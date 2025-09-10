Blackmagic’s New Camera ProDock Supercharges Pro iPhone Filmmaking

During the iPhone 17 Pro segment of Apple’s keynote yesterday, the company revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max smartphones now support genlock, which helps filmmakers keep multiple video sources in sync. While discussing this, Apple showed the new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock accessory for professional videographers, and it promises to power up the iPhone 17 Pro series in a big way.

The Blackmagic Camera ProDock adds new professional camera connections to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, including support for external timecode, genlock, audio, SSD recording, and more. Blackmagic says the dock transforms Apple’s latest flagship iPhone into a “powerful production tool that fits seamlessly into high-end studio and on-set environments.”

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were already popular tools for filmmakers, including high-end professional ones, thanks to delivering impressive video quality inside a very small, flexible package. While some high-end professional projects use an iPhone as a primary camera, many more feature the phone in specialized situations where full-size, large-format cinema cameras wouldn’t work. Every hardware and software advancement that makes the iPhone fit even more easily into a professional workflow matters.

That’s precisely what Blackmagic promises with its new Camera ProDock. It works alongside the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone, which now supports ProRes RAW recording on iPhone 17 Pro and genlock. There are also connections for HDMI monitoring, microphones, headphones, and USB-C for external disks and additional power. Filmmakers can also use the new dock to connect their iPhone to industry-standard video equipment such as timecode generators and lens control accessories, alongside other gear. The ProDock includes 1/4-20 pin lock mounting points on its top and bottom to enable easy rigging.

“iPhone has become an incredibly powerful tool for filmmaking and with new features like genlock, the possibilities continue to expand,” says Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new Blackmagic Camera ProDock brings even more flexibility by adding the professional connections filmmakers expect from a cinema camera to iPhone. When used with Blackmagic Camera, customers also get digital film camera controls, making it the perfect device for multicam and virtual productions. We can’t wait to see how customers are now able to use iPhone in their productions!”

Beyond synchronizing multiple cameras using genlock, the ProDock can also synchronize connected cameras and LED walls for flicker-free virtual production environments using an iPhone.

Pricing and Availability

The Blackmagic ProDock is available now for $295 through the Apple Store and authorized Blackmagic Design retailers.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design