Blackmagic Camera 3.2 Brings Professional Live Streaming to iPhone

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 has arrived, adding, among other new features, support for live streaming from the iPhone app directly to leading streaming platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Blackmagic Camera launched in September 2023 alongside Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro series devices, and since then, it has received continual updates to make it a full-featured, professional-quality mobile camera app. The app, designed with videographers in mind, offers robust controls for video recording settings, including shutter, aperture, focal length, ISO, white balance, and more. It includes high-end video and audio monitoring tools as well.

Since its launch, the Blackmagic Camera app has become more versatile for professional mobile video workflows, receiving Blackmagic Cloud support and compatibility with the company’s brand new ProDock, which was unveiled during Apple’s annual iPhone launch event in September. This ProDock, available now for $300, helps filmmakers keep multiple video sources in sync, which is especially useful given how frequently pros use an iPhone as a B or C camera these days.

The ProDock also includes support for external timecode, gunlock, audio accessories, and SSD recording, which is especially important given that iPhone 17 Pro has ProRes RAW recording. However, it (typically) must be recorded externally.

With the newest update, Blackmagic Camera aims to be useful for professional streaming applications as well. Blackmagic Camera 3.2 can stream directly to YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch. It can also stream to custom RTMP and SRT servers, covering a broader range of potential streaming use cases. Streaming appears straightforward: users must select their platform, enter their stream key, and then can start broadcasting.

As Blackmagic Design puts it, the update allows users to “send high quality, low latency video directly to devices such as the Blackmagic Streaming Decoder, or to other SRT compatible systems in broadcast and production environments.” This makes Blackmagic Camera “perfect for remote production, news gathering or live event coverage.”

The update also includes a series of bug fixes and improved usability, particularly when connecting or disconnecting external storage devices and when using automatic white balance.

Blackmagic Camera 3.2 is available now for free from the Apple App Store. The app is also available on Android, which was updated yesterday to version 3.1.2.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design