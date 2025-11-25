Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro Lens Promises Unparalleled Versatility

Venus Optics has announced an unusual new lens that does a bit of everything. The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro, as its name suggests, tilts, shifts, and focuses very close while promising no distortion. The versatile new lens aims to provide photographers with extensive control over “every line and perspective.”

The new lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras but also works with Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD medium-format camera systems thanks to its large image circle. This is not uncommon for Venus Optics, which often releases full-frame lenses compatible with medium-format cameras.

As has been the case before, functionality is partially limited on the larger medium-format systems. When used on full-frame cameras, the new 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro offers +/- 10° of tilt and +/- 12 millimeters of shift. However, on medium-format cameras, while tilt remains the same, shift is limited to +/- 8 millimeters. In either case, the lens’s movement enables photographers to better control the plane of focus and correct for perspective distortion. This means photographers can create miniature effects, significantly expand the depth of field, and capture straighter lines.

A lens like this is a boon for architectural photography, allowing the lens to shift up to capture a tall building rather than needing to point the camera up, which creates perspective distortion. The lens is also well-suited to panoramic photography, as its tilt-and-shift functionality makes stitching easier.

Tilt-shift lenses have also found utility in macro photography, as the plane-of-focus control lets photographers capture more of the scene in focus, all else equal. Lao’s newest lens can focus as close as 22.8 centimeters (just under nine inches), which is the closest in its class of tilt-shift lenses and provides 1:2 macro magnification on a full-frame camera. The macro capabilities will be less on medium format thanks to the 0.79x crop factor.

Optically, the lens features 14 elements arranged into 12 groups. Venus Optics notes that the Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro delivers “virtually no optical distortion” and features an apochromatic design that reduces chromatic aberrations. The lens has a 15-bladed aperture diaphragm, with a range of f/2.8 to f/22.

Compared to a typical 35mm prime lens, the new Laowa tilt-shift lens is relatively large and heavy. The lens weighs 1,350 grams (nearly three pounds) and is almost 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) long. The lens accepts 77mm filters. The lens has an integrated Arca-Swiss tripod foot, meaning it can be attached to many tripods without an additional plate.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro lens is available now for $1,249. The lens is available in E, Z, RF, and L-Mount for full-frame cameras, and in GF and XCD for medium-format cameras. At the time of publication, the lens is not yet available through B&H, but it will be shortly.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa