoch Eureka 28mm f/2.8 is coming in Leica M and Fujifilm X mount. There is a separate kit that includes the M-Mount lens with an M-X adapter, which will be available for $479 at retail and $431 with an early-bird discount. Thypoch says the new lens will begin shipping in March 2026.

