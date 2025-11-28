The Best Deals on Lenses for Mirrorless and DSLR Cameras

Kate Garibaldi

Three camera lenses are displayed against a background of red and green bokeh lights. The lenses are of different sizes and brands, positioned side by side horizontally.

Holiday savings are here at B&H, with huge deals on top prime and zoom lenses from all the major brands.

Whether you photograph with Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, L-Mount, or Micro Four Thirds, now is the perfect time to add a new lens to your kit or upgrade your current gear. From fast primes to professional telephotos and versatile zooms, these limited-time deals offer substantial savings on some of the most popular lenses on the market.

Sony E-mount

The Sony E-mount lens deals offer a wide variety of primes and zooms suitable for portrait, landscape, and general photography. These lenses cover fast apertures for low-light work and feature compact designs for travel and city shooting.

Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4

This 85mm f/2.4 manual-focus prime is compact and designed for portrait work, providing clear subject separation and control over depth of field. Its lightweight build allows for handheld shooting, and the precise focus ring aids in careful composition. Originally $$1,449, it’s now $899, saving $550.

Buy the Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4 new on B&H

A black Sony digital camera with a large Zeiss lens attached, featuring textured grip and visible control dials, positioned at a slight angle on a white background.

Zeiss Loxia 21mm f/2.8

This 21mm f/2.8 ultra-wide prime is designed for landscape and architectural photography, with minimal distortion and excellent edge-to-edge sharpness. Its manual-focus operation provides full control over precise compositions. Originally $1,549, it’s now $1,090, saving $459.

Buy the Zeiss Loxia 21mm f/2.8 new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1

A fast 50mm f/1 manual-focus prime offering very shallow depth of field for low-light and portrait work. The robust metal construction provides a solid feel for precise focus control. Originally $1,799, it’s now $1,699, saving $100.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 new on B&H

Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5

This 110mm f/2.5 macro prime allows close-up work with minimal chromatic aberration. Manual-focus operation ensures precise composition for macro or portrait photography. Originally $1,099, it’s now $799, saving $300 (27% off).

Buy the Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 110mm f/2.5 new on B&H

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This 28mm f/1.4 wide prime delivers sharp images and low-light performance for street photography and general use. Its optical design helps reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion. Originally $879, it’s now $599, saving $280.

Buy the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

A Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens, shown in close-up from a side angle, highlighting the large front glass element, focus ring, distance scale window, and lens markings.

Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8

An 85mm f/1.8 autofocus prime designed for portrait photography, providing smooth subject separation and minimal distortion. The lightweight lens is well-suited for handheld use. Originally $1,249, it’s now $999, saving $250.

Buy the Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 new on B&H

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master

This standard zoom with constant f/2.8 aperture is versatile for portraits, events, and general photography. Its optical construction reduces aberrations and maintains sharpness edge-to-edge. Originally $1,798, it’s now $1,598, saving $200.

Buy the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master new on B&H

A black Sony Alpha 7 mirrorless digital camera with a large G Master lens attached, angled to show its controls and lens details.

Canon RF

Canon’s RF-mount lenses cover a broad range of applications, from ultra-wide angles to telephoto primes, and are suitable for stills and video work. These lenses combine fast apertures with optical stabilization and autofocus where applicable.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

This versatile telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife and sports photography, offering a wide reach in a relatively compact form. Optical stabilization helps capture sharp images at long distances. Originally $3,099, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Buy the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

A compact, professional-grade telephoto zoom with fast f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. The lens offers excellent image stabilization and sharpness throughout its range. Originally $2,999, it’s now $2,499, saving $500.

Buy the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM

This ultra-wide zoom is perfect for landscapes and architecture, combining a fast f/2.8 aperture with image stabilization. Its optical design reduces distortions and maintains edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,099, saving $500 (24% off).

Buy the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 (RF)

A fast f/1 manual-focus prime for low-light and portrait photography, offering shallow depth of field and precise focus control. Metal construction ensures durability. Originally $1,849, it’s now $1,449, saving $400.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1 RF new on B&H

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM

This medium telephoto prime delivers excellent subject isolation and sharpness, ideal for portrait work. Image stabilization allows handheld shooting even at longer focal lengths. Originally $2,399, it’s now $2,099, saving $300.

Buy the Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM

A wide-angle zoom perfect for architecture and interiors, with image stabilization and consistent sharpness. Lightweight and compact for travel or handheld shooting. Originally $2,599, it’s now $2,399, saving $200.

Buy the Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM new on B&H

Canon EF

Canon EF shooters will find steep discounts across super-telephotos, wide-angle zooms, and high-end Zeiss primes. These offers cover everything from expedition-ready wildlife lenses to optically ambitious Otus primes designed for maximum sharpness and minimal aberration.

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM with 1.4x Extender
This professional super-telephoto zoom integrates a built-in 1.4× extender, allowing quick switching between 200–400mm f/4 and 280–560mm f/5.6 without removing the lens. Its optical stabilization and robust L-series construction make it suitable for demanding sports and wildlife environments. This lens is regularly priced at $12,399 but is now discounted by $2,000, bringing the price to $9,999.

Buy the Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM with 1.4x Extender new on B&H

A large, white telephoto camera lens with black textured grip rings, a tripod mount foot, and various adjustment switches and controls along the side.

Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZE
The Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZE is designed to deliver extremely high sharpness and control over aberrations, offering one of the most optically refined wide-angle primes available for EF. Its manual-focus build emphasizes precision for landscape, architecture, and commercial work. Regularly $4,990, with a holiday savings of $2,000, this lens is now $2,990.

Buy the Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZE new on B&H

Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM
This ultra-wide zoom covers sweeping perspectives suited for architecture, interiors, and landscapes. Its rectilinear design maintains straight lines across the frame, while its L-series build ensures dependable performance in the field. Retailing for $3,299, it is currently $1,300 off, at $1,999.

Buy the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM new on B&H

Zeiss Otus 100mm f/1.4 ZE

The Otus 100mm f/1.4 ZE is engineered for exceptional clarity and control of chromatic aberration, promising to deliver detailed results for portrait and studio work. Its manual-focus design supports careful, deliberate composition. Normally $4,990. this premium prime is $1,300 off, bringing its price tag to $3,690.

Buy the Zeiss Otus 100mm f/1.4 ZE new on B&H

Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 ZE

Designed for portrait photographers seeking maximum sharpness and smooth rendering, the Otus 85mm f/1.4 ZE maintains high image quality across the frame even at wide apertures. Its durable build and manual-focus precision make it a popular choice for studio and commercial environments. Retailing for $4,490, it is now $1,100 off, for $3,390.

Buy the Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 ZE new on B&H

A black Zeiss Otus 1.4/85 camera lens with yellow text and markings, featuring a distance scale in feet and meters, and a smooth, cylindrical design.

Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZE

This 15mm f/2.8 prime offers a dramatic wide-angle perspective for landscapes, interiors, and astrophotography. Its optical design helps minimize distortion while controlling chromatic aberration. The lens is currently $975 off, for $1,799.

Buy the Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZE new on B&H

Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM

A versatile wide-angle zoom, the 16–35mm f/4L IS delivers steady performance with built-in image stabilization and weather-sealing. It’s a popular choice for travel, documentary, and landscape shooters who need reliability in varied conditions. This lens is $400 off, bringing the holiday price to $1,049.

Buy the Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM new on B&H

Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art (Canon EF)
Sigma’s 12–24mm f/4 Art lens provides an expansive field of view for architectural and landscape work, maintaining edge-to-edge detail at its widest settings. Its Art-series build emphasizes high optical performance and robust construction. It is now $300 off, at $1,299.

Buy the Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM

This lightweight wide-angle zoom is a long-time favorite for landscape and travel photographers, offering dependable performance and weather-resistant construction. Its constant f/4 aperture maintains consistent exposure across the zoom range. It is currently $200 off, for a holiday sale price of $599.

Buy the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM new on B&H

Nikon Z

Nikon’s Z-mount lenses include wide-angle, standard, and telephoto options for mirrorless photographers. These lenses feature modern optical designs and fast apertures for professional work.

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

A professional telephoto prime ideal for wildlife and sports, featuring exceptional optical performance and fast autofocus. Vibration reduction helps maintain sharpness at long distances. Originally $14,696, the lens is now $12,696, saving $2,000 (14% off).

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S new on B&H

A Canon 17-40mm f/4L USM zoom lens with a red ring, zoom and focus rings, and lens markings is shown standing upright on a white background.

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4

This 600mm prime offers extreme reach for wildlife and sports photography. Lightweight construction and advanced optics maintain sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $16,196.95, now $14,696.95, saving $1,500.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3

A long telephoto lens for wildlife enthusiasts seeking a lightweight, portable option. Sharpness remains impressive for its class. Originally $5,196.95, now $3,996.95, saving $1,200.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

This ultra-telephoto lens is designed for extreme reach, making it ideal for distant wildlife and sports photography. Vibration reduction ensures sharp images. Originally $6,996, now $5,996, saving $1,000 (14% off).

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S new on B&H

A Nikon digital camera with a large telephoto lens attached, featuring a textured grip, various control buttons, and a lens hood with a gold ring near the front element.

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

A fast ultra-wide zoom for landscapes, architecture, and astrophotography. Edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal distortion make it versatile for professional work. Originally $2,696.95, now $2,096.95, saving $600.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

This standard zoom features a constant f/2.8 aperture for low-light and portrait work. Excellent optical quality ensures sharpness across the frame. Originally $2,546.95, now $1,996.95, saving $550.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, providing sharp optics and vibration reduction. Originally $2,946.95, now $2,496.95, saving $450.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 S

A lightweight, professional prime designed for sports and wildlife, offering excellent sharpness and color fidelity. Originally $3,496.95, now $3,046.95, saving $450.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S

A medium telephoto prime with a fast f/1.8 aperture, perfect for portraits and subject isolation. Optical performance ensures minimal aberrations. Originally $2,596.95, now $2,196.95, saving $400.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S

A fast wide-angle prime ideal for environmental portraits and street photography. Excellent bokeh and edge-to-edge sharpness. Originally $2,996.95, now $2,596.95, saving $400.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S new on B&H

Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Macro APO-Ultron (Nikon Z)

A precise macro lens offering sharpness and color accuracy for close-up photography. Manual focus allows complete control for detailed compositions. Originally $699, now $344, saving $355 (51% off).

Buy the Voigtlander 35mm f/2 Macro APO-Ultron new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S

A compact wide-angle zoom for landscapes and architecture, with a constant f/4 aperture and minimal distortion. Originally $1,396.95, now $1,096.95, saving $300.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

An all-in-one travel zoom covering wide to super-telephoto focal lengths. Lightweight and versatile for adventure photography. Originally $1,446.95, now $1,146.95, saving $300.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR new on B&H

Nikon F-Mount

Nikon F-mount DSLR users can take advantage of deep discounts on super-telephoto primes, wide-aperture lenses, and high-end Zeiss optics. These deals include flagship wildlife lenses as well as manual-focus primes designed for maximum sharpness and color accuracy.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR

This 800mm f/5.6 super-telephoto is built for long-range wildlife and sports work, offering advanced VR stabilization and fluorite elements for reduced weight. Its optical design emphasizes clarity at extreme distances. Regularly priced at $16,296.95, this ultra long range lens is currently discounted by a huge $4,800, bringing its price to $11,496.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR new on B&H

A large black telephoto camera lens with a gold ring near the front, multiple control switches on the side, and a tripod mount foot attached underneath.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR

The 600mm f/4E is a flagship super-telephoto lens designed for professional wildlife and sports photographers, offering fast AF, stabilization, and a durable build. Fluorite elements help reduce weight for improved handling in the field. This 600mm is normally $12,296.95, but with a holiday savings of $3,600 off, it is now $8,696.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR new on B&H

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR

This fast 400mm f/2.8 prime combines a wide aperture with optical stabilization, making it well-suited for action, low-light sports, and wildlife. Its rugged construction is designed for demanding professional environments. Regularly $11,196.95, it is currently $3,300 off, at $7,896.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR new on B&H

A large black telephoto camera lens with a gold ring near the front element, textured grip, multiple control switches, and a tripod mount collar attached at the base.

Zeiss Otus ZF.2 4-Lens Bundle

This ZF.2 bundle includes four Otus primes known for exceptionally high image quality, precise manual focus, and minimal aberrations: 28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm, all at f/1.4 ZF.2, and in a custom-built case. Regularly $16,636.00, with a holiday savings of $2,637, the set is now $13,999.

Buy the Zeiss Otus ZF.2 Bundle new on B&H

Three Zeiss Otus camera lenses with yellow markings are displayed in front of a black Zeiss-branded hard case with custom foam compartments for lens storage.

Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZF.2

The Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZF.2 features a highly corrected optical design that delivers detailed results across the frame, even wide open. It is a strong choice for landscape, architecture, and commercial applications requiring top-end precision. Normally $4,990, it is currently $1,495 off, at $3,495.

Buy the Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 ZF.2 new on B&H

Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZF.2

This wide-angle Milvus prime provides a broad 15mm field of view suited for landscapes, interiors, and astrophotography. Its optical design helps keep distortion controlled while maintaining detail across the image. Regularly $2,774, this lens is $1,075 off for the holidays, at $1,699.

Buy the Zeiss Milvus 15mm f/2.8 ZF.2 new on B&H

Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 ZF.2

The Otus 55mm f/1.4 is built for maximum sharpness and minimal aberrations, producing clean results for portrait and studio work. Its manual-focus operation supports precise control in controlled lighting environments. It retails for $3,990, but with $800 in holiday savings, it now comes in at $3,190.

Buy the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 ZF.2 new on B&H

Zeiss Milvus 100mm f/2 Macro ZF.2
This 100mm f/2 macro prime offers 1:2 reproduction with excellent control over chromatic aberration, making it useful for close-up, product, and portrait photography. Its manual-focus system is geared for accuracy at close distances. Regularly $1,918, it is now $618 off, at $1,300.

Buy the Zeiss Milvus 100mm f/2 Macro ZF.2 new on B&H

Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G

This fast 24mm prime is built for low-light shooting and shallow-depth-of-field wide-angle work. Its optical design supports detailed rendering for landscapes, environmental portraits, and documentary photography. Normally, $1,996.95, it is currently $600 off for the holidays, coming in at $1,396.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G new on B&H

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E

The 28mm f/1.4E is a wide-angle prime optimized for sharpness and color fidelity across the frame. Its fast aperture supports handheld shooting in low light while delivering smooth depth-of-field transitions. Retailing for $1,996.95, but with a holiday savings of $600 off, it is now $1,396.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E new on B&H

A Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED camera lens with a gold ring, black body, and gold labeling, viewed from a front angle showing the glass element and focus distance scale.

Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G

Known for its character and rendering, the 58mm f/1.4G is favored by portrait and street photographers seeking smooth bokeh and gentle transitions. Its wide aperture supports low-light work and controlled subject separation. Regularly $1,596.95, this lens is now $440 off, at $1,156.95.

Buy the Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G new on B&H

L-Mount Lenses

L-Mount photographers can save on Sigma and Panasonic Lumix S primes and zooms, from fast wide primes to versatile telephoto zooms. These lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths and apertures, making them suitable for portraits, landscapes, low-light shooting, and events.

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

This high-quality standard prime is ideal for portraits and general photography, offering sharpness and pleasing background separation. Originally $1,049, it’s now $599, saving $450.

Buy the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

A black Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art camera lens is shown in a side view, featuring a large lens hood, focus ring, and brand markings.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art

An ultra-wide prime designed for landscapes and astrophotography, it delivers edge-to-edge sharpness even in low light. Originally $1,599, it’s now $1,199, saving $400 (25% off).

Buy the Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art new on B&H

Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 AF

This versatile zoom spans a broad range of focal lengths, from standard to telephoto, making it great for events and travel photography. Originally $1,399, it’s now $999, saving $400.

Buy the Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 AF new on B&H

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

A wide prime for creative photography, it excels in low-light conditions and environmental portraits. Originally $939, it’s now $599, saving $340.

Buy the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art new on B&H

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4

This fast standard prime is perfect for portraits and low-light shooting, providing smooth bokeh and high resolution. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,297.99, saving $200.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4 new on B&H

Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS

An all-purpose zoom that covers wide to medium telephoto ranges, ideal for landscapes, travel, and close-up shots. Originally $1,397.99, it’s now $1,197.99, saving $200.

Buy the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS new on B&H

A Panasonic Lumix camera lens with a wide glass front element, various control switches, and detailed text markings including “S 1:4/24-105mm” and “O.I.S. ON/OFF” visible on the lens barrel.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS

A telephoto zoom suitable for portraits and events, combining reach with optical image stabilization for sharper results. Originally $1,597.99, it’s now $1,447.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS new on B&H

Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

A professional standard zoom covering wide to short telephoto, suitable for general photography, events, and portraits. Originally $2,147.99, it’s now $1,997.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 new on B&H

Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4

Wide-angle zoom ideal for architecture, interiors, and landscape photography, providing consistent sharpness across the frame. Originally $1,647.99, it’s now $1,497.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 new on B&H

A black Panasonic Lumix S PRO 16-35mm f/4 camera lens with focus and zoom rings, labeled markings, and a red "S" logo, shown against a white background.

Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 OIS

A high-performance telephoto zoom that balances speed and image stabilization for sports, wildlife, and portrait work. Originally $2,497.99, it’s now $2,347.99, saving $150.

Buy the Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 OIS new on B&H

Fujifilm X Lenses

Fujifilm X shooters can save on telephoto and ultra-fast primes, perfect for wildlife, sports, and portraiture. These lenses promise to deliver high-quality optics and versatile focal lengths for both professional and enthusiast photographers.

Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

This extreme telephoto zoom is designed for wildlife photographers, offering a long reach with consistent image quality. Originally $2,399, it’s now $1,999, saving $400.

Buy the Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

A large white professional telephoto camera lens with a black lens hood, tripod mount, and control switches, designed for high-end photography, isolated on a white background.

Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

A telephoto zoom ideal for sports and wildlife, combining flexibility with sharp optics across the zoom range. Initially $2,249, it’s now $1,849, saving $400.

Buy the Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/0.9

Ultra-fast manual-focus prime, equivalent to 50mm on full-frame, excels in low-light and creative applications. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Buy the Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/0.9 new on B&H

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

A versatile telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, offering excellent reach at a competitive price. Originally $1,499, it’s now $1,199, saving $300.

Buy the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD new on B&H

A black Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 telephoto camera lens with a tripod mount, viewed from the side, showing its control switches and zoom ring.

Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR

A fast telephoto zoom often considered Fujifilm’s equivalent to a 70-200mm f/2.8, providing stable, sharp images with OIS. Originally $1,899, it’s now $1,699, saving $200.

Buy the Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

Micro Four Thirds Lenses

Micro Four Thirds shooters can save on OM System telephotos, versatile all-in-one zooms, and macro lenses. These lenses are lightweight, making them suitable for travel, wildlife, and macro photography.

OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS

Equivalent to 300-1200mm, this telephoto zoom is ideal for wildlife photography, offering extensive reach in a compact format. Originally $2,999.99, it’s now $2,499.99, saving $500.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS new on B&H

OM System M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II

Equivalent to 200-800mm, a versatile telephoto for wildlife, sports, and action photography. Originally $1,699.99, it’s now $1,499.99, saving $500.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II new on B&H

OM System M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3

An all-in-one zoom for travel and everyday photography, covering wide to telephoto ranges with convenience. Originally $1,099.99, it’s now $899.99, saving $200.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 new on B&H

A close-up of a black OM System 12-200mm camera lens, showing detailed focus and zoom rings, lens markings, and a green-coated front glass element.

OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO

Dedicated macro lens offering detailed close-ups with image stabilization, ideal for product and nature photography. Originally $1,799.99, it’s now $1,599.99, saving $200.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO new on B&H

Image credits: Photographs by Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, Samyang, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Voigtlander, Zeiss. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Black Friday Deals The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Photographers in 2023
Summer Deals 2023 Superb Summer Savings: Discounts on Cameras, Lenses, and Accessories
Three camera lenses are displayed side by side against a background of golden, circular bokeh lights. The lenses are of different sizes and brands, each shown at a slight angle to highlight their features. Get Deep Discounts on Lenses for Nearly Every Camera Mount Right Now
A Canon EOS camera with a zoom lens rests on top of a stack of photography books, one of which has "Annie Leibovitz" visible on the cover. The scene is set on a wooden surface. Four Sigma f/1.4 Primes Are Releasing on Canon RF Mount This Winter
Discussion