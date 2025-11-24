PolarPro’s Knife for Photographers Does More Than Cut Stuff

Jeremy Gray

A compact folding knife with a black, partially serrated blade and a metallic bronze handle, shown partially open against a plain white background.

PolarPro, perhaps best known by photographers for its filters, has unveiled an unusual and sharp new purpose-built tool for photographers: The Blade.

PolarPro’s fancy new knife tool combines a stainless steel blade, a black-anodized aluminum body, a screwdriver, and a flip-up M4 hex in an all-in-one tool that, as PolarPro acknowledges, is not TSA-approved for a carry-on photography kit.

The PolarPro Blade’s pop-out Sandvik 12C27 steel blade is sharp enough to cut through gaff tape, cable ties, paper, and light packaging materials. The built-in flathead screwdriver can quickly tighten tripod plates or mounts without photographers having to hunt for specific tools or keep a coin in their pocket — my go-to, but often misplaced, tripod plate tightening solution. For the many times photographers and videographers need to adjust a hex screw, the Blade’s M4 promises to fit the bill.

A person holds a compact folding knife with a black blade and a copper-colored handle, extending it toward the camera. The background is blurred in grayscale, emphasizing the knife.

“The Blade was designed to solve the little problems that slow you down, cutting, tightening, and adjusting, with one sleek tool that’s always in your pocket,” PolarPro promises.

As for that promised sleekness, the PolarPro Blade has a gold-toned primary body with black anodized aluminum accents, including a black blade. As PolarPro notes, this black and gold combination fits the company’s overall aesthetic, including for its robust filter lineup.

A compact, metallic multitool with a rose gold and black finish, featuring a belt clip, textured grip, and a visible blade edge partially recessed into the tool’s body.

“Built for the set. Designed for speed. Compact, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum. This pocket-ready utility tool is made to cut, tighten, and adjust when seconds matter,” PolarPro promises.

There are plenty of multitools built for photographers, ranging from ones with a bunch of different screwdriver and hex tools to those very specific to certain products, but few that have ever been knife-forward in their designs. It seems that while others studied photography, PolarPro studied the blade.

The PolarPro Blade is available now for $129.99, which puts it squarely in the premium multitool segment, joining the many, varied offerings from companies like Leatherman. PolarPro also notes that the first 1,000 customers who place an order of $500 or more will receive The Blade free with their order, while supplies last. PolarPro adds that this promotion will end following Cyber Monday, regardless of supply.

Image credits: PolarPro

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Split image: Left shows a close-up of a camera lens. Right shows a cyclist in a yellow jacket performing a wheelie on a mountain bike, with a blurred background indicating motion. PolarPro’s Curious New Filter Captures a Surreal, Dreamlike Split-Field Effect
PolarPro Moves Into Still Camera Lens Filters with QuartzLine
A lineup of various-sized black travel backpacks and bags is arranged in a desert landscape. Mountains and a clear blue sky are in the background, with a dusty ground in the foreground. PolarPro Launches Rugged and Lightweight Roadrunner Shoulder Bags and Backpacks
Helix Maglock PolarPro’s New Helix MagLock Filters Take the Hassle Out of Finicky Threads
Discussion