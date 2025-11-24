The Associated Press Has Switched to DaVinci Resolve

The Associated Press (AP) has switched to Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio for its global news production operations, putting another feather in Blackmagic’s cap.

As Blackmagic Design notes in its press release, the AP’s 24/7 global news operations include more than 1,500 projects per day, which it will now edit with DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“AP produces video from more than 100 countries, delivering content to thousands of broadcasters, publishers and digital platforms every day,” says Dell McCrudden, AP vice president and head of global news production. “In support of that crucial journalism, we are working with DaVinci Resolve Studio to equip our journalists with state of the art editing and production tools.”

While neither AP nor Blackmagic specifies which software the Associated Press had previously used for its global news video production operations, the AP cites DaVinci Resolve’s workflow features, editing capabilities, efficiency, media asset management (MAM), and cloud-based workflow tools as the primary reasons for the switch.

“The deployment included extensive integration with AP’s workflows and introduced several new capabilities in DaVinci Resolve Studio designed with breaking news in mind,” Blackmagic Design explains. “Among the most important was Growing Transport Stream Editing, which allows journalists to begin working on live incoming video feeds directly from AP’s MAM without waiting for complete file transfers. This means video can be cut and distributed within seconds of footage arriving.”

As part of its switch to DaVinci Resolve, the AP is now using the software’s cloud-based preset and graphics distribution system, including graphics templates, helping AP video creators and editors keep their projects consistent across the AP’s many markets and distribution channels. AP’s branding and production standards are easily implemented across the board without any manual work.

In the fast-paced world of news media, some of AP’s video projects need to be edited and distributed as fast as possible. AP and Blackmagic say that DaVinci Resolve’s scalable, cloud-based project rendering ensures the AP can handle global breaking news events and reduces its reliance on local rendering by journalists and editors.

As part of AP’s across-the-board transition to using DaVinci Resolve Studio, Blackmagic provided comprehensive training for AP’s journalists and field operatives, especially those who focus more on storytelling rather than technical editing.

“AP super users collaborated with DaVinci Resolve Certified Trainers to develop an internal video on demand library, enabling staff to learn at their own pace and ensuring sustainable knowledge transfer,” Blackmagic says.

The Associated Press’ move to DaVinci Resolve for its video editing arrives over five years after AP made the move to exclusively using Sony cameras. Consistency across all its operations is clearly an important focus for the AP, ensuring that it remains as efficient as possible.

Image credits: Associated Press, Blackmagic Design