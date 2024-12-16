Blackmagic’s Ursa Cine Immersive Dual-Lens Camera Coming Q1 2025 and Costs $29,995

The Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive dual-lens camera system that is designed to capture footage to be viewed on Apple Vision Pro is coming in Q1 2025 and is available to pre-order now for $29,995.

The Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive is the first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

The company today announced that it is taking pre-orders for the Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive camera and will start delivering finished products to customers in “early 2025.” Additionally, DaVinci Resolve Studio will get an update that will support editing Apple Immersive Video early next year to create an end-to-end system of support for creators who want to make content for Vision Pro.

The Ursa Cine Immersive was announced on June 10 and features a fixed, custom lens system that is pre-installed onto the camera body and is designed specifically to capture Apple Immersive Video. Blackmagic says the custom lens is designed for the large-format image sensor in the camera and uses “extremely accurate” positional data that is read and stored at the time of manufacturing. This lens projection data — which is calibrated and stored on-device — travels through post-production in the Blackmagic RAW file itself.

Behind each lens is a sensor that delivers 8,160 by 7,200-pixel resolution per eye (that’s more than 8K for each eye) with what the company describes as “pixel level synchronization.” It also promises 16 stops of dynamic range and the ability to shoot 90 frames per second of 3D video content and deliver both signals into a single file. Blackmagic says the Ursa Cine Immersive has its fifth-generation color science with a new film curve, comes with an 8TB media module to store the footage, and comes with a license for DaVinci Resolve Studio.

On that note, the updated version of DaVinci Resolve Studio that will come early next year along with the Ursa Cine Immersive will support the files captured by the new camera and allow editors to edit, color grade, and export finished Immersive Videos. It will add a new immersive video viewer that lets editors pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or, for a more “immersive” editing experience, on Apple Vision Pro.

“Additionally, transitions rendered by Apple Vision Pro will also be able to be bypassed using FCP XML metadata, giving editors clean master files. To complete the workflow, export presets will enable quick output into a package which can be viewed directly on Apple Vision Pro,” Blackmagic says.

“We are excited to begin accepting pre-orders for the new Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive camera and preview a true end-to-end workflow for Apple Immersive Video with DaVinci Resolve,” Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, says.

“We are looking forward to working closely with filmmakers and production companies on the Blackmagic production workflow for Apple Immersive Video before releasing the camera to a wider audience later in 2025. We can’t wait to see the amazing action, drama, concerts, sports, and other incredible experiences our customers will capture in this powerful new format pioneered by Apple.”

The new Blackmagic Ursa Cine Immersive is available to pre-order starting today directly from Blackmagic Design offices for $29,995. The company says delivery will start in late Q1 2025. The camera will the available from Blackmagic Design resellers later in the year.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design