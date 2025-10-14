Laowa’s 200mm f/2 AF Telephoto Prime Costs Just $1,999

A professional camera lens with a tripod mount displayed against a dynamic, abstract background with teal and blue light streaks.

Laowa has announced its highly anticipated 200mm f/2 AF FF C-Dreamer fast telephoto prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The affordable new lens makes the highly coveted 200mm f/2 combination accessible to a wide range of photographers.

When Sigma launched its excellent 200mm f/2 DG Sports lens this summer, it broke new ground. It was the first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime lens designed natively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. However, at $3,299, it is a premium lens at a luxury price. Older DSLR models were even more expensive, including Nikon’s classic AF-S Nikkor 200mm f/2G ED VR II at $4,600 and the Canon EF 200mm f/2L IS USM for $6,000. Laowa aims to offer premium performance at a not-so-luxury price.

A close-up of a professional camera lens with "200mm f/2.8" marking, placed upright on a reflective black surface against a dark, gradient background.
The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF promises luxurious performance at a more accessible price point.

The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF, the second 200mm f/2 lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, is $1,999 for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. A Canon EF version is also available, since Canon has blocked third-party full-frame lenses with autofocus from the EOS R system. The EF version is $1,799. Laowa notes that the EF version can be used on Canon EOS R cameras via third-party EF-RF adapters.

“Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have been exclusive to high-end professionals due to their hefty cost and weight. Laowa changes that with a design that weighs less, features accurate autofocus, and comes at an accessible price of USD 1,799–1,999,” Venus Optics, the maker of Laowa lenses, explains. “Built for full-frame cameras, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF brings legendary bokeh, compression, and low-light performance to a wider audience of portrait, sports, and event photographers seeking flagship results at a fraction of the cost.”

A close-up of a professional camera lens with a tripod mount, featuring various switches and a blue accent ring, set against a dark background.

The new 200mm f/2, which Venus Optics describes as “the holy grail of telephoto glass,” promises professional results, including high resolution and beautiful bokeh. This, along with the focal length, makes the lens well-suited to a wide range of photographic subjects, including portraits, sports, and even some wildlife. A 200mm f/2 may be especially good for indoor sports, where light is often at a premium. 200mm f/2 lenses have classically been popular choices for basketball, ice hockey, and volleyball.

Close-up of a camera lens showing the aperture ring with numbers, the label "200 f/2.0 C-Dreamer," and a textured focus ring against a black background.

Venus Optics says the lens’s optical design, which comprises 11 elements in nine groups, effectively suppresses chromatic aberration, ghosting, and flare.

Laowa, which makes its fair share of manual focus lenses, has designed its new 200mm f/2 lens with autofocus, essential for the sports and wildlife subjects the lens is intended to capture. Laowa promises “fast and accurate” autofocus that easily tracks fast-moving subjects, although real-world testing is required to determine just how good the AF is.

Close-up of a camera lens showing focus and distance switches, a textured zoom ring, and a blue accent ring. The switches are labeled "FULL / 5m-∞" and "AF / MF." The lens markings and numbers are clearly visible.

The lens also offers a fairly short focusing distance of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), allowing photographers to capture close-up shots with the new 200mm f/2 lens. It’s not a macro lens, but its maximum magnification of around 0.15x should open up some creative possibilities.

A hand is inserting or removing a filter or adapter ring from the rear mount of a large camera lens placed on a reflective black surface.

Close-up view of a black Laowa camera lens with visible textured focus ring, lens collar mount, and AF/MF switch, set against a plain, blurred background.

Traditionally, 200mm f/2 lenses have also been quite heavy. The new Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF weighs just 1.6 kilograms (3.7 pounds) for the EF mount version. This is a bit lighter than Sigma’s latest lens, and roughly half the weight of classic DSLR 200mm f/2 primes. The mirrorless version of the lens is just under 180 millimeters (around seven inches) long. The lens accepts 105mm front filters, but the E and Z-mount versions can also take 43mm rear filters.

The lens features five customizable function buttons on its barrel, a rotating tripod collar, and a weather-sealed design.

Sample Images

A woman with short dark hair stands against a textured wall, wearing a black sweater over a white collared shirt and a white pleated skirt, holding a pen or cigarette, looking thoughtfully to the side.
Credit: Manny Ortiz
A young woman with short, light brown hair and white earrings sits in sunlight, wearing a white sleeveless top, holding and looking thoughtfully at an open book.
Credit: Sen Hua
A brass teapot sits on a wooden table in a restaurant, with a container holding utensils nearby. Warm, blurred lights create a cozy ambiance in the background.
Credit: Richard Wong
A red stunt plane flies upward against a clear blue sky, leaving a trail of white smoke behind it.
Credit: Wu Er Zian Sen
A vast landscape with a wide blue lake in the center, bordered by green-yellow fields in the foreground, and a distant strip of sand dunes under a pale, cloudy sky.
Credit: Mu You Yi
A woman with short, dark hair and gold hoop earrings leans against a stone railing outdoors, wearing a black sweater over a white collared shirt. She looks to the side with a thoughtful expression. Blurred greenery in the background.
Credit: Manny Ortiz
A woman with long, wavy dark hair wearing a light gray sleeveless dress stands outdoors, looking to the left. Green foliage and sunlight create a soft, blurred background.
Credit: Liu Xue Wen
A colorful lion dancer stands illuminated by glowing lights and red smoke, surrounded by performers in festive attire, with bright bokeh lights in the foreground.
Credit: Leo Cai Yin Lin
A contemplative stone statue of a woman rests her cheek on her hand, set against a blurred background of vibrant red and orange autumn leaves.
Credit: Bastian Kratzke
A woman with wavy dark hair and hoop earrings wears a red cropped top with a floral detail and high-waisted white pants, standing outdoors with a soft-focus background.
Credit: Alex Phan
A woman in a long coat and hat stands in the middle of a glowing street in the rain, with soft sunlight and blurred buildings and flowers in the background.
Credit: Bastian Kratzke
A close-up of a tree trunk on the right with blurred city lights and colorful bokeh in the background, creating an abstract, urban night scene.
Credit: Hongda
A woman with closed eyes and a calm expression stands among vibrant orange flowers, with soft sunlight illuminating her face and the flowers in the foreground.
Credit: Feng Niao
A close-up of an Egyptian goose standing on sandy ground, with its body facing forward and head turned to the side. The bird has brown, cream, and white plumage with pink legs and a bright yellow eye.
Credit: Jimmy Cheng
A woman wearing athletic gear holds a barbell across her shoulders, preparing to lift weights. She appears focused, dressed in a green sports bra and black leggings against a dark green background.
Credit: Kiara Cherubini
A young woman with long dark hair and blue earrings gazes softly at the camera, gently holding her hair. She wears a white and light blue striped top, with warm, blurred lights in the background.
Credit: Hu Cha Za Za Za Ni Ha
A red dragonfly rests on the edge of a large, green leaf, surrounded by soft-focus greenery and bathed in gentle sunlight.
Credit: Alex Phan

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF C-Dreamer lens is available to order now via the Venus Lens website and authorized retailers. The Canon EF version is $1,799, while the Sony E and Nikon Z variants for full-frame mirrorless cameras are $1,999 each.

Buy the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF new on Amazon.comBuy the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF used on KEH.com

Image credits: Venus Optics. Photographers for each sample image are credited in the individual captions.

