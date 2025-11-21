The World’s Biggest, Walk-In Large Format Camera is for Sale

The Imago camera — the world’s largest, walk-in, 4×7 meter, 1:1 large format camera — is for sale. Since the passing of Susanna Kraus, the caretaker and visionary behind the giant camera’s revitalization in 2005, the camera has been closed and is now looking for a new home.

The Imago Camera is a truly unique device. Originally developed by physicist Wener Kraus — Susanna’s father — and goldsmith Erhard Hößle in the 1970s, the camera is a gigantic, analog, walk-in, large format camera that creates life-sized portraits on 62 x 200 centimeter photographic paper via direct exposure. It measures a huge 6.85 × 3.9 × 3.55 meters and has an optical system developed by Kraus made specifically for it. Subjects enter the camera to have their portraits taken and are lit by a set of six strobes that are tuned to provide enough light to expose the photo paper. When a subject enters the camera, a mirror shows the composition, and the subject fires the shutter by releasing a trigger. So, in effect, it takes gigantic selfies.

The camera was archived, disassembled, and put into storage in 1976 after the large paper required to use it ceased to be available. However, in 2005, Susanna Kraus rediscovered the giant camera and restored it. She then convinced Ilford in Switzerland to restart production of the necessary paper. They agreed, and in 2006, the camera was back in operation. It traveled and was featured in exhibitions until 2011, when it was given a home at the Aufbau Haus on Moritzplatz, Berlin, where Susanna Kraus ran a photo studio with it until her death on March 3, 2025.

“The Imago Camera has been used as a self-portrait camera in artistic photography since 1972,” a blog post on the camera’s website reads.

“A lively, interactive work of art between science, art, craftsmanship, and spectacular self-awareness. A globally unique machine that creates life-size, undistorted portraits without the detour beyond the negative — free of digital processes, in incomparable photographic quality and size. The special photographic setting that the IMAGO Camera generates allows for an incomparable level of authenticity.”

Since her passing, the camera studio and the Imago have been closed, and now the Aufbrau Haus is looking to find it a new owner.

“The Imago Camera is to be handed over to the next generation of photo-art technology enthusiasts and find a successor. This extraordinary legacy of the history of photography is to be preserved and carried into the future,” the blog post continues.

“The Imago Camera, which is unique in the world, is now for sale for the first time since its development over 50 years ago. The sale is ongoing by bidding process and is managed by Susanna’s sons.”

The Kraus family is now accepting offers for the camera which is being handled by a Frank Darius on behalf of Susanna Kraus’ sons. No asking price was mentioned, and it sounds as though the group will consider all reasonable offers. PetaPixel reached out to Darius for clarification but did not immediately receive a response.

