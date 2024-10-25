The Aurora 85mm f/1.4 is Sirui’s First Full-Frame Autofocus Lens

Sirui announced the Aurora 85mm f/1.4, a full-frame, autofocus prime lens for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, and Fujifilm X-mount.

The Aurora 85mm f/1.4 is Sirui’s first autofocus-equipped full-frame lens and it is described as a “master of portrait” thanks to a promise of outstanding sharpness, superior high-resolution, and authentic color reproduction all packed into a compact, lightweight body.

Sirui boasts that its lens is smaller, lighter, and more affordable than two unnamed leading competitors (very likely Sony and Sigma). Firstly, it measures 80.3mm by 101.7mm (compared to 84.7mm by 107mm and 82.8mm by 96.1mm of those unnamed competitors) and uses a common 67mm front filter thread (versus the 77mm found on those two “other” lenses). It weighs 540 grams, up to 100 grams less than the competition, but doesn’t skimp on weather sealing, high-quality coatings, or special glass optics. It even shares the same 0.85m minimum focusing distance as its competitors.

It does this all for half the price: $599.

Sirui’s Aurora 85mm f/1.4 features a construction of 14 elements arranged in nine groups, including one aspherical lens, two extra-low dispertion lenses, and three high refractive index glass elements. The result is a lens that Sirui says has minimized aberration, well-controlled flare and ghosting, and excellent contrast that can capture clear and sharp images even when a subject is backlit.

The lens has an aperture range of f/1.4 through f/16 via a 15-bladed diaphragm. Comparatively, Sirui says the two alternative lenses only have 11-bladed aperture diaphragms. The Aurora 85mm f/1.4 uses a stepping motor to achieve what Sirui describes as fast, accurate, and quiet. It is able to support eye-AF and object tracking and is suitable for simple still portraits as well as fast-moving objects.

Sirui equipped the Aurora 85mm f/1.4 with an AFL focus lock button, an AF/MF switch, and an aperture ring that can be clicked or de-clicked via an onboard switch depending on its use as a photo or video optic. It supports full electronic contact with Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X-mount cameras and a USB-C port on the lens allows photographers to upgrade firmware if needed.

A full list of supported Sony cameras is published on Sirui’s website and a compatibility list for Nikon and Fujifilm cameras is “coming soon.” Sirui’s Aurora 85mm f/1.4 lens is available to pre-order for $499 directly from the company’s website. It expects to start shipping on November 18.

