Laowa’s 200mm f/2 AF Telephoto Prime Costs Just $1,999

Laowa has announced its highly anticipated 200mm f/2 AF FF C-Dreamer fast telephoto prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The affordable new lens makes the highly coveted 200mm f/2 combination accessible to a wide range of photographers.

When Sigma launched its excellent 200mm f/2 DG Sports lens this summer, it broke new ground. It was the first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime lens designed natively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. However, at $3,299, it is a premium lens at a luxury price. Older DSLR models were even more expensive, including Nikon’s classic AF-S Nikkor 200mm f/2G ED VR II at $4,600 and the Canon EF 200mm f/2L IS USM for $6,000. Laowa aims to offer premium performance at a not-so-luxury price.

The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF, the second 200mm f/2 lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, is $1,999 for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. A Canon EF version is also available, since Canon has blocked third-party full-frame lenses with autofocus from the EOS R system. The EF version is $1,799. Laowa notes that the EF version can be used on Canon EOS R cameras via third-party EF-RF adapters.

“Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have been exclusive to high-end professionals due to their hefty cost and weight. Laowa changes that with a design that weighs less, features accurate autofocus, and comes at an accessible price of USD 1,799–1,999,” Venus Optics, the maker of Laowa lenses, explains. “Built for full-frame cameras, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF brings legendary bokeh, compression, and low-light performance to a wider audience of portrait, sports, and event photographers seeking flagship results at a fraction of the cost.”

The new 200mm f/2, which Venus Optics describes as “the holy grail of telephoto glass,” promises professional results, including high resolution and beautiful bokeh. This, along with the focal length, makes the lens well-suited to a wide range of photographic subjects, including portraits, sports, and even some wildlife. A 200mm f/2 may be especially good for indoor sports, where light is often at a premium. 200mm f/2 lenses have classically been popular choices for basketball, ice hockey, and volleyball.

Venus Optics says the lens’s optical design, which comprises 11 elements in nine groups, effectively suppresses chromatic aberration, ghosting, and flare.

Laowa, which makes its fair share of manual focus lenses, has designed its new 200mm f/2 lens with autofocus, essential for the sports and wildlife subjects the lens is intended to capture. Laowa promises “fast and accurate” autofocus that easily tracks fast-moving subjects, although real-world testing is required to determine just how good the AF is.

The lens also offers a fairly short focusing distance of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), allowing photographers to capture close-up shots with the new 200mm f/2 lens. It’s not a macro lens, but its maximum magnification of around 0.15x should open up some creative possibilities.

Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have also been quite heavy. The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF weighs just 1.6 kilograms (3.7 pounds) for the EF mount version. This is a bit lighter than Sigma’s latest lens, and roughly half the weight of classic DSLR 200mm f/2 primes. The mirrorless version of the lens is just under 180 millimeters (around seven inches) long. The lens accepts 105mm front filters, but the E and Z-mount versions can also take 43mm rear filters.

The lens features five customizable function buttons on its barrel, a rotating tripod collar, and a weather-sealed design.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF C-Dreamer lens is available to order now via the Venus Lens website and authorized retailers. The Canon EF version is $1,799, while the Sony E and Nikon Z variants for full-frame mirrorless cameras are $1,999 each.

Image credits: Venus Optics. Photographers for each sample image are credited in the individual captions.