The Kodak Snapic A1 is a $99 Film Camera With a Double Exposure Switch

The Kodak Snapic A1 is a new $99 point-and-shoot film camera from Reto, the company that released the incredibly popular blind box Charmera camera earlier this year. The Snapic A1 isn’t just going for vibes like that keychain camera does, though, as it is a real 35mm film camera with some advanced features.

The Kodak-branded Snapic A1 is Reto’s first full-frame camera that has a lens that uses glass elements and is packed with “modern” features like auto wind and rewind, as well as an automatic flash. Pocket point-and-shoot film cameras have made a comeback, and the Snapic is a more advanced version compared to similar options on the market, and it doesn’t charge a particularly egregious premium for them.

It measures 118 x 62 x 24mm, is powered by two AAA batteries (which Reto says last about 10 rolls of 24 exposure film). It weighs 117 grams (without a film roll or pair of batteries installed).

Looping back to the glass lens, it is specifically a three-element design that Reto describes as “high quality” and says delivers “stunning clarity and detail.” More specifically, it is a 25mm f/9.5 lens that can only be zone focused: 1.5 meters to infinity or 0.5 to 1.5 meters. The extremely deep depth of field is probably why Reto only needed to use two zones.

The shutter speed is also fixed to 1/100 second. Given the slow lens and pretty fast shutter, the aforementioned automatic flash will probably be needed in most mid- to low-light situations. That strobe has a guide number of “approximately” 8, and can be manually toggled on and off in addition to the auto setting. Luckily, the camera also has a red eye reduction light.

The top of the camera features a small OLED screen that displays battery life, focus settings, zone focus position, and remaining shots left on the roll.

The Snapic A1 has one other trick: a dedicated multiple exposure setting. This can be toggled via a switch on the front of the camera, just below the shutter button. Flash, which can also be used in multiple exposure mode, is toggled via a button on the side of the camera. Multiple exposure should actually be called double exposure, as the camera has a maximum limit of two shots per 35mm frame.

Below are a few sample images taken wih the Snapic A1, including a few double exposure examples, provided courtesy of Reto.

The Kodak Snapic A1 camera is available in either “Rhino Grey” or “Ivory White” and ships with a strap and pouch. It is available for $99 and is expected to ship out starting the first week of December 2025.

Image credits: Reto