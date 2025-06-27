Fujifilm Could Be Reviving Two Very Popular Film Stocks

Jeremy Gray

Two green, purple, and black Fujicolor Pro 400H professional film boxes with white, yellow, and purple text. One box is larger and both are labeled for color negative film.

Fujifilm recently updated its film website, and analog enthusiasts may notice two surprising inclusions: Fujifilm Pro 400H and Fujifilm Superia X-Tra.

As Analog Cafe reports, this is a rather confusing move. Fujifilm discontinued its Pro 400H color negative film in 2021 and its Superia X-Tra 400 film not long after. While X-Tra 400 was sort of replaced in 2023 by Fujifilm 400 Color Negative Film, which is interestingly not listed on the current film product page, many fans lamented the loss of Pro 400H and Superia X-Tra.

A Fujicolor Superia X-TRA400 35mm film roll and its green box displayed next to product details, highlighting features like fine grain, high speed, excellent skin tones, and ISO 400 sensitivity.
Fujifilm is listing Superia X-Tra 400 on its site as of June 17, 2025.

Analog Cafe speculates that the updated page could be an error. “Many in the discussion [on Reddit] suggest it’s a bug in Fujifilm’s CMS, which I feel is most likely,” writes Analog Cafe‘s founder, Dmitri Tcherbadji. However, it is worth considering that the product page in question was updated on June 17. 10 days is an awful long time for a company like Fujifilm to have a page up in error.

As another post on Reddit shows, Fujifilm has also brought its Superia fact sheet back online, showing the same set of specs as the revised film stock featured in 2020. It would be very bizarre to bring that back online if the film is not truly back in production.

A promotional flyer for Fujicolor Pro 400H film displays a film canister and box on the left, with product features and benefits listed on the right in black text on a white background.
Likewise, Pro 400H is listed on Fujifilm’s website now, and has been for 10 days.

As Dmitri notes, Fujifilm has previously discussed the potential for Pro 400H film to return. The film was originally discontinued due to difficulties procuring the necessary materials at an economically viable cost. However, the analog photography landscape has changed significantly since 2021; what didn’t make business sense then may now make much more sense. Alternatively, Fujifilm could have found a different manufacturing process that works well. Pro 400H was not the only Fujifilm film stock that was discontinued due to an inability to make it at a cost that made sense for Fujifilm, but again; the market is much livelier now than it was four years ago. Film is well and truly alive, and photographers, by and large, are willing to pay more for high-quality film.

Two rolls of Fujicolor Superia X-TRA 400 film sit on a wooden surface, one upright and one lying down with film partially pulled out; a pen and a blurred photo album are in the background.

If Fujifilm has really brought back Pro 400H and Suepria X-Tra film, it’d be fantastic and very welcome news in the analog photography community. Admittedly, there is ongoing confusion about the updated website, and Fujifilm did not make any official announcement related to its film offerings, so it remains to be seen if the popular film stocks are truly back or if something else is going on. PetaPixel has reached out to Fujifilm and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Image credits: Fujifilm

