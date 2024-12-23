Blackmagic Camera on iOS Now Offers Pyxis 6K Remote Control

Chris Monlux

Blackmagic Camera 2.2 for iOS introduces meaningful enhancements tailored to real-world needs.

The Blackmagic Camera app, launched earlier last year for iOS and this summer for Android, is free. It aims to bridge the gap between mobile and full-fledged professional filmmaking, providing smartphone users with pro-grade tools and features.

Designed to emulate the interface of Blackmagic cameras, the app delivers intuitive control for filmmakers. It offers ProRes and Blackmagic RAW recording, advanced white balance and ISO controls, focus peaking, false color, frame guides, and LUT applications for real-time monitoring. Users can seamlessly adjust frame rates, shutter angles, and resolutions up to 4K.

Integrated with Blackmagic Cloud, the app allows direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects, streamlining workflows.

The highlight of version 2.2 is its support for controlling the Pyxis 6K cameras. With this update, Blackmagic Camera allows remote control over focus, white balance, frame rate, and shutter angle. Whether a camera is mounted on a crane or tucked into a tight corner, adjustments can now be made remotely, streamlining workflows on demanding shoots. By enabling remote operation, the app facilitates multicamera setups. Users can seamlessly start and stop recording across devices, bringing new efficiency to complex productions.

Beyond remote control, Blackmagic Camera 2.2 ability to drag-select multiple media clips is a small but impactful addition. This feature significantly reduces the time spent on routine tasks for those managing extensive footage. Uploading, organizing, and deleting clips are now streamlined, allowing creators to focus on their craft instead of wrestling with cumbersome interfaces.

Take these examples of how Blackmagic Camera 2.2 integrates into a production. A documentary filmmaker capturing wildlife in a remote location can discreetly adjust a Pyxis 6K camera’s settings via the app, minimizing disturbances. A DP can fine-tune a rigged camera’s parameters on set using the updated app without climbing ladders or disrupting the crew.

The combination of remote control, media management, and performance enhancements creates a comprehensive improvement, elevating the app’s utility. For those invested in the Blackmagic ecosystem, to stay in it.

Blackmagic Camera 2.2 is now available on the Apple App Store for free. In an industry often defined by exclusivity, Blackmagic Design’s inclusive approach prioritizes creators, making their products more widely accessible.

