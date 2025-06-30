Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 Review: G Master Vibes at a Fraction of the Price

Chris Niccolls

Did Christmas come early? It’s the middle of the summer, and I am testing my favorite lens focal length. Not only that, the lens also happens to have a fast f/1.4 aperture and this comes just days after having tested the very impressive Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro. I must be really lucky because the Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 is lightweight, well-built, and a very affordable $600.

Close-up of a black camera lens with "Aurora Full Frame" and a blue "SIRUI" label, showing detailed focus and aperture markings on the lower part of the lens.
The Aurora is a handsome and understated lens, with a lot of features.

Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 Review: How It Feels

Up to this point, I thought that the Sony G Master 85mm f/1.4 II was light at only 23 ounces (650 grams). However, the Sirui 85mm Aurora does even better. Weighing only 19 ounces (540 grams), it is so easy to walk around with and dramatically lighter than the 28-ounce (800-gram) Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro.

A close-up of a camera lens with "ZEISS" branding placed on a black grid-patterned surface, next to a lens hood. Lines and reflections are visible on the glass surface.
For an 85mm f/1.4 lens, the Sirui is quite small.
Close-up of a black camera lens with "85 F1.4" marked in white text, showing the AF/MF switch and part of the focus ring, placed on a surface with a white grid pattern.
You get a customizable button and AF/MF control.

The front of the lens takes 67mm filters and comes with a simple hood that features a rubber ring for a better grip. The lens is fully weather-sealed and has a customizable button to go along with the AF/MF selector switch and declickable aperture ring. I was surprised to see these handling features, which are usually reserved for more expensive lenses.

A camera lens positioned on its side atop a black grid-patterned surface, with the metal mounting ring and electronic contacts facing the viewer. The background is dark and out of focus.
The lens is well-sealed and has a USB-C port for firmware updates.
A black camera lens labeled "85 F1.4 Auroras Full Frame" stands upright on a black and white grid surface against a dark background.
There is a proper aperture ring, and you can set it to smooth functionality.

Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 Review: How It Shoots

As well-appointed as this lens is, the autofocusing system is a more pedestrian stepping motor (STM) design. The autofocus performance is quiet, but noticeably slower than what the Sony or Viltrox counterparts can deliver. Now, in most shooting situations where an 85mm lens is appropriate, the focusing speed is adequate; I had no issues with portraits or even street shots of moving subjects. But if you are looking for the fastest focusing performance, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

A close-up of a person holding a black digital camera with a Sirui lens, focusing on the camera and hands against a blurred green outdoor background.
Shooting with the lens was pleasant, and it is a compact lens too.

A brown and gray rabbit sits in green grass surrounded by leafy plants, with a blurred background of foliage and sunlight filtering through the trees.

A black and white drawing of a serious, bald man with glasses is posted on a wooden wall. The background is blurred and colorful, contrasting with the monochrome sketch.

A close-up of two purple chive blossoms growing next to a weathered wooden surface, with their shadows cast on the wood and a dark, blurred background.

Longitudinal chromatic aberrations (LoCA) create color casts in front of and behind the point of focus. Luckily, the LoCA on this lens is present, but in a fairly minimal way. I noticed a little bit of a color shift, but in most situations, this will not present an issue. The Sirui lens seems to be quite clear of any major chromatic aberrations in general and delivers good contrast and clean colors.

A close-up photo of crumpled, torn pieces of paper with partially visible, blurred text reading "the Ride" among various scattered debris.
You can see a bit of LoCA, but the result is manageable.
Close-up of green grass with a blurred black horizontal bar above it and a soft, out-of-focus background featuring colorful circular light bokeh.
Specular highlights are clean, and the bokeh is smooth.

A red delivery truck is parked on a sunlit street, partially obscured by leafy green branches in the foreground. The vehicle's front is visible, and the driver can be seen through the windshield.

Small white wildflowers in focus, with soft green stems and leaves. The background is blurred with hints of other colors, creating a gentle, dreamy, and natural outdoor scene.

What really impressed me was the incredibly clean bokeh, with no sign of onion rings or even a soap bubble effect. Specular highlights have a slight cat’s eye look to them at wider apertures, but this goes away quickly when the aperture is closed down. More importantly, the rendering of the backgrounds is smooth, clean, and avoids the harsh look that most affordable lenses would suffer from. I was reminded of the very clean Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master bokeh, which is quite an achievement. If you like clean-looking bokeh and smooth transitions, the Sirui will surprise you.

A Labrador retriever sits in the back of a white SUV, looking out the open rear window. The photo is in black and white, and the dog appears calm and content.

Close-up of a weathered, rusty corrugated metal roof and wall with peeling paint and visible rust streaks, suggesting age and exposure to the elements.

A man with short hair and a beard stands in front of green foliage with yellow flowers, gazing thoughtfully into the distance. The background is softly blurred, highlighting his face.

The Aurora lens is also a really sharp optic, with excellent detail present at f/1.4. Contrast is excellent throughout the frame and gets slightly better at tighter aperture settings. The corners are quite good as well when shooting wide-open. This flat-shooting lens is very crisp and clear, no matter the situation.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts featuring color bars, grayscale areas, and Canadian currency details, labeled f/1.4 on the left and f/2.8 on the right.
Sharpness is amazing in the center of the image at f/1.4.
Side-by-side comparison of two test charts, both featuring a Canadian one-dollar bill and a focus chart, labeled "f/1.4" on the left and "f/2.8" on the right. The charts display triangles and letters.
Corners have some vignetting, but are otherwise sharp.

Really, the only major optical weakness is revealed when shooting towards bright light sources. There is a bit of flare that occurs when shooting back-lit subjects, and the ghosting is very apparent at f/1.4. Stop the aperture down, and ghosting becomes even more obnoxious, with bright reflections forming all across the frame. In some situations, the flare might be fun to use creatively, but most of the time, I found it quite hard to deal with.

Sunlight shines over the top of a weathered wooden fence, creating lens flare. Two red shapes with white spots, resembling stylized mushrooms, are painted on the fence.
Flare is a problem, and the appearance of ghosting is extreme.
A person with long hair, a cap, and a checkered backpack walks on a brick sidewalk next to a pole wrapped in colorful yarn. Cars and trees line the street.
Autofocusing was fast enough for most street situations.

Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 Review: Almost Perfect

The Sirui Aurora is quite an impressive achievement. When you consider the quality of the bokeh and the high sharpness inherent in this lens, you get an ideal portrait optic that delivers a modern look. The $600 price is very similar to the Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro and you can often find this lens on sale for much less. The Aurora can also be purchased for E-mount, X-mount, L-mount, and Z-mount. I didn’t find the slightly slower autofocus to be a detriment, and really enjoyed the performance at f/1.4 across the frame. The lens has serious issues with flare but if you can work around this, the Sirui Aurora represents excellent value. Some photographers might even prefer the extreme ghosting as a bit of visual flair.

A cluster of yellow daisies with purple centers blooms among green leaves and small purple flowers in a garden setting.

A parking lot with the shadow of a streetlamp on the pavement. In the background are garage doors painted in green, yellow, and red. The ground has faint lines and pastel-colored markings.

Bright green leafy plants in the foreground with a soft-focus background of yellow and green, creating a vibrant, natural scene.

Are There Alternatives?

The Viltrox Pro 85mm f/1.4 is heavier and also provides a more vintage aesthetic to its bokeh. The price is on par, and both are way better than their affordable price would indicate. However, you can currently only get the Viltrox in E-mount. The Rokinon/Samyang 85mm f/1.4 E-mount lens is the most affordable of the bunch but I haven’t had a chance to test it optically.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. You get Sony G-Master vibes at a far better price and the only trade-off is flare control and autofocus speed.

