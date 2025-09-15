Sirui’s Aurora 35mm f/1.4 Is the Second of Five Planned Full-Frame Primes

Sirui has announced the Aurora 35mm f/1.4, the second lens in its lightweight and fast prime series that will eventually include five focal lengths, following the success of the Aurora 85mm f/1.4.

Showcased at IBC Amsterdam last week, the upcoming 35mm f/1.4 full-frame lens is the second of what will be an ongoing series of lightweight and affordable prime lenses from Sirui that are also extremely affordable.

“Together with the 85mm f/1.4, the 35mm strengthens the Aurora lineup, which is planned to expand across five key focal lengths, offering creators a complete toolkit that combines outstanding performance, portability, and value,” Sirui says.

The Aurora 35mm f/1.4 will be released on Sony E-mount, Nikon Z mount, Leica L-mount, and Fujifilm X-mount and weighs around 490 grams (varies slightly depending on the chosen mount), despite its all metal construction.

“Sirui officially joined the L-Mount Alliance this year, becoming the ninth company to adopt Leica’s standardized mirrorless mount. This move expands cross-brand compatibility, giving photographers and filmmakers more flexibility in mixing cameras and lenses across different systems,” Sirui says of its Aurora lenses being available on L-mount.

It features a 62mm front filter thread and an optical construction that includes one SED ultra-low dispersion element, two ED elements, one high refractive index element, and three aspherical elements that Sirui says have also been enhanced with “advanced nano multi-coating.”

Autofocus is driven by a stepping motor, which Sirui says is both fast and accurate — both in photo and video applications — and supports the eye-tracking functions of all of the cameras the lens will be made available for.

Sirui had the lens available to see at the IBC Amsterdam expo last week and PetaPixel had brief hands-on time with it. For those who have not held Sirui’s Aurora 85mm f/1.4, the size and weight of its new lenses would likely come as a surprise, and the 35mm f/1.4 is no exception. It feels almost paper-light, especially considering how heavy many high-end modern optics have gotten. While the performance isn’t as high as those lenses, the Aurora 85mm f/1.4 didn’t quite reach the heights of the Sony alternatives, the light weight and low asking price are compelling tradeoffs.

Speaking of price, Sirui did not officially release pricing for the Aurora 35mm f/1.4, but PetaPixel expects it to cost around $500. The lens will be released on September 29, 2025.

Image credits: Header image by Sirui, all other by Jaron Schneider for PetaPixel