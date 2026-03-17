11 Outtakes From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards as 2026 Photo Competition Launches

Matt Growcoot
A parrot with only its tail and part of its body visible enters a hole in a tall tree trunk, while another bird peeks out from a cavity on the other side of the trunk against a clear blue sky.
‘World’s longest parrot’ by Elizabeth Sanjuan. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

The ever-popular Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is opening its 2026 competition and to mark it, the photo competition has released unseen photos from the 2025 competition.

“To kick off the new competition, we have put together some ‘never seen before’ entries from the 2025 Awards,” reads a press release.

The competition notes there are “some awesome prizes” to be won in the 2026 competition, including a once-in-a-lifetime safari to the Maasai Mara in Kenya for the winner. There are also stays in Alex Walker’s Serian and a handmade trophy. Other prizes include Nikon cameras and lenses for the Nikon-sponsored categories.

A close-up of a crocodile resting on the ground with two bright orange butterflies perched on its head, surrounded by green leaves and grass.
‘Feeling cute, might delete later’ by Morris Hersko. Julia Butterflies will often land on a caiman’s eyes to lap up the minerals found in their salty crocodile tears. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A brown owl with white spots perches on one leg atop a yellow post, looking intently to the left against a blurred green background.
‘Core Strength’ by Scott Kalter. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
Two blue-footed boobies stand on sandy ground with green plants behind them, each lifting one bright blue foot as if in mid-step, displaying their distinctive colorful feet and white and brown plumage.
‘The dance floor’ by Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon. A pair of blue footed bobbies in courtship. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A white egret stands on a log in the water with one foot placed on the shell of a turtle, which is also resting on the log. The background is calm, greenish water.
‘Stop, I was there first!’ by Bruno Zavattin. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A lion cub playfully hugs and bites the hind leg of an adult lioness, while standing on grassy terrain. The lioness is walking away, and the cub’s head is partially hidden under her body.
‘Head to tail’ by Bernard Beauné. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A small bird with a gray crest perches upside down on a branch, holding a bright pink flower in its beak among clusters of green leaves and vibrant pink blossoms.
‘Pink beak yuhina’ by Arindam Saha. A stripe-throated yuhina gets its beak stuck in a flower in the Himalayas. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A kangaroo stands on a grassy field, looking to the side, with a bent golf flag stuck around its body. Behind it are trees with green and pink foliage, lit by soft morning or evening light.
‘Golf Hazard’ by Michael Lambie. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A damselfly with blue eyes is perched behind a dewy blade of grass, with only its eyes, part of its body, and blurred wings visible on either side of the grass, set against a soft green background.
‘Hide and Seek’ by Mignon van den Wittenboer. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025
A green spider with a round, pale abdomen featuring a black marking resembling a face rests on a green leaf.
‘Mr Pringles – Keeper of the leaf’ by Sritam Kumar Sethy. | Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025

The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is free to enter, using any camera brand, and is open to the public until June 30, 2026. The shortlist will be revealed in October, with the winners announced at an Awards Night in December.

The categories include: Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer; Nikon Junior; Portfolio; Nikon Video; and People’s Choice Award.

Check out last year’s shortlist here, and the winners here.

Image credits: All photos provided courtesy of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Each photographer is credited in the individual image captions.

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