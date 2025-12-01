The Curious Fujifilm X half Camera is Heavily Discounted Right Now

When the Fujifilm X half was announced earlier this year it caused a stir for the digital camera’s salute to analog photography. But that wasn’t all — the price raised eyebrows, too.

Coming in hot at $849, many photographers scoffed at that price considering the lack of features, namely no RAW, the Type 1 image sensor, no electronic viewfinder, and no In-Body Image Stabilization. But what it lacks in specs, it makes up for with retro analog charm by way of film simulation modes, a thumb winder for “advancing the film,” and it even produces a film-like contact sheet.

But as reported by The Verge, that price has been chopped down to a much more palatable $649. It has also been discounted in the U.K. and Canada.

Since its launch in May, the Fujifilm X half has defied its critics to be a “smashing success,” topping sales charts in Japan. It has been the best-selling camera at Map Camera in Japan, “overwhelmingly ahead” of the second-place camera, the Sony a7C II.

The X half comes in three color schemes: black, silver, and charcoal gray. Out of the three, it is the charcoal gray that is most popular with consumers. The compact camera also sports a relatively small 18-megapixel Type 1 image sensor and a built-in 32mm f/2.8 equivalent lens.

“I must commend Fujifilm for trying to make the experience as interesting as possible,” PetaPixel’s Chris Niccolls writes in his review of the camera. “The X half does mimic a classic automatic film camera quite closely. I like that there is no instant gratification and that you must commit to a film roll just like you would with film. The experience is further enhanced when you use the app to ‘develop’ your digital “film” roll.”

The X half has been discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more bargains, check out PetaPixel’s best deals on cameras, best deals on full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the best deals on lenses for mirrorless and DSLR cameras.

Image credits: Erin Thomson for PetaPixel