The 10 Best Deals on Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Right Now

We already have a deep-dive article about all the best deals on cameras for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but some of the deals are so good that they warrant a bit more attention.

This story highlights incredible deals for photographers of all levels, whether they are beginners, upgrading from a classic Canon or Nikon DSLR, or seeking a camera to fulfill their professional aspirations.

The Best Camera Deals for Beginners

While there are some incredible deals on expensive professional cameras, like 50% off a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II DSLR, a $3,000 professional DSLR doesn’t make sense for beginner photographers, those looking for their first interchangeable lens camera.

Instead of a professional camera for a few thousand dollars off, something for well under $2,000 is a much better bet. Over the past few years, we have seen the “entry-level” segment continue to deteriorate as smartphone camera tech has continually evolved. However, there is no substitute for an interchangeable-lens camera with a large sensor and a fancy lens. Fortunately, there are some great cameras available for under $1,500 that deliver incredible image quality, excellent features, and tons of versatility. These are cameras that a newer photographer can learn and grow with that will never handcuff them down the road if they get even more serious about photography.

One of the best new cameras of 2025 for passionate beginner photographers is the Nikon Z5 II. The Z5 II’s features and performance go way beyond entry-level, but the price stays within reach for most shooters.

For the holidays, the Nikon Z5 II is $250 off, bringing its price down to $1,596.95. Both Nikon Z5 II kits are also $250 off, meaning the kits with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 zoom is just under $1,900 and the kit with the 24-200mm f/4-6.3 all-in-one zoom is $2,400.

While this is a great value, we know it’s still quite pricey, so photographers who don’t need Nikon’s latest and greatest but still want to enter the excellent Nikon Z mirrorless family can opt for the Nikon Z5. Like the Z5 II, the original Z5 has a 24-megapixel full-frame image sensor and outstanding autofocus performance.e The Nikon Z5 with a camera bag and 64GB SD card is $450 off until the end of the day on November 30, bringing its price down to $995.95. It’s an incredible deal. Photographers can also save $750 until the end of the day on November 30 with the Nikon Z5 and 28-400mm f/4-8 kit, which is $2,143.90.

Another excellent choice for beginners looking to make the leap to a full-frame camera system is the Panasonic Lumix S9. While our initial impressions weren’t great, the camera has gotten much better thanks to firmware updates and is a stylish choice for fashion-forward photographers and hybrid creators.

Available in a wide variety of colors, the Lumix S9 body is $300 off the holidays, bringing its price down to $1,197.99. It is available in a couple of very nice kits, one with the 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 zoom for $1,497.99 ($300 off) and another with the versatile 28-200mm f/4-7.1 for $1,597.99, which is a $600 discount. Photographers should steer clear of the kit with the 26mm f/8 manual focus pancake prime, though.

The Best Camera Deals for Enthusiasts

Suppose you aren’t a beginner, but you are looking for a professional-grade camera to take your photography to the next level. There are some great deals for you, too.

The Nikon Z6 III, Nikon’s best camera under $3,000, is a whopping $600 off for Black Friday, bringing its price down to $2,096.95.

The Nikon Z6 III and its partially-stacked 24.5-megapixel sensor are great for photography, excellent for video, and built to withstand the rigors of professional use. It is an excellent camera and, at just under $2,100, a superb value.

While we think we perhaps made a bit too much of the Z6 III’s dynamic range performance at the time of its release in mid-2024, the camera has aged exceptionally well, and thanks to firmware updates, keeps getting better.

Photographers can save even more on Nikon Z6 III kits. The camera with the 24-120mm f/4, bag, and memory card is $761 off, while the Z6 III and the 28-400mm zoom is $911 off.

The Best Deals on High-Resolution Enthusiast and Professional Cameras

What about enthusiasts and pros who want more resolution? 24 megapixels is plenty for many, but some want at least 45 megapixels in their cameras. There are some incredible options right now.

The Sony a7R V is no spring chicken, but it remains an incredible camera in 2025 and is still a class leader when it comes to image quality. The 61-megapixel full-frame Sony camera is $900 off for Black Friday, bringing its price down to $3,298. Photographers can even get another $50 cashback on the a7R V through December 31.

The Nikon Z8 has the same 45.7-megapixel fully stacked image sensor as Nikon’s flagship Z9 camera. We love the Nikon Z8. A lot. It is $800 off right now, bringing its price down to $3,496.95. It’s a hefty chunk of change, but also incredible value.

Photographers can even get it with the original Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens, which, while replaced by the brand new 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, is among Nikon’s best lenses of all time. That kit is $1,350 off right now, costing $5,493.

On the Canon side of things, the superb EOS R5 II is $500 off right now. At $3,899, the R5 II is still quite expensive, but it is also Canon’s best mirrorless camera yet in nearly every regard.

For what it’s worth, the Nikon Z8 and Canon EOS R5 II are also great cameras for photographers who are still using Nikon or Canon DSLR cameras, like the super-popular Nikon D700/D800-series models or something like the Canon 5D III or 5D IV. There are still plenty of photographers waiting to make the jump to mirrorless. The time has never been better to make the move.

Three More Great Camera Deals to Consider

There are plenty more great camera deals right now, but here are three we wanted to highlight because they are just so darn good.

The Nikon Z7 II, which remains Nikon’s best mirrorless camera in terms of overall image quality thanks to its 45.7-megapixel non-stacked image sensor, is available now for $1,896.95, $600 off its list price of $2,496.95. Photographers would be hard-pressed to find better mirrorless camera image quality for less. The Z7 II is Nikon’s mirrorless successor to the D850 in many ways, but it is much smaller and lighter, and it offers access to Nikon’s superior Nikkor Z lenses.

Although the Canon EOS R6 III just hit the market and is superb, it is also $2,799. That’s not bad value by any stretch, but it’s not too easy on the wallet. The Canon EOS R6 II remains an excellent all-around camera, and its $300 off for Black Friday, bringing its price down to $1,999. It’s a great camera at an excellent price.

The vintage-inspired Nikon Zf camera has been a hit with photographers for many reasons, not least its style. Available in a range of colors, all the Nikon Zf models are $300 off for the holidays, bringing it down to $1,896.95 for the black and silver versions and $1,996.95 for the more colorful variants, like an orange one or my personal favorite, teal.

In some cases, photographers will also need a new lens for their exciting new camera. PetaPixel has you covered: The Best Deals on Lenses for Mirrorless and DSLR Cameras.

Image credits: Canon, Nikon, and Sony. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.