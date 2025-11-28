The Best Deals on Lenses for Mirrorless and DSLR Cameras

Holiday savings are here at B&H, with huge deals on top prime and zoom lenses from all the major brands.

Whether you photograph with Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, L-Mount, or Micro Four Thirds, now is the perfect time to add a new lens to your kit or upgrade your current gear. From fast primes to professional telephotos and versatile zooms, these limited-time deals offer substantial savings on some of the most popular lenses on the market.

Sony E-mount

The Sony E-mount lens deals offer a wide variety of primes and zooms suitable for portrait, landscape, and general photography. These lenses cover fast apertures for low-light work and feature compact designs for travel and city shooting.

Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4

This 85mm f/2.4 manual-focus prime is compact and designed for portrait work, providing clear subject separation and control over depth of field. Its lightweight build allows for handheld shooting, and the precise focus ring aids in careful composition. Originally $$1,449, it’s now $899, saving $550.

Zeiss Loxia 21mm f/2.8

This 21mm f/2.8 ultra-wide prime is designed for landscape and architectural photography, with minimal distortion and excellent edge-to-edge sharpness. Its manual-focus operation provides full control over precise compositions. Originally $1,549, it’s now $1,090, saving $459.

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1

A fast 50mm f/1 manual-focus prime offering very shallow depth of field for low-light and portrait work. The robust metal construction provides a solid feel for precise focus control. Originally $1,799, it’s now $1,699, saving $100.

Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5

This 110mm f/2.5 macro prime allows close-up work with minimal chromatic aberration. Manual-focus operation ensures precise composition for macro or portrait photography. Originally $1,099, it’s now $799, saving $300 (27% off).

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This 28mm f/1.4 wide prime delivers sharp images and low-light performance for street photography and general use. Its optical design helps reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion. Originally $879, it’s now $599, saving $280.

Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8

An 85mm f/1.8 autofocus prime designed for portrait photography, providing smooth subject separation and minimal distortion. The lightweight lens is well-suited for handheld use. Originally $1,249, it’s now $999, saving $250.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master

This standard zoom with constant f/2.8 aperture is versatile for portraits, events, and general photography. Its optical construction reduces aberrations and maintains sharpness edge-to-edge. Originally $1,798, it’s now $1,598, saving $200.

Canon RF

Canon’s RF-mount lenses cover a broad range of applications, from ultra-wide angles to telephoto primes, and are suitable for stills and video work. These lenses combine fast apertures with optical stabilization and autofocus where applicable.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

This versatile telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife and sports photography, offering a wide reach in a relatively compact form. Optical stabilization helps capture sharp images at long distances. Originally $3,099, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

A compact, professional-grade telephoto zoom with fast f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. The lens offers excellent image stabilization and sharpness throughout its range. Originally $2,999, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM

This ultra-wide zoom is perfect for landscapes and architecture, combining a fast f/2.8 aperture with image stabilization. Its optical design reduces distortions and maintains edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,099, saving $500 (24% off).

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 (RF)

A fast f/1 manual-focus prime for low-light and portrait photography, offering shallow depth of field and precise focus control. Metal construction ensures durability. Originally $1,849, it’s now $1,449, saving $400.

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM

This medium telephoto prime delivers excellent subject isolation and sharpness, ideal for portrait work. Image stabilization allows handheld shooting even at longer focal lengths. Originally $2,399, it’s now $2,099, saving $300.

Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM

A wide-angle zoom perfect for architecture and interiors, with image stabilization and consistent sharpness. Lightweight and compact for travel or handheld shooting. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,399, saving $200.

Canon EF

Canon EF shooters will find steep discounts across super-telephotos, wide-angle zooms, and high-end Zeiss primes. These offers cover everything from expedition-ready wildlife lenses to optically ambitious Otus primes designed for maximum sharpness and minimal aberration.

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM with 1.4x Extender

This professional super-telephoto zoom integrates a built-in 1.4× extender, allowing quick switching between 200–400mm f/4 and 280–560mm f/5.6 without removing the lens. Its optical stabilization and robust L-series construction make it suitable for demanding sports and wildlife environments. This lens is regularly priced at $12,399 but is now discounted by $2,000, bringing the price to $9,999.

Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZE

The Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZE is designed to deliver extremely high sharpness and control over aberrations, offering one of the most optically refined wide-angle primes available for EF. Its manual-focus build emphasizes precision for landscape, architecture, and commercial work. Regularly $4,990, with a holiday savings of $2,000, this lens is now $2,990.

Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM

This ultra-wide zoom covers sweeping perspectives suited for architecture, interiors, and landscapes. Its rectilinear design maintains straight lines across the frame, while its L-series build ensures dependable performance in the field. Retailing for $3,299, it is currently $1,300 off, at $1,999.

Zeiss Otus 100mm f/1.4 ZE

The Otus 100mm f/1.4 ZE is engineered for exceptional clarity and control of chromatic aberration, promising to deliver detailed results for portrait and studio work. Its manual-focus design supports careful, deliberate composition. Normally $4,990. this premium prime is $1,300 off, bringing its price tag to $3,690.

Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 ZE

Designed for portrait photographers seeking maximum sharpness and smooth rendering, the Otus 85mm f/1.4 ZE maintains high image quality across the frame even at wide apertures. Its durable build and manual-focus precision make it a popular choice for studio and commercial environments. Retailing for $4,490, it is now $1,100 off, for $3,390.

Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZE

This 15mm f/2.8 prime offers a dramatic wide-angle perspective for landscapes, interiors, and astrophotography. Its optical design helps minimize distortion while controlling chromatic aberration. The lens is currently $975 off, for $1,799.

Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM

A versatile wide-angle zoom, the 16–35mm f/4L IS delivers steady performance with built-in image stabilization and weather-sealing. It’s a popular choice for travel, documentary, and landscape shooters who need reliability in varied conditions. This lens is $400 off, bringing the holiday price to $1,049.

Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art (Canon EF)

Sigma’s 12–24mm f/4 Art lens provides an expansive field of view for architectural and landscape work, maintaining edge-to-edge detail at its widest settings. Its Art-series build emphasizes high optical performance and robust construction. It is now $300 off, at $1,299.

Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM

This lightweight wide-angle zoom is a long-time favorite for landscape and travel photographers, offering dependable performance and weather-resistant construction. Its constant f/4 aperture maintains consistent exposure across the zoom range. It is currently $200 off, for a holiday sale price of $599.

Nikon Z

Nikon’s Z-mount lenses include wide-angle, standard, and telephoto options for mirrorless photographers. These lenses feature modern optical designs and fast apertures for professional work.

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

A professional telephoto prime ideal for wildlife and sports, featuring exceptional optical performance and fast autofocus. Vibration reduction helps maintain sharpness at long distances. Originally $14,696, the lens is now $12,696, saving $2,000 (14% off).

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4

This 600mm prime offers extreme reach for wildlife and sports photography. Lightweight construction and advanced optics maintain sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $16,196.95, now $14,696.95, saving $1,500.

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3

A long telephoto lens for wildlife enthusiasts seeking a lightweight, portable option. Sharpness remains impressive for its class. Originally $5,196.95, now $3,996.95, saving $1,200.

Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

This ultra-telephoto lens is designed for extreme reach, making it ideal for distant wildlife and sports photography. Vibration reduction ensures sharp images. Originally $6,996, now $5,996, saving $1,000 (14% off).

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

A fast ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and astrophotography. Edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal distortion make it versatile for professional work. Originally $2,696.95, now $2,096.95, saving $600.

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

This standard zoom features a constant f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. Excellent optical quality ensures sharpness across the frame. Originally $2,546.95, now $1,996.95, saving $550.

Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, providing sharp optics and vibration reduction. Originally $2,946.95, now $2,496.95, saving $450.

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 S

A lightweight, professional prime designed for sports and wildlife, offering excellent sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $3,496.95, now $3,046.95, saving $450.

Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S

A medium telephoto prime with a fast f/1.8 aperture, perfect for portraits and subject isolation. Optical performance ensures minimal aberrations. Originally $2,596.95, now $2,196.95, saving $400.

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S

A fast wide-angle prime ideal for environmental portraits and street photography. Excellent bokeh and edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,996.95, now $2,596.95, saving $400.

Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Macro APO-Ultron (Nikon Z)

A precise macro lens offering sharpness and color accuracy for close-up photography. Manual focus allows complete control for detailed compositions. Originally $699, now $344, saving $355 (51% off).

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S

A compact wide-angle zoom for landscapes and architecture, with a constant f/4 aperture and minimal distortion. Originally $1,396.95, now $1,096.95, saving $300.

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

An all-in-one travel zoom covering wide to super-telephoto focal lengths. Lightweight and versatile for adventure photography. Originally $1,446.95, now $1,146.95, saving $300.

Nikon F-Mount

Nikon F-mount DSLR users can take advantage of deep discounts on super-telephoto primes, wide-aperture lenses, and high-end Zeiss optics. These deals include flagship wildlife lenses as well as manual-focus primes designed for maximum sharpness and color accuracy.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR

This 800mm f/5.6 super-telephoto is built for long-range wildlife and sports work, offering advanced VR stabilization and fluorite elements for reduced weight. Its optical design emphasizes clarity at extreme distances. Regularly priced at $16,296.95, this ultra long range lens is currently discounted by a huge $4,800, bringing its price to $11,496.95.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR

The 600mm f/4E is a flagship super-telephoto lens designed for professional wildlife and sports photographers, offering fast AF, stabilization, and a durable build. Fluorite elements help reduce weight for improved handling in the field. This 600mm is normally $12,296.95, but with a holiday savings of $3,600 off, it is now $8,696.95.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR

This fast 400mm f/2.8 prime combines a wide aperture with optical stabilization, making it well-suited for action, low-light sports, and wildlife. Its rugged construction is designed for demanding professional environments. Regularly $11,196.95, it is currently $3,300 off, at $7,896.95.

Zeiss Otus ZF.2 4-Lens Bundle

This ZF.2 bundle includes four Otus primes known for exceptionally high image quality, precise manual focus, and minimal aberrations: 28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm, all at f/1.4 ZF.2, and in a custom-built case. Regularly $16,636.00, with a holiday savings of $2,637, the set is now $13,999.

Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZF.2

The Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZF.2 features a highly corrected optical design that delivers detailed results across the frame, even wide open. It is a strong choice for landscape, architecture, and commercial applications requiring top-end precision. Normally $4,990, it is currently $1,495 off, at $3,495.

Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZF.2

This wide-angle Milvus prime provides a broad 15mm field of view suited for landscapes, interiors, and astrophotography. Its optical design helps keep distortion controlled while maintaining detail across the image. Regularly $2,774, this lens is $1,075 off for the holidays, at $1,699.

Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 ZF.2

The Otus 55mm f/1.4 is built for maximum sharpness and minimal aberrations, producing clean results for portrait and studio work. Its manual-focus operation supports precise control in controlled lighting environments. It retails for $3,990, but with $800 in holiday savings, it now comes in at $3,190.

Zeiss Milvus 100mm f/2 Macro ZF.2

This 100mm f/2 macro prime offers 1:2 reproduction with excellent control over chromatic aberration, making it useful for close-up, product, and portrait photography. Its manual-focus system is geared for accuracy at close distances. Regularly $1,918, it is now $618 off, at $1,300.

Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G

This fast 24mm prime is built for low-light shooting and shallow-depth-of-field wide-angle work. Its optical design supports detailed rendering for landscapes, environmental portraits, and documentary photography. Normally, $1,996.95, it is currently $600 off for the holidays, coming in at $1,396.95.

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E

The 28mm f/1.4E is a wide-angle prime optimized for sharpness and color fidelity across the frame. Its fast aperture supports handheld shooting in low light while delivering smooth depth-of-field transitions. Retailing for $1,996.95, but with a holiday savings of $600 off, it is now $1,396.95.

Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G

Known for its character and rendering, the 58mm f/1.4G is favored by portrait and street photographers seeking smooth bokeh and gentle transitions. Its wide aperture supports low-light work and controlled subject separation. Regularly $1,596.95, this lens is now $440 off, at $1,156.95.

L-Mount Lenses

L-Mount photographers can save on Sigma and Panasonic Lumix S primes and zooms, from fast wide primes to versatile telephoto zooms. These lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths and apertures, making them suitable for portraits, landscapes, low-light shooting, and events.

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This high-quality standard prime is ideal for portraits and general photography, offering sharpness and pleasing background separation. Originally $1,049, it’s now $599, saving $450.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

An ultra-wide prime designed for landscapes and astrophotography, it delivers edge-to-edge sharpness even in low light. Originally $1,599, it’s now $1,199, saving $400 (25% off).

Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 AF

This versatile zoom spans a broad range of focal lengths, from standard to telephoto, making it great for events and travel photography. Originally $1,399, it’s now $999, saving $400.

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

A wide prime for creative photography, it excels in low-light conditions and environmental portraits. Originally $939, it’s now $599, saving $340.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4

This fast standard prime is perfect for portraits and low-light shooting, providing smooth bokeh and high resolution. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,297.99, saving $200.

Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS

An all-purpose zoom that covers wide to medium telephoto ranges, ideal for landscapes, travel, and close-up shots. Originally $1,397.99, it’s now $1,197.99, saving $200.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS

A telephoto zoom suitable for portraits and events, combining reach with optical image stabilization for sharper results. Originally $1,597.99, it’s now $1,447.99, saving $150.

Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

A professional standard zoom covering wide to short telephoto, suitable for general photography, events, and portraits. Originally $2,147.99, it’s now $1,997.99, saving $150.

Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4

Wide-angle zoom ideal for architecture, interiors, and landscape photography, providing consistent sharpness across the frame. Originally $1,647.99, it’s now $1,497.99, saving $150.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 OIS

A high-performance telephoto zoom that balances speed and image stabilization for sports, wildlife, and portrait work. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,347.99, saving $150.

Fujifilm X Lenses

Fujifilm X shooters can save on telephoto and ultra-fast primes, perfect for wildlife, sports, and portraiture. These lenses promise to deliver high-quality optics and versatile focal lengths for both professional and enthusiast photographers.

Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

This extreme telephoto zoom is designed for wildlife photographers, offering a long reach with consistent image quality. Originally $2,399, it’s now $1,999, saving $400.

Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

A telephoto zoom ideal for sports and wildlife, combining flexibility with sharp optics across the zoom range. Initially $2,249, it’s now $1,849, saving $400.

Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/0.9

Ultra-fast manual-focus prime, equivalent to 50mm on full-frame, excels in low-light and creative applications. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, offering excellent reach at a competitive price. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR

A fast telephoto zoom often considered Fujifilm’s equivalent to a 70-200mm f/2.8, providing stable, sharp images with OIS. Originally $1,899, it’s now $1,699, saving $200.

Micro Four Thirds Lenses

Micro Four Thirds shooters can save on OM System telephotos, versatile all-in-one zooms, and macro lenses. These lenses are lightweight, making them suitable for travel, wildlife, and macro photography.

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS

Equivalent to 300-1200mm, this telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife photography, offering extensive reach in a compact format. Originally $2,999.99, it’s now $2,499.99, saving $500.

OM System M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II

Equivalent to 200-800mm, a versatile telephoto for wildlife, sports, and action photography. Originally $1,699.99, it’s now $1,499.99, saving $500.

OM System M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3

An all-in-one zoom for travel and everyday photography, covering wide to telephoto ranges with convenience. Originally $1,099.99, it’s now $899.99, saving $200.

OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO

Dedicated macro lens offering detailed close-ups with image stabilization, ideal for product and nature photography. Originally $1,799.99, it’s now $1,599.99, saving $200.

