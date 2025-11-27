The Best Deals on Cameras for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The 2025 holiday season brings savings on cameras of all types at B&H, from professional full-frame DSLRs and mirrorless systems to compact point-and-shoots and analog cameras. There’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro, a hybrid shooter, or just starting out, these handpicked deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear while saving some serious cash.

Canon

Canon continues to be a leader in imaging technology, offering a range of cameras from full-frame DSLRs to mirrorless systems. Their cameras are known for intuitive controls, excellent autofocus, and reliable performance in all conditions. This holiday season, Canon’s lineup at B&H includes significant discounts on flagship and mid-range models alike.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Canon’s flagship DSLR for professional photographers, offering fast autofocus, high-speed shooting, and robust build quality. Ideal for sports, wildlife, and studio work. Originally $5,999, save $3,000.00 this season, now $2,999.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

A versatile full-frame DSLR, perfect for wedding, portrait, and landscape photographers seeking high-resolution imagery. List price $2,499, $700 off for the holidays, now $1,799.

Canon EOS R3

High-speed mirrorless camera designed for professional shooters who demand both speed and image quality. Excellent for action, wildlife, and event photography. Retail $5,399, holiday discount $1,000, final price $4,399.

Canon EOS R5

The original R5 delivers full-frame performance and advanced autofocus, making it perfect for both photography and 8K video work. $700 for the holidays, the still-great R5 is now $2,599.

Canon EOS R5 II

Runner-Up for PetaPixel Camera of the Year 2024, offering excellent speed, autofocus, and video features for hybrid creators. Originally $4,399, photographers can save $500 on the R5 II this season, it is currently $3,899.

Canon EOS RP

Compact full-frame mirrorless camera, great for beginners and travelers, with excellent image quality in a lightweight body. Regularly $1,149, $400 off for the holidays, now $749.

Canon EOS R8

Mirrorless camera balancing performance and portability, ideal for hybrid photographers. List price $1,649, save $350, now $1,299.

Canon EOS R7

APS-C mirrorless camera with fast autofocus and versatile lens options for wildlife and action photography. Retail $1,649, holiday discount $300, now $1,349.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Highly capable mirrorless body for hybrid shooters, with excellent low-light performance and speed. Originally $2,299, $300 off for the holidays, now $1,999.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm cameras are prized for their color science, compact build, and high-quality lenses. From stylish retro-inspired bodies to professional X-series cameras, Fujifilm caters to photographers who value aesthetics and performance. Holiday savings make now an ideal time to pick up X-series cameras or kit bundles.

Fujifilm X-S20

Mirrorless camera offering excellent stills and video capabilities, with creative shooting modes for hybrid users. Regularly $1,499, save $100 this holiday season, now $1,399.

Fujifilm X-T50 Kit

Compact mirrorless camera kit with multiple color options, ideal for enthusiasts and vloggers. Originally $1,699, $100 off for the holidays, now $1,599.

Fujifilm X-T50 Body Only

Excellent choice for photographers who already have lenses, delivering excellent autofocus and image quality. List price $1,699, $100 holiday savings, now $1,599.

Fujifilm X-T5

Latest X-T series body with improved performance, suitable for professional photography and hybrid shooters. Retail $1,999, save $100 for the holidays, now $1,899.

Hasselblad

Hasselblad is renowned for its medium-format cameras, delivering unparalleled image quality, dynamic range, and color fidelity. These cameras are crafted for professionals who demand excellence in every shot. B&H’s holiday discounts on the X2D series offer significant savings for those seeking top-tier performance.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Body

A medium-format mirrorless camera body that provides exceptional resolution and color accuracy. Ideal for commercial, studio, and landscape photographers. Originally $8,199, save $2,460 this season, now $5,739.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Kit (75mm Lens)

Includes the 75mm lens for medium-format photography, perfect for portraits and fine art projects. List price $8,869, $1,500 off for the holidays, now $7,369.

Nikon

Nikon cameras are celebrated for their reliability, lens ecosystem, and optical excellence. With options ranging from full-frame mirrorless to classic DSLRs, Nikon covers every photographic need. These holiday deals at B&H bring attractive savings across the brand’s flagship and entry-level cameras.

Nikon Z8

Professional full-frame mirrorless camera, offering high-speed autofocus and exceptional imaging performance. Originally $4,296.95, save $800 this season, now $3,496.95.

Nikon Z6 III

Balanced full-frame mirrorless camera ideal for hybrid shooters with excellent video and photo capabilities. List price $2,696.95, $600 off for the holidays, now $2,096.95.

Nikon Z6 III Kit (28-400mm)

Comes with the versatile 28-400mm lens, perfect for travel and wildlife photography. Retail $3,996.95, $900 holiday discount, now $3,096.95.

Nikon Z9

Flagship mirrorless body built for professionals demanding speed and resolution. Originally $5,896.95, save $700, now $5,196.95.

OM System / Olympus

OM System delivers compact, stabilized mirrorless cameras perfect for travel, adventure, and hybrid photography. Lightweight bodies paired with excellent lenses make these cameras versatile tools. Holiday pricing offers a unique opportunity for creators to access these advanced systems at a great value.

OM-1 Mark II Kit (12-40mm f/2.8)

Premium Micro Four Thirds camera with advanced autofocus and in-body stabilization. Retail $2,999.99, save $400 this holiday season, now $2,599.99.

OM-1 II Body Only

All the performance of the OM-1 II in a compact body, perfect for photographers who already own lenses. Originally $2,399.99, $400 off for the holidays, now $1,999.99.

OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Kit

Compact mirrorless kit ideal for travelers and enthusiasts seeking versatile performance. List price $899.99, $200 off, now $699.99.

OM-3 Kit (12-45mm f/4)

Robust Micro Four Thirds camera offering excellent image quality and hybrid functionality. Retail $2,299.99, holiday discount $200.00, now $2,099.99.

OM-5 Kit with 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens

Travel-friendly Micro Four Thirds camera with 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens, perfect for outdoor adventures and vlogging. Originally $1,399.99, save $100, now $1,299.99.

OM Tough TG-7

Rugged point-and-shoot camera for underwater and extreme conditions. List price $649.99, $50 off, final price $599.99.

Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix cameras are designed for hybrid shooters who need outstanding video and still performance. From full-frame S-series models to Micro Four Thirds, Panasonic caters to professional videographers and photographers alike. Holiday deals at B&H make these highly capable cameras more accessible than ever.

Lumix S5

A full-frame mirrorless camera ideal for hybrid creators seeking cinematic video and sharp stills. Regularly $1,797.99, $800 off, now $997.99.

Lumix S9 Kit

Full-frame kit optimized for filmmakers and photographers seeking premium quality. Originally $1,727.98, save $330, now $1,397.98.

Lumix S5 II Kit

Offers high-quality hybrid performance at an excellent value for holiday shoppers. Retail $2,797.99, $500 off, now $2,297.99.

Lumix S5 II Body

Body-only option for those with existing lens collections, delivering full-frame performance. Originally $1,997.99, $500 off, now $1,497

99.

Pixii

Pixii digital rangefinder cameras combine classic rangefinder handling with modern digital technology. Lightweight and stylish, they are perfect for street and documentary photographers. Holiday discounts make them more affordable for collectors and enthusiasts.

Pixii 16GB

Digital rangefinder camera with 16GB of storage and classic shooting experience. List price $2,999.00, $300 off, now $2,699.

Pixii 64GB

Same rangefinder experience with expanded storage for extended shooting. Originally $3,269, save $270, now $2,999.

Ricoh

Ricoh’s Pentax WG-8

Ricoh’s Pentax WG-8 is a rugged waterproof camera perfect for outdoor adventures. Compact, durable, and easy to use, it’s a go-to for extreme conditions. Regularly $476.95, $50 off, now $426.95.

Sony

Sony’s mirrorless cameras offer industry-leading autofocus, video, and still performance. From the a7 series to vlogging-specific ZV models, Sony covers professional and enthusiast needs. These B&H holiday deals make Sony cameras a great value.

Sony a7R V

A high-resolution, full-frame mirrorless body ideal for photographers who demand detail and color accuracy. List price $4,198, $900 off, now $3,298.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens

Versatile hybrid mirrorless kit with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens for stills and video creators. Retail $2,909, $711 off, now $2,198.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens

Popular full-frame mirrorless camera kit with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens for enthusiasts and professionals. Originally $2,198, save $500, now $1,698.

Film Cameras / Instant

Instant and film cameras bring creativity and nostalgia to photography. These small-format cameras are perfect for fun, quick prints, and artistic projects.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

Compact instant camera with fun analog prints for casual shooting. List price $234.95, $35 off, now $199.95.

Polaroid Now+ Generation 3

Polaroid’s latest analog instant camera with improved optics and mobile-connected creative controls. Regularly priced at $129.99, but on sale for $30 off for the holidays, this camera is now $99.99.

Leica

Leica cameras represent precision engineering, timeless design, and unparalleled image quality. From M-System rangefinders to SL-System mirrorless bodies, Leica caters to photographers who seek craftsmanship and reliability. B&H’s holiday deals provide unique value on select Leica cameras, lenses, and kits.

“All Holiday Promotion offers are available for a limited time and while supplies last at Leica Stores, LeicaCameraUSA.com or contact your nearest authorized Leica retailer,” Leica says.

Leica M-System

Celebrate the art of photography with Leica’s iconic M-System. From November 24–December 1, 2025, customers purchasing an M analog or digital camera with any M lens receive complimentary Oberwerth bags, Leica MONOPAN film, ProGrade SD cards, and a card reader, offers valued up to $1,040. Perfect for film lovers or digital rangefinder enthusiasts, these deals highlight the precision, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal of Leica M cameras.

Leica SL3-S Kits

In honor of Leica’s 100th anniversary, select SL3-S Kits offer savings up to $1,400. Kits pair the full-frame SL3-S mirrorless camera with high-performance Vario or Summicron-SL lenses, ideal for photographers and filmmakers seeking professional versatility and unmatched image quality. Available kits include Vario 24–70mm, Vario 70–200mm, and prime 35mm or 50mm options.

Leica Cine 1 Projectors

Bring cinema home with the Leica Cine 1 “100” or “120” projector, which comes with a free matching Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen. These projectors combine 4K laser technology, Dolby Atmos® sound, and sleek design to deliver an immersive home theater experience for any space.

Leica Sport Optics

Explore the outdoors with precision German optics. From November 24–December 3, save up to $1,650 on select Leica Sport Optics products including Geovid Rangefinders, Trinovid HD, Ultravid and Noctivid Binoculars, AMPLUS Riflescopes, and thermal sights like the Calonox SE.

