PolarPro’s Knife for Photographers Does More Than Cut Stuff

PolarPro, perhaps best known by photographers for its filters, has unveiled an unusual and sharp new purpose-built tool for photographers: The Blade.

PolarPro’s fancy new knife tool combines a stainless steel blade, a black-anodized aluminum body, a screwdriver, and a flip-up M4 hex in an all-in-one tool that, as PolarPro acknowledges, is not TSA-approved for a carry-on photography kit.

The PolarPro Blade’s pop-out Sandvik 12C27 steel blade is sharp enough to cut through gaff tape, cable ties, paper, and light packaging materials. The built-in flathead screwdriver can quickly tighten tripod plates or mounts without photographers having to hunt for specific tools or keep a coin in their pocket — my go-to, but often misplaced, tripod plate tightening solution. For the many times photographers and videographers need to adjust a hex screw, the Blade’s M4 promises to fit the bill.

“The Blade was designed to solve the little problems that slow you down, cutting, tightening, and adjusting, with one sleek tool that’s always in your pocket,” PolarPro promises.

As for that promised sleekness, the PolarPro Blade has a gold-toned primary body with black anodized aluminum accents, including a black blade. As PolarPro notes, this black and gold combination fits the company’s overall aesthetic, including for its robust filter lineup.

“Built for the set. Designed for speed. Compact, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum. This pocket-ready utility tool is made to cut, tighten, and adjust when seconds matter,” PolarPro promises.

There are plenty of multitools built for photographers, ranging from ones with a bunch of different screwdriver and hex tools to those very specific to certain products, but few that have ever been knife-forward in their designs. It seems that while others studied photography, PolarPro studied the blade.

The PolarPro Blade is available now for $129.99, which puts it squarely in the premium multitool segment, joining the many, varied offerings from companies like Leatherman. PolarPro also notes that the first 1,000 customers who place an order of $500 or more will receive The Blade free with their order, while supplies last. PolarPro adds that this promotion will end following Cyber Monday, regardless of supply.

Image credits: PolarPro