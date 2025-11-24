The Kodak Snapic A1 is a $99 Film Camera With a Double Exposure Switch

Jaron Schneider

Two vintage-style Kodak cameras, one black and one white, are displayed in front of a stack of books and magazines against a light blue background.

The Kodak Snapic A1 is a new $99 point-and-shoot film camera from Reto, the company that released the incredibly popular blind box Charmera camera earlier this year. The Snapic A1 isn’t just going for vibes like that keychain camera does, though, as it is a real 35mm film camera with some advanced features.

The Kodak-branded Snapic A1 is Reto’s first full-frame camera that has a lens that uses glass elements and is packed with “modern” features like auto wind and rewind, as well as an automatic flash. Pocket point-and-shoot film cameras have made a comeback, and the Snapic is a more advanced version compared to similar options on the market, and it doesn’t charge a particularly egregious premium for them.

It measures 118 x 62 x 24mm, is powered by two AAA batteries (which Reto says last about 10 rolls of 24 exposure film). It weighs 117 grams (without a film roll or pair of batteries installed).

A person wearing a cap and glasses reclines on an orange couch, holding a white camera up toward the viewer, with the image taken from above their head.

Looping back to the glass lens, it is specifically a three-element design that Reto describes as “high quality” and says delivers “stunning clarity and detail.” More specifically, it is a 25mm f/9.5 lens that can only be zone focused: 1.5 meters to infinity or 0.5 to 1.5 meters. The extremely deep depth of field is probably why Reto only needed to use two zones.

The shutter speed is also fixed to 1/100 second. Given the slow lens and pretty fast shutter, the aforementioned automatic flash will probably be needed in most mid- to low-light situations. That strobe has a guide number of “approximately” 8, and can be manually toggled on and off in addition to the auto setting. Luckily, the camera also has a red eye reduction light.

A person wearing a dark suit and a silver ring on their finger is holding a black Kodak digital camera, partially tucked into their pocket.

The top of the camera features a small OLED screen that displays battery life, focus settings, zone focus position, and remaining shots left on the roll.

Top view of a dark gray Snapic A1 camera showing its yellow shutter button, mode and M.E. switches, a small display screen, and the on/off switch. The lens is visible in the center.

A hand holding a white Kodak Snap A1 camera over a table with a beige cup of tea in the background, against a red backdrop.

The Snapic A1 has one other trick: a dedicated multiple exposure setting. This can be toggled via a switch on the front of the camera, just below the shutter button. Flash, which can also be used in multiple exposure mode, is toggled via a button on the side of the camera. Multiple exposure should actually be called double exposure, as the camera has a maximum limit of two shots per 35mm frame.

Below are a few sample images taken wih the Snapic A1, including a few double exposure examples, provided courtesy of Reto.

A person taking a photo is reflected in a glass window, blending with the busy city street, tall buildings, and traffic visible behind them. The effect creates a layered, double-exposure-like scene.

A traditional windmill stands tall against a bright sky, with a double exposure effect overlaying vibrant red and pink flowers across its structure and blades.

A scenic view from a car driving on a road bordered by grass and dense pine trees, with mountains in the background under a clear blue sky.

A dolphin with its mouth open waits in blue water as two children stand nearby, looking at a bucket of fish being held over the water.

A person in a cap and jacket stands on a wooden swing structure set in a grassy field, with dramatic mountain peaks and a partly cloudy sky in the background.

A person wearing a beige cap and black backpack takes a photo with their phone of a scenic mountain landscape, with green fields, trees, and jagged peaks under a clear blue sky.

A woman sits on steps beside a large stone wall, talking on her phone. Several people walk along a wide path in the background, leading toward a traditional Korean gate. The scene is bright and urban, with tall buildings nearby.

A black and white photo of a city street shows an elderly woman walking on a sidewalk, a scooter with two riders driving away, and a person crossing the street on a crosswalk. Buildings line both sides of the uphill street.

An older person sits alone at an outdoor café table, head resting on hand, with coffee cups and plates in front. The street is lined with shops and empty chairs, and tall buildings are visible in the background.

A seagull stands on a white surface overlooking the sea, with a city shoreline and buildings visible in the background under a cloudy sky. The photo is in black and white.

Sun rising over mountain peaks with a blanket of clouds filling the valley below, rays of sunlight spreading across a clear blue sky. Lush green hills are visible in the foreground.

Wavy lines of wind-swept sand create a pattern of gentle, parallel ripples on the surface of a beach or desert. The texture highlights the fine grains and natural movement of the sand.

The Kodak Snapic A1 camera is available in either “Rhino Grey” or “Ivory White” and ships with a strap and pouch. It is available for $99 and is expected to ship out starting the first week of December 2025.

Image credits: Reto

, ,
, , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Kodak Ektar H35N Half Frame Camera Review: More Sharpness, More Fun
Kodak Aerochrome DIY project by Jason Kummerfeldt, aka graindays How to Revive the Look and Feel of the Extinct Kodak Aerochrome Film
Kodak Ektar H35 The Kodak Ektar H35 Shoots Two Photos Per Frame of 35mm Film
Kodak Ektar H35 Review Kodak Ektar H35 Half Frame Camera Review: Out-Of-The-Box Fun
Discussion