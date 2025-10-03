Scientists Capture Image of Plasma Jet From Supermassive Black Hole

Jeremy Gray

A bright celestial object emits a glowing pink jet of light extending diagonally through space, surrounded by faint stars against a dark background.

Astronomers have captured the clearest image ever of the vast, powerful jet of matter erupting from the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87).

Astronomer Jan Röder from the Institute of Astrophysics in Andalusia led a team that used the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to image the jet of particles expelled from M87’s supermassive black hole. With the $10 billion space telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the team imaged the jet across four isolated bands of light and did extensive work to subtract starlight, cosmic dust, and background galaxies from the image. This enabled the team to obtain an exceptionally clear and clean image of Messier 87’s spectacular black hole-powered jet.

Located nearly 55 million light-years from Earth, the elliptical galaxy Messier 87 is one of the largest and most massive galaxies in the local Universe. It is a very popular target for astronomers and astrophysicists, and the supermassive black hole at its center, M87*, was the first black hole ever photographed back in 2019. Although scientists are constantly studying the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, M87* is fairly described as the most-studied black hole of all.

Even still, despite frequent and regular observations and imaging, it remains incredibly mysterious. There are far more questions than answers. Many questions surround M87*’s jet: how does it work, what causes it, and how do its characteristics and behavior relate to the wild extremes of physics? Images like the ones JWST can capture help answer some of these questions.

A bright spot with a long, glowing pink jet extends across space in a deep blue background. Text labels mark scales and details: "Messier 87 (Virgo A)", "JWST NIRCam", and a 1000 light year scale bar.

The jet, thousands of light-years long, appears as a bright, vibrant pink ribbon, as Space describes it. The brightest areas on the “ribbon” show where particles are traveling the fastest, nearing the speed of light. The researchers describe this as “mildly superluminal speeds.”

A graph titled "NIRCam Filters" shows four panels of wavelength vs. throughput curves for various colored filters, divided into Short and Long Wavelength Channels, with labels and shaded regions for each filter.
Image credit: STScI

The researchers explain in their newly published paper that they captured the final RGB image using F356W, F150W, and F090W observations. These are three of the dozens of filters available on NIRCam, each carefully chosen for very specific scientific objectives. The team observed M87’s jet at 0.90, 1.50, 2.77, and 3.56 μm wavelengths.

Image credits: Jan Röder, Maciek Wielgus et al., Astronomy & Astrophysics (2025). The referenced research paper, “The infrared jet of M87 observed with JWST,” was published in “Astronomy & Astrophysics” and was written by Jan Röder, Maciek Wielgus, Joseph B. Jensen, Gagandeep S. Anand, and R. Brent Tully.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration Sagitarrius A* supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way galaxy Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way Has Beautiful Magnetic Spirals
A blurry infrared image of a celestial object, with a bright yellow and orange center surrounded by a diffuse blue glow, possibly representing a distant star or planet. Webb Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Unprecedented Timelapse of a Supermassive Black Hole
Supermassive black hole M87* is spinning First Black Hole Ever Photographed is Spinning, Scientists Confirm
Wide-angle image of supermassive black hole at center of Messier 87 New Wide-Angle Image Shows the Power of Supermassive Black Hole
Discussion