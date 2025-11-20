The Leica Q3 Monochrom Has a Dedicated Black-and-White 60MP Sensor

Leica is bringing monochrome back to the Q-series with the Q3 Monochrom. It is largely the same as the original Q3, but it features a version of the 60-megapixel sensor without the color Bayer filter, which results in what Leica claims are sharper photos with far better noise performance.

Leica’s last Q-series monochrome camera came in the form of the Q2 Monochom back in November 2020 for $5,995. The Q3 Monochrom builds on that experience with a significant bump to resolution.

The biggest change to the Q3 Monochrom versus the original is that sensor. While it is only capable of capturing black and white photos, it still retains Leica’s Triple Resolution technology that captures images at resolutions of 60, 36, and 18 megapixels across an ISO range from 100 to 200,000. It is also capable of recording monochromatic video at up to 8K resolution. Leica removed the color Bayer filter, and there is also no low-pass filter, which together results in images that Leica says are incredibly sharp, feature impressive dynamic range, and have “exceptional tonal depth.”

As is typical of Leica monochromatic camera bodies, the company went with a more reserved, simplistic design that removes the bright red “Leica” dot. Instead, the camera features the word “Monochrom” engraved on the top, and the body is covered in a black leatherette. It is worth noting that this leatherette does have a different design and finish to it and is more akin to the M series cameras than the original Q3.

The Q3 Monochrom also features support for C2PA content authenticity, a first for the Q-line; neither the original Q3 nor the Q3 43 feature it.

“It is the first Q-Camera to offer images with a digital signature compliant with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), ensuring tamper-proof verification of their origin and any subsequent modifications,” Leica says.

One other change worth noting is that the change to monochrome results in the loss of the phase detection layer on the sensor, so the Q3 Monochrom uses only contrast-based detection for focusing.

The rest of the camera is largely unchanged. It is still paired with the Leica Summilux 28 f/1.7 ASPH. which can switch between standard and macro modes and has a close focus distance of 17 centimeters. It can shoot up to 15 frames per second, has a 5.76 megapixel OLED viewfinder, a tilting touch display, and is IP52 rated. It uses a single UHS-II SD card slot.

The new monochrome camera is compatible with accessories designed for the Leica Q3, but Leica is also launching a handgrip with wireless charging and a matching leatherette covering, a red filter, and a selection of carrying straps.

The Leica Q3 Monochrom is available starting November 20 for $7,790.