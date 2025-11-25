Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro Lens Promises Unparalleled Versatility

Jeremy Gray

A wide-angle camera lens with a large front element, black metal body, blue accent ring, multiple adjustment dials, and a tripod mounting bracket, set against a plain white background.

Venus Optics has announced an unusual new lens that does a bit of everything. The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro, as its name suggests, tilts, shifts, and focuses very close while promising no distortion. The versatile new lens aims to provide photographers with extensive control over “every line and perspective.”

The new lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras but also works with Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format camera systems thanks to its large image circle. This is not uncommon for Venus Optics, which often releases full-frame lenses compatible with medium-format cameras.

A black DSLR camera with a large lens is mounted on a tripod, positioned against a blurred cityscape background with colorful bokeh lights.

As has been the case before, functionality is partially limited on the larger medium-format systems. When used on full-frame cameras, the new 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro offers +/- 10° of tilt and +/- 12 millimeters of shift. However, on medium-format cameras, while tilt remains the same, shift is limited to +/- 8 millimeters. In either case, the lens’s movement enables photographers to better control the plane of focus and correct for perspective distortion. This means photographers can create miniature effects, significantly expand the depth of field, and capture straighter lines.

A close-up photo of a Laowa camera lens with detailed focus and aperture markings, set against a black background. The lens features a blue ring and the text "15-35mm F2.8-3.5X" is visible.

A lens like this is a boon for architectural photography, allowing the lens to shift up to capture a tall building rather than needing to point the camera up, which creates perspective distortion. The lens is also well-suited to panoramic photography, as its tilt-and-shift functionality makes stitching easier.

Tilt-shift lenses have also found utility in macro photography, as the plane-of-focus control lets photographers capture more of the scene in focus, all else equal. Lao’s newest lens can focus as close as 22.8 centimeters (just under nine inches), which is the closest in its class of tilt-shift lenses and provides 1:2 macro magnification on a full-frame camera. The macro capabilities will be less on medium format thanks to the 0.79x crop factor.

A close-up photo of a black Laowa camera lens with blue accents, mounted on a support bracket, against a black background. The lens displays various focus and aperture markings.

Optically, the lens features 14 elements arranged into 12 groups. Venus Optics notes that the Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro delivers “virtually no optical distortion” and features an apochromatic design that reduces chromatic aberrations. The lens has a 15-bladed aperture diaphragm, with a range of f/2.8 to f/22.

A professional DSLR camera with a large lens is mounted on a tripod against a clear sky background. The camera is viewed from the side, showing detailed buttons and dials.

Compared to a typical 35mm prime lens, the new Laowa tilt-shift lens is relatively large and heavy. The lens weighs 1,350 grams (nearly three pounds) and is almost 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) long. The lens accepts 77mm filters. The lens has an integrated Arca-Swiss tripod foot, meaning it can be attached to many tripods without an additional plate.

Sample Images

A modern interior with a large, white spiral staircase featuring a glowing edge, reflected on the shiny black floor. A person in white stands on the stairs beneath high ceilings and dark walls.

A person walks past a large white tiled wall with two doorways, reflected in a still, dark pool of water below. The minimalist scene emphasizes symmetry and scale.

A black and white photo of a modern spiral staircase, viewed from above, showing swirling steps and smooth, curved lines forming a circular pattern.

A modern, multi-story glass office building with trees, benches, and a walkway in the foreground on a sunny day. The building features large windows and a minimalist design.

City skyline at dusk with illuminated skyscrapers, a river reflecting colorful lights, and a train passing by, leaving light trails against the deep blue evening sky.

Two modern, glass-covered skyscrapers rise side by side against a clear blue sky, with green lawns and trees in the foreground and smaller buildings nearby.

The entrance of a modern building with V-shaped metallic columns, large glass windows, and a geometric canopy, reflecting surrounding structures and sky. A walkway leads up to the main glass doors.

A modern glass skyscraper with a geometric facade stands behind lush green trees, reflected in a calm pond below. A person in a hat stands near the water’s edge, fishing amidst the greenery under a clear blue sky.

A modern city skyline with tall skyscrapers is reflected in a calm body of water at dusk, with building lights and a clear blue sky creating a serene urban scene.

Modern city skyline with tall skyscrapers framed by leafy trees and lush green plants in the foreground under a clear blue sky.

A detailed action figure of Evangelion Unit-01 from "Neon Genesis Evangelion" wields a large sword, posed dynamically against a textured brick wall background.

A collection of futuristic, neon-accented toy weapons and masks inspired by the anime Evangelion, displayed on a glossy black surface. The items feature purple, green, orange, and black colors.

A cityscape at sunset shows tall buildings and a busy, multi-lane road with light trails from fast-moving vehicles, creating streaks of white and red across the scene.

Close-up of a vibrant pink hibiscus flower with focus on the long stamen, displaying yellow and red-tipped anthers, against a blurred green background.

A spacious, modern interior with high glass walls, a geometric metal ceiling, and polished floors. Natural light floods the space, and trees can be seen outside. Minimal furniture is present near the far wall.

A modern building with tall white columns and a yellow ceiling, casting shadows on the gray tiled ground. The columns create a geometric pattern, and blue sky with clouds is visible in the background.

A spacious, modern atrium with high ceilings, large glass windows, and sleek gray stone walls, filled with natural light and reflections on the shiny floor.

A modern white building with sweeping, curved architectural lines and large vertical windows, set against a clear blue sky. Transparent railings and a wide path lead up to the entrance.

A futuristic building with sweeping, curved metal and glass roofs stands in front of a tall, cylindrical skyscraper under a blue sky with scattered clouds. Modern city buildings are visible in the background.

A modern building facade with tall white columns, reflective glass panels, and a yellow curved roof. Two people walk near the base, emphasizing the scale of the structure.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro lens is available now for $1,249. The lens is available in E, Z, RF, and L-Mount for full-frame cameras, and in GF and XCD for medium-format cameras. At the time of publication, the lens is not yet available through B&H, but it will be shortly.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa

Discussion