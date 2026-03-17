11 Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards as 2026 Photo Competition Launches

The ever-popular Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is opening its 2026 competition and to mark it, the photo competition has released unseen photos from the 2025 competition.

“To kick off the new competition, we have put together some ‘never seen before’ entries from the 2025 Awards,” reads a press release.

The competition notes there are “some awesome prizes” to be won in the 2026 competition, including a once-in-a-lifetime safari to the Maasai Mara in Kenya for the winner. There are also stays in Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade trophy. Other prizes include Nikon cameras and lenses for the Nikon-sponsored categories.

The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is free to enter, using any camera brand, and is open to the public until June 30, 2026. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced at an Awards Night in December.

The categories include: Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer; Nikon Junior; Portfolio; Nikon Video; and People’s Choice Award.

Check out last year’s shortlist here, and the winners here.

Image credits: All photos provided courtesy of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Each photographer is credited in the individual image captions.