Apple’s New Vision Pro Films Among First Shot on Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive Cameras

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, a skier in black gear and helmet moves through deep snow; on the right, a large, black, futuristic camera-like device with dual lenses is shown against a blue background.

Apple is all in on immersive video content. The company has previewed an array of new films shot in Apple Immersive for the Apple Vision Pro, including projects from Canal+, MotoGP, Red Bull, CNN, and more.

The new films will arrive alongside new episodes of returning Apple Immersive series for Vision Pro over the next few months, and Apple says that the latest video content is among the first for the platform that was filmed using Blackmagic Design’s Ursa Cine Immersive camera announced in June 2024.

Close-up view of a dual-lens camera system with visible sensors, overlaid by transparent blue graphics highlighting the circuitry and lens structure, resembling high-tech or augmented reality goggles.
The Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive has two 8160 x 7200 RGBW sensors, like the sensor found in Blackmagic’s other Ursa Cine cameras. | Credit: Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic’s specialized immersive video camera captures 8,160 x 7,200 pixel videos across two sensors, exceeding 8K UHD resolution per eye. The camera, like Blackmagic’s traditional Ursa Cine models, promises up to 16 stops of dynamic range and features and performance suitable for high-end professionals. The camera can capture stereoscopic 3D content at full resolution at up to 90 frames per second, enabling cinematic slow-motion immersive content.

A person wearing a VR headset sits at a desk editing video on a computer with two monitors. A large virtual display shows a scenic rocky coastline with blue sky and clouds inside a modern office.
Blackmagic Design supports a full end-to-end Apple Immersive workflow with both hardware and software. | Credit: Blackmagic Design

Apple adds that the new immersive content was also edited on Mac using DaVinci Resolve Studio, which is the world’s only complete solution for editing video, audio, color, and special effects for Apple Immersive Video.

“Apple Immersive Video has redefined what’s possible in storytelling, placing audiences inside each moment with a remarkable sense of presence,” says Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Apple Vision Pro users can enjoy storytelling in ways that just aren’t possible otherwise, and we can’t wait for them to enjoy the first projects from some of the world’s most innovative filmmakers.”

A MotoGP rider leans sharply into a turn on a racetrack, with bold text reading "MotoGP Tour de Force in Apple Immersive" and the Canal+ logo on a dark background.

“Apple Immersive Video is one of the most exciting storytelling formats we’ve ever seen, and we’re proud that Blackmagic tools are helping bring it to life,” adds Blackmagic Design’s CEO, Grant Petty.

“With the Ursa Cine Immersive camera and DaVinci Resolve Studio, filmmakers can capture the world in incredible detail and realism, and then edit, grade, mix, and deliver their vision to audiences in exciting new ways. This really is the beginning of a whole new era for filmmaking,” Petty concludes.

There is significant new content coming to Apple Vision Pro, including Tour de Force from Canal+ and MotoGP. This exciting, immersive documentary follows French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco during his incredible, dramatic victory at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in May. Zarco’s win was the first for a Frenchman at Le Mans in over 70 years.

Canal+ shot the event using four Ursa Cine Immersive cameras and used ambisonic microphones to capture Apple Spatial Audio. The team reviewed their footage instantly at the race track using mobile Mac workstations.

A skier in a helmet and goggles carves through deep powder snow, creating a spray as they speed down the slope in winter conditions.

Red Bull’s World of Red Bull episodic series focuses on action athletes worldwide as they embark on visually spectacular, dramatic adventures. One episode follows backcountry skiers in British Columbia, while another takes viewers alongside surfers attempting to ride the world’s heaviest wave off the remote coast of Hawaii.

A pianist passionately plays a grand piano on stage, surrounded by an orchestra of string musicians. The scene captures a live classical music performance with attentive musicians and an engaged audience.

Classical music fans will be able to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in BBC Proms. It will be the first classical concert available in Apple’s Immersive experience.

CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, joined a scientific expedition to Antarctica to find emperor penguins. The immersive series Journey to Antarctica to Find Emperor Penguins will explore the impact of climate change on penguin populations and, of course, get up close and personal with newborn penguin chicks in Antarctica.

A person in a blue rain jacket and life vest sits in a boat, holding sunglasses, with a large iceberg floating in calm water under a gray sky in the background.

Another new series for nature enthusiasts, Julaymba, is made by Phoria and arrives on Apple Vision Pro in October. The documentary visits the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland, Australia, the world’s oldest rainforest. The series is alive with glowing fungi, beautiful waterfalls, and lush forests. It promises an intimate encounter with beautiful nature and the ancient culture that lives there.

A large ancient tree in a dark, mystical forest glows with colorful bioluminescent fungi and mushrooms, illuminating the surrounding grass and creating an enchanting nighttime atmosphere.

Alongside other new documentaries and series, Apple will launch new episodes of existing series in Apple Immersive, including Wild Life and Elevated.

A scenic autumn landscape with colorful trees, mountains, and a lake at sunset. The Apple TV logo and text read: "ELEVATED in Apple Immersive.

Apple Vision Pro is available now in many markets, and prospective buyers can set up an in-store demo for free at any Apple Store location where Apple Vision Pro is available. Despite initial commercial challenges for the Vision Pro, Apple remains committed to the platform and the long-term prospects of immersive photo and video content.

Image credits: Apple and Blackmagic Design

, ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A professional black video camera with dual lenses and a handle on top. Numerous buttons and a small display screen are visible on the side. The camera is designed for advanced filmmaking. Blackmagic’s Ursa Cine Immersive Dual-Lens Camera Coming Q1 2025 and Costs $29,995
A high-tech, black electronic device resembling a large camera with an ergonomic handle on top. It has dual lenses on the front and a display screen with numerous buttons on the side. It is mounted on a robust, adjustable base. The Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive Captures 8K Footage Per Eye for the Vision Pro
A cameraman in a green jacket films a motorsport event at a racetrack, with grandstands full of spectators and Michelin banners visible in the background. New MotoGP Immersive Doc Puts Viewers Behind the Handlebars of the World’s Fastest Motorcycles
A person wearing a virtual reality headset sits on a couch, immersed in a panoramic scene of snowy mountains and a calm lake that reflects the landscape. The curved display surrounding them enhances the immersive experience. Apple Smartly Bets on Blackmagic and Canon in Vision Pro Content Gamble
Discussion