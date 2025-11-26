‘The Stringer’ Stands to Destroy Reputations | The PetaPixel Podcast

Jaron Schneider

On Friday, November 28, Netflix will premiere a documentary film that challenges the authorship of the most famous war photo ever taken: “The Terror of War” or, more commonly known, “Napalm Girl.” Does it succeed? What isn’t shared in the film? Is it even a good movie?

The PetaPixel Podcast team has seen a screener of The Stringer: The Man Who took the Photo and is joined by PetaPixel Senior Editor Matt Growcoot who has been following this story since it initially broke this past January. Together, they go over the movie, discuss the findings, and explain what wasn’t shared in the hour and forty minute documentary.

Read Matt’s full review of the The Stringer: The Man Who took the Photo.

In This Episode

