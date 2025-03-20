Sirui Becomes Ninth Member of the L-Mount Alliance

Sirui is the ninth company to join the L-Mount Alliance and will release a wide range of photo and video-oriented lenses for L-Mount cameras.

The L-Mount standard was founded in 2018 by Leica Camera AG, Sigma, and Panasonic. In the years since, Ernst Leitz Wetzlar GmbH, DJI, Astrodesign, Samyang Optics, and Blackmagic Design have joined the collaborative standard. Before the L-Mount Standard was created, Leica developed the L-Mount for use in its own products, including the first L-Mount camera, the APS-C Leica T way back in 2014.

“Since its initial appearance, development of the L-Mount was continued by Leica as well as by its strategic partners,” Leica explains. “This led to significant improvements and an effectively new and more polished L-Mount technology, resulting in an ever-growing portfolio of cameras and lenses from all existing and new alliance partners.”

There are now over 20 L-Mount cameras and well over a hundred lenses, all of which can be mixed and matched across brands without any loss in performance or features. A Sigma L-Mount lens is a native lens on a Leica or Panasonic L-Mount camera, for example.

“The L-Mount Alliance stands for openness, innovation, and the highest quality in photography. By welcoming Sirui as a new member, we are not only expanding our network with another strong partner but also reinforcing our commitment to diversity and fresh impulses within the ecosystem. Sirui brings new perspectives and expertise to the Alliance, enriching the L-Mount system with forward-thinking approaches. Together, we aim to provide photographers and filmmakers with an even more comprehensive and flexible system that meets the highest standards,” says Valentino Di Leonardo, Managing Expert Technology and Licensing at Leica Camera AG.

For its part, Sirui believes it will greatly benefit the L-Mount Alliance.

“Sirui is a globally recognized brand in optical imaging, offering a diverse product lineup that includes optical lenses and photography and videography equipment. Our company operates with its headquarters in China and has subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and Japan. With its in-house optical R&D and manufacturing facilities, Sirui has established a fully integrated system encompassing research, production, and sales, with a distribution network spanning over 60 countries and regions worldwide,” says Li Jie, Founder and CEO at Sirui Optical.

“By leveraging its proprietary brand, independent technological innovations, vertically integrated supply chain, and cost advantages, Sirui is set to significantly enhance the L-Mount Alliance lens ecosystem. Our aims to introduce a broader range of outstanding, high-value L-mount lenses to the market,” Jie continues.

Sirui announced that its Aurora Series 85mm f/1.4 full-frame autofocus lens, which has previously only been available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts, will be coming to L-Mount. This will join some other Sirui lenses that were available in L-Mount prior to Sirui officially joining the L-Mount Alliance, including the Sirui Night Walker Super35 cinema primes, the Sirui 35mm f/1.8 1.33 anamorphic lens for S35, the Sirui Saturn full-frame anamorphic lenses, and the Sirui Venus full-frame anamorphic lenses.

Image credits: Sirui and L-Mount Alliance. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.