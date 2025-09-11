Apple Final Cut Camera 2.0 Update Adds New iPhone 17 Pro Features

Apple has announced Final Cut Camera 2.0, a major update to its professional video capture app that supports the advanced filmmaking tools introduced in the newest iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

The Final Cut Camera 2.0 update introduces support for ProRes RAW and genlock on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, expands creative options with Center Stage front camera controls across all iPhone 17 and iPhone Air smartphones, and integrates more tightly with Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad.

Bringing Professional Features to Mobile Filmmaking

Final Cut Camera 2, available for free on the App Store, is designed to leverage the powerful camera systems of iPhone to give filmmakers, journalists, and content creators access to professional-level tools. Version 2.0 adds ProRes RAW and genlock support, enabling iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to better operate as high-end, professional-grade mobile cinema cameras.

“Final Cut Camera allows further customization of video recordings with access to settings like white balance and manual focus,” Apple explains.

Open gate recording is another highlight of the update, utilizing the full camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions beyond DCI 4K. This gives editors flexibility to reframe shots, stabilize footage, and choose final aspect ratios during post-production, all without losing image quality.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 introduces the first-ever ProRes RAW capture on a smartphone, allowing users to record untouched sensor data for maximum creative freedom. Apple’s Media Engine ensures that these files remain efficient, enabling faster exports and smaller file sizes compared with other RAW formats. Editors using Final Cut Pro 11.2 or Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3 can adjust exposure, color temperature, tint, and demosaicing directly within the app.

“ProRes RAW achieves both faster exports and smaller, more flexible files than other RAW formats, delivering an unparalleled post-production experience,” Apple explains.

Version 2.0 also adds genlock support for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which allows multiple devices to synchronize to a shared reference signal. This ensures frame-accurate alignment when combining iPhone footage with other cameras. Genlock can be integrated via a new API, and third-party support is already emerging, with Blackmagic Design’s Camera ProDock among the first to adopt it.

“This technique lets creatives achieve professional, frame-accurate edits without hours of manual frame-by-frame alignment,” Apple says.

The update adds manual adjustments for the new Center Stage front camera, which is now available across the iPhone 17 lineup. The larger, square-format sensor offers a wider field of view and higher resolution, and users can record in either horizontal or vertical orientation without rotating the device. Timecode options have also been expanded, allowing for Time of Day, Record Run, or external input, which is particularly useful in multicam setups.

Support for the 200mm telephoto camera has also been added, enabling ProRes capture up to 4K60 fps on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for greater framing versatility. Apple Log 2 recording adds an even wider color gamut in ProRes or HEVC formats, and LUT support in Final Cut Pro ensures that footage retains dynamic range and color depth.

With these additions, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 Pro family as a serious tool for professional filmmaking. By combining ProRes RAW, genlock, open gate recording, and expanded camera controls, Final Cut Camera 2 allows filmmakers to capture, edit, and produce high-quality video entirely on a smartphone.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available later this month as a free download on the App Store.

Image credits: Apple